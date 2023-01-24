Read full article on original website
young at heart
5d ago
Then why was your profits last year in the billions and your CO’s got million dollar bonuses ?????????
Reply
4
Related
Florida utility company proposes rate increase of up to 37 percent on electric bills
In a recent press release, Duke Energy Florida announced they are seeking rate hikes that could send some customer monthly bills soaring by 37 percent. The utility company has requested the Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approve their proposal to increase the amount it charges customers for fuel and capacity rates.
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
usf.edu
The history and science behind Florida's long-running strawberry industry
Vance Whitaker, with the UF/IFAS Gulf Coast Research and Education Center in Wimauma, discusses the science behind breeding the berries and offers insight into the … umm … field. Florida has been the winter strawberry capital of the United States for more than 100 years. It began with...
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
fallriverreporter.com
7 from southeastern Massachusetts, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida arrested in $7.5 million multi-state fraud scheme
BOSTON – Seven individuals, including three from Massachusetts, have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in a multi-state scheme to obtain millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program funds for themselves and others through the submission of dozens of fraudulent applications to PPP lenders. According to the...
proclaimerscv.com
Ron DeSantis Blames Rising Home Costs in Florida on Individuals Emigrating from “Faucivilles”
In his response to Florida’s high home costs, Governor Ron DeSantis suggests that Dr. Anthony Fauci is mainly to blame. The Florida Governor named-checked as such “Faucivilles” as a factor contributing to increasing rents throughout a news conference in Miami on Thursday. He also expressed confidence that new construction would help address current problems.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within)
Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within) Three national forests, the Apalachicola, Osceola, and Ocala, span much of northern and central Florida. These forests produce 600 billion gallons of water and contain 510,000 acres of wetlands. You can also find 854 miles of rivers and streams within Florida’s national forests, as well as 36,000 acres of lakes and ponds.
usf.edu
A look ahead to Florida's legislative session
We’re a little over a month from the legislative session which begins March 7th. WMFE's Talia Blake caught up with Sadaf Knight, CEO of Florida Policy Institute, to talk about the state budget, what bills she’s watching this session, and more. Listen to the full conversation at the...
When Will Florida Be Underwater? For Some Areas, It’s Sooner Rather Than Later
It’s likely that you’ve heard about rising sea levels and how Florida is going to be underwater any day now. You might be wondering: Is this true? And if it is, when exactly will Florida be underwater?. Well, it’s possible that your favorite vacation spot could be underwater...
usf.edu
Smaller drug stores say pharmacy benefit managers create competitive disadvantage
Simply going to the local drug store to pick up a prescription used to be a pretty simple exercise. But that purchase has become ever more complicated. Now Goveror DeSantis wants the State of Florida to rein in one of the middlemen in the transaction. The proposal from Governor Ron...
The Nation Gasps as Civil Rights Lawyers Prepare to Sue DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 261696078 © Wirestock | Dreamstime.com. Well-known civil rights lawyer Ben Crump plans to sue Florida Governor DeSantis over the state's denial of an African American studies course.
usf.edu
Hillsborough commissioners are working on how to spend funds from the 2018 transportation tax
The money gathered in 2018 from Hillsborough County's now-inactive transportation tax might finally go into improving local infrastructure for roads, sidewalks and more. However, how the money is spent will ultimately be decided by the state legislature. Hillsborough County commissioners discussed the transportation improvement opportunities available at a Wednesday workshop.
Which States are Large Numbers of Relocators to Florida Coming From? What Counties are They Going To?
Many believe that driver's license exchange data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is a reliable indicator of where relocators to Florida are coming from. That's because changing one's driver's license to a Florida version shows a desire to become a permanent resident.
ormondbeachobserver.com
‘AOB’ targeted in auto insurance
A Florida House Republican on Friday filed a proposal that would prevent motorists from assigning auto-insurance benefits to repair shops that can then pursue payments from insurers. The proposal (HB 541), filed by Rep. Griff Griffitts, R-Panama City Beach, came after lawmakers last month barred assignment of benefits in the...
usf.edu
A Central Florida suburb is named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
floridapolitics.com
Agriculture Department wastes no time acquiring rural development rights
In this case, conservation may be the side benefit. Time is money when it comes to Florida real estate, and the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services isn’t wasting time when it comes to buying development rights in rural areas to keep those places rural and supportive of agriculture and wildlife habitat.
3 Florida Cities Make List of Places Where Residents Live the Longest
According to Consumer Affairs, Florida has the highest percentage of senior citizens of any state in the United States (Maine is second.) It makes sense, then, that a high number of Florida's population are retirees who want to make the most of their golden years. For many, a good retirement is one that includes low-stress living, access to quality health care, and the ability to maintain an active lifestyle.
Destin Log
COVID rising in one Florida region's sewage as cases fall statewide
Florida’s COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall from their early January peaks as sewage in some locales show viral loads climbing again. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,376 COVID-positive patients Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Department reported. That’s down from more than 2,900 during the first week of this month.
a-z-animals.com
What Florida Gardeners Need to Know This Spring
Florida is called the “Sunshine State” because it averages about 237 days of sunshine per year. That’s over 30 days more than the average 205 sunny days in the U.S. While most people with green thumbs would be thrilled at the prospect, Florida gardeners know that the abundant sunshine comes at the cost of other challenges. Consider the past and present conditions that all Florida gardeners need to know this spring as well as when you can start planting!
Florida lawmaker introduces bill to penalize drivers in left lane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker wants to make it illegal to drive in the left lane in the state unless you're overtaking another car. Florida Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R-District 78) introduced the bill, HB 421, which was filed in the House on Jan. 24. According to the bill...
Comments / 3