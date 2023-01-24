Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Related
Middlesex County man charged in Secaucus hit-and-run
A Middlesex County man has been charged with a hit-and-run crash Thursday that left a pedestrian seriously injured, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Sunday. Som Abrol, 59, of Edison, was arrested Saturday by members of the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and Secaucus police. He was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim, both third-degree offenses.
Cops find 2 shooting victims hours apart at same N.J. apartment building
Newark police investigating a shooting at an apartment building on Shephard Avenue found one victim on Saturday morning–and another about four hours later when they were executing a search warrant, a spokeswoman said. Police were first called to 203 Shephard Avenue around 11:40 a.m. following a report of gunfire....
Three Charged in Bayonne Shoplifting Incidents
BAYONNE, NJ - Two shoplifting incidents led to the arrests of three individuals in Bayonne on Friday. According to Captain Eric Amato, the first incident led to shoplifting charges against Anne Marie A. Rosembert, 51, who reportedly attempted to steal $381.19 worth of merchandise from ShopRite. Later on Saturday two Jersey City men, Charles Gore Jr. and Louis Morales, were arrested after they are said to have shoplifted $350 worth of merchandise from Walmart.
3 wounded in Paterson shooting. Cops seek leads from public.
Two women and a man were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Paterson. Paterson Police responded to the area of 10th Avenue and East 26th Street on a report of shots fired shortly after 11 p.m., according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Upon...
hudsoncountyview.com
Two Jersey City men sentenced to 35 years in state prison for fatal shooting of girl, 17
Two Jersey City men were sentenced to 35 years in state prison earlier today for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jade Saunders in 2018. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio sentenced Alterik Ellis, 29, and Travis DeFoe, 32, both of Jersey City, to 35 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2018 shooting death of Saunders.
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home. This article will be updated as details come in.
Was Amy DeGise drunk when she hit that bicyclist in Jersey City? | Moran
I’m new to living in Hudson County, but I must say I’m impressed by the well-greased machine of sleaze they have built here in Jersey City after attending my first meeting of the city council on Wednesday. It came one day after Councilwoman Amy DeGise, part of the...
N.J. cop used police databases to stalk ex-girlfriend, investigators say
A Sea Bright Police officer was arrested this week after he was accused of stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend for over a month after they broke up, authorities said. Erich A. Bennett, 46, of Sea Bright, and the woman were in a brief dating relationship that she ended in late November 2022. On Dec. 5, he showed up unannounced at her home and threatened her with physical harm, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. She then blocked him from contacting her electronically and installed security cameras on the exterior of her home.
Elderly resident charged in death of 91-year-old woman at N.J. nursing home where both lived
Authorities have charged an 81-year-old nursing home resident in the death of Clara Sutowski, 91, a fellow resident who suffered grievous injuries after he allegedly hit her in a hallway at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield earlier this month. Angel Bermontiz, 81, of Piscataway, is accused of reckless...
The mentally ill are killed by cops in obscene numbers. NJ can fix it | Editorial
Last spring, a 49-year-old software engineer with schizophrenia named Merrill Rambarose was shot and killed by Edison police officers. They were there because he had threatened a neighbor whose cigarette smoke had wafted into his apartment. After speaking with the cops from his second-floor balcony for 10 minutes, he agreed to come down and talk about why he was so agitated. But as body cam footage showed, he emerged from the building and rushed the cops with a short-handled axe, and when he refused to stop two of the six officers shot him down.
Feud between two N.J. teens ends in shooting that injured parent, police say
A 15-year-old Linden boy was arrested Wednesday following a shooting that left the father of another teen he was feuding with injured, police said. Officers were called to the 900 block of Seymour Avenue at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and found that one person, a 36-year-old Linden man, had been shot and he was rushed to University Hospital in Newark with non-life threatening injuries, according to a release from the Linden Police Department.
Cops ID bicyclist killed in N.J. after being hit by car
Authorities have identified the bicyclist who was killed in a collision with a car Tuesday night in Monmouth County. Christopher Mattern, 52, was riding an Ecotric Starfish electric bicycle south on Neptune Boulevard in Neptune Township when he collided with a car traveling east on Route 66 through the intersection, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Brothers arrested trying to break into Jersey City pharmacy; thieves pocket $22K in 2 other burglaries
Two brothers from Essex County men were charged early Wednesday morning after Jersey City police say they broke into a Kennedy Boulevard building and attempted to burglarize the pharmacy next door. Asaph Francois, 29, and Melec Francois, 36, both of Orange, were arrested after trying to flee from the area...
Firebomb thrown at N.J. synagogue. No injuries, minimal damage reported.
Authorities are investigating after someone threw a firebomb at the front door of an Essex County synagogue early Sunday. The incident occurred at an unnamed synagogue that is part of the Jewish Federation of Greater Metrowest New Jersey, according to an announcement from that organization. No injuries were reported and...
Serial Armenian Church Car Burglar Nabbed By Paramus Detective: Police
A 64-year-old Ramsey man has been charged in a trio of car burglaries at an Armenian church in Paramus, authorities announced. Garo Altunyan is accused of stealing $1,200 from a parked car at the Armenian Presbyterian Church on Forest Avenue on Dec. 27, 2022, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
Bus Driver Charged with DUI After Vehicle Crashes into West Caldwell House
WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- Police have charged a Newark man with Driving Under the Influence with Minor Passengers and a host of other offenses after the bus he was driving crashed into a Passaic Avenue house Friday morning. At 8:39 a.m., the West Caldwell Police Department was dispatched to a report of a school bus leaving the roadway and colliding into a residence on Passaic Avenue, just north of Terrace Place. There were no children on the bus at the time. The full-sized school bus slammed into the north side of a ranch-style Passaic Avenue dwelling. The driver, who was the sole occupant...
One Dead, Three Wounded In Newark Shooting
A 30-year-old man died and three others were wounded when gunshots rang out in Newark Thursday, Jan. 26, authorities said. Al-Supreme Davis was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1000 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
Court backs firing of N.J. prison officer for derogatory post about George Floyd
A state appeals court on Thursday upheld the firing of a state Department of Corrections officer who made several online posts that were derogatory about race, the Black Lives Matter movement, and George Floyd, the man killed by police in Minneapolis in 2020. Samantha Chirichello was a corrections officer from...
Man killed in N.J. condo fire is identified by cops
Authorities have identified the resident killed in a fire in a condominium fire in East Brunswick on Thursday. Gabriel Mesica, 65, was pronounced dead shortly after being found inside the Lakes Estates condo on Lake Avenue, East Brunswick police said.
Man, 60, struck and killed near N.J. street corner, police say
A 60-year-old pedestrian from Mercer County was struck and killed by a vehicle in Ewing on Wednesday evening, officials said. Michael Roche was hit at about 5:45 p.m. near the corner of Pennington Road (Route 31) and Somerset Street, Ewing police said. Roche, of Hamilton, was brought to an area...
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0