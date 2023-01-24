Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
How Many Times Have the Philadelphia Eagles Played in the Super Bowl?
Have the Philadelphia Eagles been to more than one Super Bowl? The post How Many Times Have the Philadelphia Eagles Played in the Super Bowl? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Report: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray might not return from torn ACL until midseason in 2023
Before he was fired as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury told reporters it would be unlikely that quarterback Kyler Murray will be ready to start the 2023 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL and damaged meniscus in the right knee. Now there is a report that Murray might not be ready to return even by the midway point of the season. ...
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Crackpot World Series first baseman: Bills’ Damar Hamlin is dead or ‘in bad shape’
Former major leaguer Aubrey Huff, who won a pair of World Series, has joined the parade of conspiracy theorists who believe something nefarious has happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is recovering from suffering a cardiac arrest on the field. “Isn’t it weird that @BuffaloBills Damar Hamlin was the...
‘Pissed off’ radio host doubles down, keeps ripping Eagles’ Nick Sirianni
Earlier this week, a Pittsburgh radio host poked at Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. And he’s doubling down. Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan appeared on the 94WIP Morning Show on Thursday and said of Sirianni:. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. “Act like you have...
Giants’ Mike Kafka emerges as potential target for Broncos’ meandering head coaching search
N.Y. Giants head coach Brian Daboll, GM Joe Schoen news conference — The Broncos’ meandering head coaching search — which has includedmultiple interviews with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh — is still ongoing. Curious, to say the least. If you purchase a product or register for an...
Eagles, 49ers coordinators in demand following NFC Championship Game
Sunday is funday for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. But following the NFC Championship Game, it will be just another manic Monday for several coaches on the sideline at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “San Francisco 49ers defensive...
Eagles must tackle this 49ers problem to reach Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA – Heading into the NFC Championship Game on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles are trying to stick to their normal routines — study regimens, workout schedules, meal plans, sleeping patterns, you name it. So, cornerback Darius Slay passed out the usual desserts after Friday’s...
What channel is San Francisco 49ers game today vs. Philadelphia Eagles? (1/29/23) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks for NFC Championship Game
The San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, meet the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 29, 2023 (1/29/23) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The winner advances to play the winner of the AFC Championship Game — the...
Giants’ Wink Martindale gets 2nd interview with Colts, so is Brian Daboll about to lose him?
Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has received just one head coaching interview so far in this offseason’s hiring cycle — with the Colts. But now, they’re bringing him in for a second (in-person) interview this weekend, according to ESPN. Martindale’s first interview with the Colts was conducted via video chat.
Ex-Giants cornerback, former Jets running back set to play in Eagles-49ers NFC Championship
Jackrabbit is ready to run in the NFC Championship Game. And he’s not alone. Pro Football Talk reports the San Francisco 49ers “announced that running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback Janoris Jenkins have been elevated from the practice squad. They will revert back to that roster after Sunday’s game.”
If Giants don’t re-sign Saquon Barkley, there’s a long list of replacement candidates
Examine the landscape and it is easy to understand why Giants general manager Joe Schoen will have the upper hand when he sits down with Saquon Barkley’s agent Kim Miale to talk about a new contract for the star running back. It has nothing to do with Barkley’s stature...
Panthers make head coach decision | Ex-Colts, Eagles coach gets the gig
Frank Reich has found a new job. And the Carolina Panthers have found their new head coach. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Panthers have hired Reich as their next head coach. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Carolina fired former head...
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0