Mount Laurel, NJ

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
NJ.com

Former NFL defensive end dead at 25

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that Jessie Lemonier has died at age 25. A cause of death has not been announced. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per a team press release: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier....
DETROIT, MI
NJ.com

Cubs sign ex-Yankees pitcher

The Chicago Cubs are adding to their bullpen. They have agreed to a minor league deal with right-handed reliever Tyler Duffey, The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney reports. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per Mooney: Source: The Cubs are adding pitcher Tyler Duffey as a non-roster invite who...
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Pirates demote ex-Yankees slugger

It’s back to the minors for Miguel Andujar, who has been outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Kevin Gorman reports “Andujar has cleared waivers and will receive a non-roster invite to Pirates spring training. Pirates DFA’d Andujar when they signed Andrew McCutchen, gambling that no team would claim his $1.525M salary.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ‘is not a superstar,’ NFL analyst says

Jalen Hurts has helped guide Philadelphia to the NFC Championship Game, but one analyst wouldn’t call the Eagles quarterback a superstar yet. ESPN’s Bart Scott, a former New York Jets linebacker, said on Thursday’s edition of ‘Get Up!’: “In this league, too often we confuse good, with star, with superstar. It is only three superstar quarterbacks in this league. It’s [Josh] Allen, [Joe] Burrow, and [Patrick] Mahomes. ... Jalen Hurts is not a superstar.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Mets like ex-Yankees reliever but deal is a longshot

SNY’s Andy Martino reports the New York Mets continue to look at options for upgrading their bullpen before spring training begins. Regarding the still-available LH relievers Andrew Chafin and Zack Britton, nothing has changed for the Mets: they like the players but prefer optionable bullpen pieces at this point in offseason. Those 2 seem like longshots.
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Bill Parcells: Giants had great year but need to address 1 major issue

Former New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells evaluated the state of all 32 NFL franchises in an article for The 33rd Team. Here’s what he had to say about Big Blue:. I thought they had a great year. They have some decisions to make with their quarterback, Daniel Jones, and their running back, Saquon Barkley. They’ll try to hold onto those guys and build from there. But the one thing I’ll say about the Giants on the negative side is they haven’t beaten the heavyweights in their division. They lost to Dallas twice, and they lost to Philadelphia three times. So, they’ve got to get a better foothold in their own division if they expect improvement next year.
NJ.com

Another possible blow to Giants’ Brian Daboll’s staff: Shea Tierney interviewing for Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator job

First, Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Giants coach Brian Daboll, entering Year 2 on the job, could be looking at having to replace three key members of his staff. Tierney, Daboll’s quarterbacks coach, will interview for the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator position, according...
TAMPA, FL
NJ.com

Devils beat Stars 3-2, finish 1st half of season with 3rd best record in NHL | 3 takeaways

Jack Hughes, zooming down the ice with aggression, winded his arms back before ripping a shot from the left-side face-off dot. The Devils didn’t play their best game of the season vs. the Stars on Friday, but it didn’t matter after Hughes’ goal buried the night 20 seconds into overtime. They trailed early on – 2-0 in the first period after going to the penalty box three different times – but New Jersey’s second period surge from players like Hughes, Miles Wood and Vitek Vanecek gave them the 3-2 win and improved their road record to 19-3-2.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

