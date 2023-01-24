ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘Pathaan’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

By Samantha Nungesser
 5 days ago
Between Treason and The Recruit, the spy-action theme is seeing its own renaissance. Now, you can head out to theaters to see it all play out on the big screen when the Indian Hindi-language film of the same genre, Pathaan, releases this week.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, this movie follows former RAW field agent Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan) as he’s hired to take out a private terrorist organization that poses a threat to India.

Where can you watch Pathaan? Will it be on HBO Max? What about Netflix? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie:

WHERE TO WATCH PATHAAN:

As of now, the only way to watch Pathaan is to head out to a movie theater when it premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 25. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube or Apple.

WHEN WILL PATHAAN BE ON STREAMING?

Since a digital release date has not been announced yet, it’s hard to say when Pathaan will be available to rent or buy. But based on a previous Yash Raj Films movie like War (2019), we can make a guess of around 45 to 60 days after its theatrical release, which would land around mid to late March 2023.

Plus, if Pathaan follows a similar trajectory to War, it could potentially become available to stream for free for Prime Video subscribers. However, no official announcement has been made at this time.

WILL PATHAAN BE ON HBO MAX?

No, Pathaan will not be on HBO Max since it is not a Warner Bros. movie. Last year, the company dropped its movies on the streamer the same day they premiered in theaters. However, they have since stopped and like many others have started allowing a 45-day window between the theatrical debut and the streaming release.

WILL PATHAAN BE ON NETFLIX?

No, as of now Pathaan will not be on Netflix anytime soon. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to theaters or wait until it becomes available on digital.

Pathaan

spy

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

