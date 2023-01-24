ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Dennis C
5d ago

as a government worker I say good for them. I would only ask them to do it again if Aetna raises their rates in a year or 2. keep dropping the ones with the higher rates.nothing worse then making a move like this only to find out the new company has you by the short hairs. 👍👍👍👍

patriot
5d ago

The only way to drop cost is by using pure capitalism. Competition between companies will drop cost. But the state and towns have to step back and keep out of subsidies for insurance companies and payoffs from lobbyists. Let the free market work. And cost will drop. I know the socialist out there will hate this because they think government interference will help. It won’t. Government is the problem or the solution.

NJ.com

Hoboken’s controversial proposed rent control amendment explained, item by item

Hoboken’s City Council is expected to vote this week on the most expansive amendment to its rent control ordinance in years. In preparation, the city held a community Zoom meeting last week, in which attorney Barry Sarkisian, who specializes in rent control and who the city recently hired, broke down each of the proposed changes. Landlord and tenant groups remain against the amendment overall.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ Spotlight

More cities leave state’s health benefits plan after rate hike

Two more cities are dropping out of the state’s health insurance plan. Trenton and Newark are now joining Camden in the exodus, saying the recent 23% rate hike has made the plan unaffordable for their budgets. The rate hike has prompted criticism of the Murphy administration, which avoided any rate hikes over the last several years before approving the increase.
NEWARK, NJ
Gothamist

SNAP 'food stamp' payments are about to get smaller. NJ lawmakers want to fund the difference.

After a federal supplement ends at the end of February, families can expect to see their SNAP food stamp payments slashed. A New Jersey bill would fund the difference, and keep levels at a minimum $95 per month. New Jersey was one of the first states to set its own minimum for SNAP, beyond the federal guarantee. But it's not enough to close the gap. [ more › ]
NEW JERSEY STATE
Transportation Today News

FTA awards New Jersey nearly $11.3M for two ferry services

The Federal Transit Administration recently awarded nearly $11.3 million to two New Jersey ferry services through the Passenger Ferry Grant Program. “Ferry service is a critical component of the transportation network in New Jersey,” said Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, New Jersey Department of Transportation commissioner and NJ Transit Board chairwoman. “This funding will help set the stage […] The post FTA awards New Jersey nearly $11.3M for two ferry services appeared first on Transportation Today.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Cherry Hill Sun

SNAP benefits amount to change in March

As the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) federal emergency allotment from COVID-19 is set to expire on March 1, households may see a change in monthly benefit amounts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, households received higher allotments for SNAP but on March 1, households will begin receiving their regular payments. Seeing...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

A slowdown for N.J.’s warehouse building boom? | Editorial

The warehouses keep on coming in South Jersey, even as reports emerge that developers’ lust to build them is starting to cool down. The recent onslaught includes plans for three of the giant buildings in Carneys Point Township on a 48-acre plot that was recently sold for $15.63 million by the Delaware River and Bay Authority. The former name of the tract, Salem Business Center, is a testament to the failure of Salem County to attract the kind of mixed-use commercial zone — offices, light manufacturing, and yes, distribution centers — commonly seen at spots farther north along the same Interstate 295 corridor.
CARNEYS POINT TOWNSHIP, NJ
roi-nj.com

3 organizations from N.J. receive $185K grants from National Fair Housing Alliance

The National Fair Housing Alliance recently announced recipients of its $8.3 million Inclusive Communities Fund Grant program. Three local partners from New Jersey were part of the 16 metropolitan areas that received up to $185,000 each to help people access equitable housing opportunities and promote stable, healthy, viable communities. The...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Lawmakers move to fight E-ZPass surprises

Motorists don’t always get advertised discounts. NJ wants drivers to be warned. State lawmakers are hoping to make more New Jersey motorists aware that they may not always qualify for E-ZPass discounts when traveling in other states where electronic tolling is available. A bipartisan bill that cleared the state...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ

🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
NJ.com

Thank county commissioner for seniors’ holiday parties | Letter

I am writing to express my gratitude for the work Gloucester County Commissioner Jim Jefferson is doing for the county’s senior community. Jefferson’s leadership as the liaison to the Department of Senior Services has been outstanding, as he promoted and took part in five holiday luncheon celebrations for over 2,500 seniors this past December.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
