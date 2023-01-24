ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Report: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray might not return from torn ACL until midseason in 2023

Before he was fired as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury told reporters it would be unlikely that quarterback Kyler Murray will be ready to start the 2023 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL and damaged meniscus in the right knee. Now there is a report that Murray might not be ready to return even by the midway point of the season. ...
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Eagles, 49ers coordinators in demand following NFC Championship Game

Sunday is funday for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. But following the NFC Championship Game, it will be just another manic Monday for several coaches on the sideline at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “San Francisco 49ers defensive...
Eagles must tackle this 49ers problem to reach Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA – Heading into the NFC Championship Game on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles are trying to stick to their normal routines — study regimens, workout schedules, meal plans, sleeping patterns, you name it. So, cornerback Darius Slay passed out the usual desserts after Friday’s...
What channel is San Francisco 49ers game today vs. Philadelphia Eagles? (1/29/23) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks for NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, meet the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 29, 2023 (1/29/23) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The winner advances to play the winner of the AFC Championship Game — the...
