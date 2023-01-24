ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

NJ.com

Middlesex County man charged in Secaucus hit-and-run

A Middlesex County man has been charged with a hit-and-run crash Thursday that left a pedestrian seriously injured, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Sunday. Som Abrol, 59, of Edison, was arrested Saturday by members of the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and Secaucus police. He was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim, both third-degree offenses.
SECAUCUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Three Charged in Bayonne Shoplifting Incidents

BAYONNE, NJ - Two shoplifting incidents led to the arrests of three individuals in Bayonne on Friday. According to Captain Eric Amato, the first incident led to shoplifting charges against Anne Marie A. Rosembert, 51, who reportedly attempted to steal $381.19 worth of merchandise from ShopRite. Later on Saturday two Jersey City men, Charles Gore Jr. and Louis Morales, were arrested after they are said to have shoplifted $350 worth of merchandise from Walmart.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

3 wounded in Paterson shooting. Cops seek leads from public.

Two women and a man were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Paterson. Paterson Police responded to the area of 10th Avenue and East 26th Street on a report of shots fired shortly after 11 p.m., according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Upon...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement

UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home.  This article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. cop used police databases to stalk ex-girlfriend, investigators say

A Sea Bright Police officer was arrested this week after he was accused of stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend for over a month after they broke up, authorities said. Erich A. Bennett, 46, of Sea Bright, and the woman were in a brief dating relationship that she ended in late November 2022. On Dec. 5, he showed up unannounced at her home and threatened her with physical harm, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. She then blocked him from contacting her electronically and installed security cameras on the exterior of her home.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
NJ.com

The mentally ill are killed by cops in obscene numbers. NJ can fix it | Editorial

Last spring, a 49-year-old software engineer with schizophrenia named Merrill Rambarose was shot and killed by Edison police officers. They were there because he had threatened a neighbor whose cigarette smoke had wafted into his apartment. After speaking with the cops from his second-floor balcony for 10 minutes, he agreed to come down and talk about why he was so agitated. But as body cam footage showed, he emerged from the building and rushed the cops with a short-handled axe, and when he refused to stop two of the six officers shot him down.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Feud between two N.J. teens ends in shooting that injured parent, police say

A 15-year-old Linden boy was arrested Wednesday following a shooting that left the father of another teen he was feuding with injured, police said. Officers were called to the 900 block of Seymour Avenue at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and found that one person, a 36-year-old Linden man, had been shot and he was rushed to University Hospital in Newark with non-life threatening injuries, according to a release from the Linden Police Department.
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Cops ID bicyclist killed in N.J. after being hit by car

Authorities have identified the bicyclist who was killed in a collision with a car Tuesday night in Monmouth County. Christopher Mattern, 52, was riding an Ecotric Starfish electric bicycle south on Neptune Boulevard in Neptune Township when he collided with a car traveling east on Route 66 through the intersection, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bus Driver Charged with DUI After Vehicle Crashes into West Caldwell House

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- Police have charged a Newark man with Driving Under the Influence with Minor Passengers and a host of other offenses after the bus he was driving crashed into a Passaic Avenue house Friday morning. At 8:39 a.m., the West Caldwell Police Department was dispatched to a report of a school bus leaving the roadway and colliding into a residence on Passaic Avenue, just north of Terrace Place. There were no children on the bus at the time. The full-sized school bus slammed into the north side of a ranch-style Passaic Avenue dwelling. The driver, who was the sole occupant...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

One Dead, Three Wounded In Newark Shooting

A 30-year-old man died and three others were wounded when gunshots rang out in Newark Thursday, Jan. 26, authorities said. Al-Supreme Davis was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1000 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
