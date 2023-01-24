ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowmobiler injured after hitting tree southwest of West Yellowstone

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A snowmobiler was taken to Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center after hitting a tree southwest of West Yellowstone, near Junction 16. Search and rescue volunteers responded to the injured snowmobiler along with Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District.
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Gallatin Co. attorney no longer seeking death penalty in case involving homicide of a 12-year-old

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell has filed to withdraw a notice that sought the death penalty in a case involving the homicide of a 12-year-old boy. Patricia Batts is charged with deliberate homicide, aggravated kidnapping, criminal child endangerment and strangulation of partner or family member, all felonies, related to the death of her 12-year-old grandson, James Alex Hurley, in West Yellowstone in 2020.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Winter weather brings severe driving conditions to some Montana roads

HELENA, Mont. - Winter weather has brought on severe driving conditions and road closures in parts of the state. As of 9:00 am Saturday, I-90 westbound is closed from Livingston to Springdale. Travelers in the area are being detoured through Livingston using exit 337. The Idaho Department of Transportation has...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

State disaster experts attend Helena symposium

The Yellowstone River flood in June tore a wide swath of destruction through critical Montana infrastructure, communities and lives. Warm overnight temperatures beginning June 10 melted lingering snow in the river's surrounding mountains and combined with inches of precipitation caused millions of dollars in damages to towns all along the watershed.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

The month of January declared as Education Month in Montana

HELENA, Mont. - Earlier this month, the month of January was officially declared as Education Month in Montana. The proclamation re-assert's Montana's dedication to students, parents and educators, a release from the governor's office said. The following is Gov. Gianforte's proclamation January as Education Month:. WHEREAS, Montana kids should receive...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Governor’s office, bill sponsor say they’re open to phase-out for proposed Montana child tax credit

The Montana state Capitol in Helena on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) The governor’s policy director and the bill sponsor said Thursday they would be open to including a phase-out at a slightly higher income level in their measure that would provide a $1,200 tax credit for each Montana child ages 5 and under.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana hospitals push back on lawmakers’ push to examine tax-exempt status

A conversation between Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman (left) and Duane Preshinger of the Montana Hospital Association over the reporting of community contributions given in exchange for tax-exempt status and House Bill 45 on Jan. 25, 2023 (Photo by Montana Public Affairs Network). Montana lawmakers on Wednesday asked a seemingly straightforward...
MONTANA STATE

