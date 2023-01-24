Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peakRoger MarshMontana State
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
Fairfield Sun Times
Snowmobiler injured after hitting tree southwest of West Yellowstone
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A snowmobiler was taken to Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center after hitting a tree southwest of West Yellowstone, near Junction 16. Search and rescue volunteers responded to the injured snowmobiler along with Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District.
Fairfield Sun Times
Gallatin Co. attorney no longer seeking death penalty in case involving homicide of a 12-year-old
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell has filed to withdraw a notice that sought the death penalty in a case involving the homicide of a 12-year-old boy. Patricia Batts is charged with deliberate homicide, aggravated kidnapping, criminal child endangerment and strangulation of partner or family member, all felonies, related to the death of her 12-year-old grandson, James Alex Hurley, in West Yellowstone in 2020.
Fairfield Sun Times
Winter weather brings severe driving conditions to some Montana roads
HELENA, Mont. - Winter weather has brought on severe driving conditions and road closures in parts of the state. As of 9:00 am Saturday, I-90 westbound is closed from Livingston to Springdale. Travelers in the area are being detoured through Livingston using exit 337. The Idaho Department of Transportation has...
Fairfield Sun Times
Washington man sentenced to 33 months in prison for trafficking meth, fentanyl to Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation
GREAT FALLS — A Washington man who admitted to bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl pills to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation for distribution was sentenced today to 33 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Hugo Gutierrez Rodriguez, aka...
Fairfield Sun Times
State disaster experts attend Helena symposium
The Yellowstone River flood in June tore a wide swath of destruction through critical Montana infrastructure, communities and lives. Warm overnight temperatures beginning June 10 melted lingering snow in the river's surrounding mountains and combined with inches of precipitation caused millions of dollars in damages to towns all along the watershed.
Fairfield Sun Times
The month of January declared as Education Month in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - Earlier this month, the month of January was officially declared as Education Month in Montana. The proclamation re-assert's Montana's dedication to students, parents and educators, a release from the governor's office said. The following is Gov. Gianforte's proclamation January as Education Month:. WHEREAS, Montana kids should receive...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana resolution calls for day of remembrance for Indian boarding school victims
Flandreau Indian School, South Dakota, choir. [Between 1909 and 1932] Photograph. Retrieved from the Library of Congress, . When Sen. Susan Webber’s relative was digging outside of Browning after the family’s well ran dry, instead of water, she said her ancestor found the unmarked graves of babies. The...
Fairfield Sun Times
Governor’s office, bill sponsor say they’re open to phase-out for proposed Montana child tax credit
The Montana state Capitol in Helena on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) The governor’s policy director and the bill sponsor said Thursday they would be open to including a phase-out at a slightly higher income level in their measure that would provide a $1,200 tax credit for each Montana child ages 5 and under.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana hospitals push back on lawmakers’ push to examine tax-exempt status
A conversation between Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman (left) and Duane Preshinger of the Montana Hospital Association over the reporting of community contributions given in exchange for tax-exempt status and House Bill 45 on Jan. 25, 2023 (Photo by Montana Public Affairs Network). Montana lawmakers on Wednesday asked a seemingly straightforward...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Accessibility and reach’: Bill aims to help Montana food banks buy more local food
A bill that would give money to food banks for purchasing more food from local farmers is making its way through the Montana Legislature. The House Agriculture Committee heard House Bill 276 on Tuesday and may vote on the measure next week. The bill would allocate $1 million to a...
Comments / 0