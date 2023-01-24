Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Former NFL defensive end dead at 25
The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that Jessie Lemonier has died at age 25. A cause of death has not been announced. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per a team press release: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier....
NFL Draft 2023: Giants get help for Daniel Jones in ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s 1st-round mock
It was just a matter of time. ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. is out with his initial first-round mock for the 2023 NFL Draft. This year, the New York Giants are selecting at No. 25 after qualifying for the playoffs as a wild card and advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs.
‘Pissed off’ radio host doubles down, keeps ripping Eagles’ Nick Sirianni
Earlier this week, a Pittsburgh radio host poked at Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. And he’s doubling down. Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan appeared on the 94WIP Morning Show on Thursday and said of Sirianni:. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. “Act like you have...
Cubs sign ex-Yankees pitcher
The Chicago Cubs are adding to their bullpen. They have agreed to a minor league deal with right-handed reliever Tyler Duffey, The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney reports. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per Mooney: Source: The Cubs are adding pitcher Tyler Duffey as a non-roster invite who...
NFL Draft 2023: Jets pass on QB but upgrade offense in ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s 1st-round mock
The New York Jets don’t know who will be the starting quarterback in 2023. But whoever that is, he will have a shiny, new toy to play with, according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., who’s out with his initial first-round mock for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY...
Pirates demote ex-Yankees slugger
It’s back to the minors for Miguel Andujar, who has been outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Kevin Gorman reports “Andujar has cleared waivers and will receive a non-roster invite to Pirates spring training. Pirates DFA’d Andujar when they signed Andrew McCutchen, gambling that no team would claim his $1.525M salary.”
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets pick new franchise QBs in latest 1st-round mock | The next Josh Allen, Geno Smith?
Once again, the New York Giants and New York Jets are ready to step on the quarterback carousel. The Giants have to decide if they want to re-sign Daniel Jones, who will be a free agent after having his fifth-year option declined. The Jets have to decide if they want...
NFL playoff player props: Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow props for AFC Championship
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’ve reached Championship Sunday and we’ve got our favorite AFC Championship player props for Chiefs vs. Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. AFC...
As Giants’ Joe Schoen enters critical offseason, here are key dates to watch for Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas, more
This is a massive offseason for second-year Giants general manager Joe Schoen, as he tries to push his team forward, in what has become an accelerated rebuilding job. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at some key dates for...
Good news for Giants’ Brian Daboll? Texans (who targeted Mike Kafka) zero in on 49ers’ DeMeco Ryans
Maybe Brian Daboll won’t lose his play-calling offensive coordinator after all. The Texans are zeroing in on 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to be their next head coach, according to NFL Network.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ‘is not a superstar,’ NFL analyst says
Jalen Hurts has helped guide Philadelphia to the NFC Championship Game, but one analyst wouldn’t call the Eagles quarterback a superstar yet. ESPN’s Bart Scott, a former New York Jets linebacker, said on Thursday’s edition of ‘Get Up!’: “In this league, too often we confuse good, with star, with superstar. It is only three superstar quarterbacks in this league. It’s [Josh] Allen, [Joe] Burrow, and [Patrick] Mahomes. ... Jalen Hurts is not a superstar.”
Mets like ex-Yankees reliever but deal is a longshot
SNY’s Andy Martino reports the New York Mets continue to look at options for upgrading their bullpen before spring training begins. Regarding the still-available LH relievers Andrew Chafin and Zack Britton, nothing has changed for the Mets: they like the players but prefer optionable bullpen pieces at this point in offseason. Those 2 seem like longshots.
Bill Parcells: Giants had great year but need to address 1 major issue
Former New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells evaluated the state of all 32 NFL franchises in an article for The 33rd Team. Here’s what he had to say about Big Blue:. I thought they had a great year. They have some decisions to make with their quarterback, Daniel Jones, and their running back, Saquon Barkley. They’ll try to hold onto those guys and build from there. But the one thing I’ll say about the Giants on the negative side is they haven’t beaten the heavyweights in their division. They lost to Dallas twice, and they lost to Philadelphia three times. So, they’ve got to get a better foothold in their own division if they expect improvement next year.
Another possible blow to Giants’ Brian Daboll’s staff: Shea Tierney interviewing for Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator job
First, Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Giants coach Brian Daboll, entering Year 2 on the job, could be looking at having to replace three key members of his staff. Tierney, Daboll’s quarterbacks coach, will interview for the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator position, according...
NFL agent sets the floor for Giants’ Daniel Jones’ next contract
Daniel Jones will soon be a free agent. The the New York Giants plan to work out a deal with their starting quarterback, who helped them to the NFC Divisional Round this year. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So what will Jones be paid? A “prominent NFL...
Eagles’ Haason Reddick ready to pass rush his way to Super Bowl: ‘This is an all-out bloody turf war for him’
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles rookie Kyron Johnson occupies the locker next to Haason Reddick, the six-year veteran who collected a career-high 16 sacks that tied for second most in the NFL during the regular season. To glean insights, Johnson listens intently. “I always hear him saying, ‘I can’t wait to...
Devils beat Stars 3-2, finish 1st half of season with 3rd best record in NHL | 3 takeaways
Jack Hughes, zooming down the ice with aggression, winded his arms back before ripping a shot from the left-side face-off dot. The Devils didn’t play their best game of the season vs. the Stars on Friday, but it didn’t matter after Hughes’ goal buried the night 20 seconds into overtime. They trailed early on – 2-0 in the first period after going to the penalty box three different times – but New Jersey’s second period surge from players like Hughes, Miles Wood and Vitek Vanecek gave them the 3-2 win and improved their road record to 19-3-2.
If Giants don’t re-sign Saquon Barkley, there’s a long list of replacement candidates
Examine the landscape and it is easy to understand why Giants general manager Joe Schoen will have the upper hand when he sits down with Saquon Barkley’s agent Kim Miale to talk about a new contract for the star running back. It has nothing to do with Barkley’s stature...
