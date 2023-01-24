Read full article on original website
Related
mansionglobal.com
Oceanfront Hawaii Estate With a 240-Foot Waterfall in the Backyard Sells for $5.75 Million
An oceanfront estate on the Big Island of Hawaii overlooking a dramatic natural waterfall and river sold for $5.75 million on Friday, less than half of its original asking price of $12.5 million in 2020, Mansion Global has learned. The 9.44-acre property was last listed for $9.95 million in February...
Home of the Week: Inside a $17.5 Million NYC Townhouse With Its Own Private Swimming Pool
No sector of New York City’s luxury housing market surged as strongly during the Covid crisis quite like townhomes. These private residences, almost always featuring gardens and often balconies and terraces, became particularly desirable as wealthy New Yorkers craved privacy and outdoor space. Over the past three years, sales of townhouses hit their highest levels since 2015, with the median townhouse prices hitting $8.5 million in 2021, according to the Corcoran Group. This year, demand for townhouses remains high, and inventory remains low. Which is why a new property at 45 West 70th in Manhattan is likely to move quickly. Just a short...
Hudson Yards developer sells NYC penthouse for a hefty discount
Stephen Ross, the Detroit-born founder and chairman of the real-estate development firm Related Companies, who’s also the owner of the Miami Dolphins, has sold his Manhattan penthouse — though not for the price he originally hoped for. Crain’s reports the roughly 8,300-square-foot aerie at the Deutsche Bank Center — formerly known as the Time Warner Center, which Related developed nearly 20 years ago — traded hands for $40 million, according to public sales records. That’s $35 million below the $75 million Ross first wanted for the spread in 2019 — a price that made it among the city’s priciest properties for...
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party City
Anna Sacks (age 31 as of 2022) is a recycling activist who calls herself a "trash walker." An article in Reader's Digest describes how Anna finds treasure in New York City's garbage.
Someone finally bought Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons home years after forced sale
Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons pad is finally getting new owners, The Post has learned. The 3,000-square-foot oceanfront estate in Montauk — which receives mentions in the recently released Netflix docuseries “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” — entered contract on Tuesday after spending four years on and off the market. It last asked $16.5 million; it first listed for $21 million. The final sale price is not yet known. The late disgraced Ponzi schemer was ordered to sell the property at the start of his 150-year prison sentence. It sold to its original developers for less than $10 million in 2009, the...
Homebuyers who are hoping for lower prices in 2023 are in for a 'rude awakening' when house hunting
NerdWallet'a latest home buying survey shows that some buyers are hoping to grab a home for about $100,000 less than the US median home price.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
I visited a discount store that sells Amazon and Target returns, and it felt like treasure hunting. Here's what I found.
The discount store contained bins of random items. It was exhausting to sift through them, but overall a fun and surprisingly exhilarating experience.
Wayfair winter sale: Overstock deals on patio furniture, storage, home goods and more
Wayfair is overstocked with merchandise and has marked down select furniture and home goods during its “Surplus Sale.”. The “Surplus Sale” features up to 50% off on everything from living room seating to wall art. Deep discounts also are available on patio sets and storage furniture. Shoppers...
Deal soon expected to fix wind turbine that hasn’t spun in N.J. city since 2020
This spring, Bayonne’s dormant wind turbine may finally be on track to once again spin. Out of commission since March 2020 due to a faulty generator and other operational issues, an agreement with manufacturer Leitner-Poma of America is expected in about 90 days which would kickstart repairs of the 260-foot wind turbine, NJ Advance Media has learned.
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0