ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Keith McNally jokes about seating James Corden and Beyoncé together at Balthazar

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZqtk_0kPbwyRf00

Beyoncé and James Corden may have to share a table next to the toilets at Balthazar.

The New York City restaurant’s outspoken owner, Keith McNally — who infamously criticized the “Late Late Show” host’s behavior at the iconic eatery — took to Instagram on Monday to express his displeasure with the “Crazy in Love” singer’s recent concert in Dubai .

“Beyoncé is understood to have been paid $24 million for an 85 minute concert in Dubai to celebrate the opening of a new hotel,” he wrote. “In Dubai Homosexuality is illegal.”

McNally, 71, went on to quote Peter Tatchell, an LGBT rights campaigner who also expressed his disappointment in Beyoncé.

“I love Beyoncé’s music but her performance in a dictatorship like Dubai was a huge mistake. Ditching her own progressive values, she put a money-grabbing pay cheque before human rights,” wrote Tatchell, who noted that the United Arab Emirates has the death penalty for homosexuality.

McNally ended his post by savagely adding, “Beyoncé often comes to Balthazar for dinner. Next time she comes I’m going to give her a table next to the kitchen.”

However, the Minetta Tavern owner subsequently deleted the post and explained his decision in a second upload .

“After much inner conflict, I’ve deleted my post criticizing Beyoncé for accepting a huge pay packet to perform in Dubai, a country in which homosexualty is illegal. I deleted it for many reasons, partly for not fully understanding the customs of the Middle East, but mostly because I felt disingenuous for a reply I made to someone’s comment,” he began.

“I wrote that I was once offered a million dollars to open Balthazar in Dubai. Although this was true, my implication was I rejected the offer on moral grounds. This was not true. I rejected the offer because I didn’t like Dubai itself, not because I disagreed with its barbaric law regarding homosexuality. In fact, at the time I was shamefully unaware of this law.”

McNally cheekily concluded his second post, “I’m still going to seat Beyoncé next to James Corden if and when she next comes to Balthazar.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hFxrs_0kPbwyRf00
James Corden previously came under McNally’s fire.
CBS via Getty Images

Last November, the British-born restaurateur caused a viral firestorm when he slammed the late-night talk show host for being the “most abusive” customer he has had since Balthazar opened its doors in 1997.

“James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago,” he claimed in a scathing Instagram post at the time.

Corden later admitted that he had “made a rude” and “unnecessary comment” that was “ungracious to the server.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZTLWJ_0kPbwyRf00
McNally owns Balthazar in New York City.
Getty Images

Beyoncé wasn’t the only celebrity to come under fire for celebrating the luxurious resort opening in Dubai on Saturday.

Rebel Wilson, who came out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community last June, was also slammed online for promoting her lavish trip to the Middle East country.

“Atlantis The Royal is BEYond! What a weekend with BEY! @atlantistheroyal,” the “Pitch Perfect” star, 42, captioned a video shared via Instagram, which showed her and her fiancée, Ramona Agruma, enjoying the hotel’s amenities, indulging in fancy meals and dancing at the “Cuff It” singer’s show.

In the comments section, one follower wrote, “Gee Rebel. You do know that it’s the death penalty in Dubai for homosexuality?? Supporting such a country is really really poor form, especially as a member of that community 🤯,” while another asked, “‘So … any update on the situation of LGBTQ there?”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brides.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
Page Six

Amy Robach straddles T.J. Holmes after ABC exit: See the PDA-packed pics

If T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were bothered by their joint departure from ABC, they certainly weren’t showing it on Friday. The former “GMA3” anchors, whose romance sparked an international media storm in late 2022, were photographed packing on the PDA in Los Angeles – hours after they both signed exit agreements with ABC. Robach, 49, was seen straddling Holmes, 45, as she jumped into his arms and wrapped her legs around his waist outside of a restaurant. The couple were all smiles as they held hands and locked lips in the California sunshine on the same day their ABC deals were “signed, executed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Marc Anthony marries Nadia Ferreira in lavish Miami wedding

Fourth time’s a charm. Marc Anthony tied the knot with former Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira in a lavish ceremony in Miami Saturday night. David Beckham, Salma Hayek and Lin Manuel Miranda were among the guests at the star-studded affair, which took place at the Perez Art Museum. The musician, 54, was previously married to Dayanara Torres (2000 – 2004), Jennifer Lopez (2004-2014) and Shannon De Lima (2014 to 2017). He proposed to the pageant queen, 23, in May 2022, just eight months before saying “I do.” Photos from Anthony and Ferreira’s nuptials show the blushing bride in a white lace gown designed...
MIAMI, FL
Page Six

Olivia Wilde embraces Jason Sudeikis amid custody battle, Harry Styles split

Looks like Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are starting 2023 on good terms. Amid their highly publicized custody battle – and the actress’ recent split from Harry Styles – the exes were spotted putting on a united front in Los Angeles on Friday. Wilde, 38, and Sudeikis, 47, were photographed hugging it out in a public parking lot, seemingly paying no mind to onlookers as they exchanged smiles and happily embraced. The “Don’t Worry Darling” director was dressed casually in a yellow varsity sweatshirt with matching Adidas sneakers and jeans. Sudeikis also opted for comfort in an off-white hoodie, navy blue pants and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen and trainer Joaquim Valente ride horses together in Costa Rica

Maybe they’re just horsing around. Gisele Bündchen and her trainer Joaquim Valente were photographed riding horses together during a getaway in Costa Rica on Tuesday. The supermodel, 42, was seen flashing a big smile as she trotted around on horseback next to Valente. Bündchen was dressed casually in jeans and a green tank top and looked effortlessly stunning as her long golden tresses blew in the wind. Meanwhile, the jiu-jitsu instructor wore a blue T-shirt, jeans and a backward baseball hat. The pair first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted enjoying a dinner date in Costa Rica in November 2022. However, a source told...
Page Six

Katy Perry reveals ‘huge’ mistake declining to work with Billie Eilish: ‘It was just a blonde girl’

She was the one that got away. Katy Perry revealed her “huge” regret of passing up an opportunity to work with Billie Eilish. The “California Gurls” hitmaker said she had the chance to collaborate with Eilish on her hit track, “Ocean Eyes” — but declined after thinking the song was “boring.” In a TikTok video posted by 102.7 KIIS FM on Friday, the 38-year-old told a group of fans, during what appeared to be an intimate gig, about the collaboration that could’ve come to life. Perry said she received an email from someone that said, “Hey, check out this new artist. I’d really like us to...
Page Six

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach escape New York ahead of showdown with ABC

They’ve got to get away! After we reported Amy Robach was spotted solo fleeing New York from JFK on Tuesday, we learned that T.J. Holmes escaped with her. Sources told us the heat is getting to the “GMA3” lovers — and after being happily seen together recently frolicking around in bars in New York and Miami, they’ve gone back to being furtive. “They are on leave, so they may as well spend the time wisely — and away from the spotlight,” a source close to the couple explained. Another source confirmed, “they want to lay low” and revealed “few people...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Kim Kardashian slams paparazzo who asks about Kanye’s alleged battery incident

Kim Kardashian shut down a paparazzo who inquired about her ex-husband Kanye West’s alleged battery incident in front of her kids on Friday. “Hey Kim, what do you think of Kanye hitting someone … [sic] the paparazzi’s phone?” the photographer can be heard asking in video obtained by Page Six. “Do not talk to me about that in front of my kids,” the “Kardashians” star, 42, sternly responded, prompting the photographer to apologize to her. During this exchange, a child can be heard shouting, “Please leave!” Kardashian was attending her daughter North’s basketball game that night, and her son Saint was also present. It...
Page Six

Harry Styles splits pants onstage in front of first celeb crush Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston attended a Harry Styles concert on Thursday — and witnessed a wardrobe malfunction. While the former One Direction member sang “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” to his Inglewood, Calif., audience, he dropped to his knees and split his pants. After making a shocked face at the crowd, the singer, 28, covered the tear with his hands and good-naturedly rolled his eyes at his bandmates. Styles finished out the performance with a towel hiding the rip. Aniston was far from the only A-list audience member, with Kylie Jenner, Trevor Noah and Ellen DeGeneres also in attendance. However, Twitter users were quick to poke fun...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Page Six

Tom Brady and David Beckham get creative on joint family pizza night

From the locker room to the kitchen. Athletic greats Tom Brady and David Beckham had a joint pizza party with their kids in Miami on Thursday night. The famed soccer player, 47, first took to Instagram Stories to applaud the chefs at Miami Slice Pizza for how delicious the food was before his kids jumped in on the action. Throughout the night, David shared several clips of his 17-year-old son, Cruz, making a pie from scratch. The teen singer was a natural as he expertly spread red pizza sauce onto the pie and sliding his masterpiece into the oven. Proud dad...
MIAMI, FL
Page Six

Kendall Jenner trolled for ‘finally learning how to hold her own umbrella’

Don’t you dare rain on her parade. Kendall Jenner seemingly poked fun at the people who slammed her for asking her bodyguard to hold an umbrella for her. The model, 27, took to Instagram Stories to repost a pic where she walked in the rain while holding — yes indeed — a black umbrella. In the pic originally posted by Forward, a fashion brand, she rocked a knee-length denim dress and black rain boots while flashing a smile at the paps. Internet trolls immediately took to the comment section to applaud her for “finally learning how to hold her own umbrella,” as...
Page Six

Hilary Duff admits she didn’t watch ‘Laguna Beach’ despite singing theme song

She’s coming clean. Hilary Duff admitted she did not tune in to “Laguna Beach” despite her hit single “Come Clean” being the MTV reality show’s theme song. “I was not a huge [fan],” Duff, 35, said on the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” aftershow Thursday. “I just … I didn’t watch.” The “How I Met Your Father” star explained that she was in the midst of promoting her music career on the road when the series aired from 2004 to 2006. “In a moment in time when you could not record TV shows, I was on tour,” she said. “So, I missed...
Page Six

Kathy Hilton congratulates Paris on baby boy after public spat over IVF

Kathy Hilton celebrated the arrival of her new grandson after Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s surrogate gave birth to a baby boy. “Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star told People on Thursday on behalf of herself and her husband, Rick Hilton. “We are so thrilled for you both!” Kathy, 63, continued. “Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family.” The statement came two days after Paris, 41, debuted her infant via Instagram. “You are already loved beyond words,” the “Simple Life” alum gushed. She and Reum, also...
Page Six

Rita Ora wears wedding dress in ‘You Only Love Me’ video, confirms marriage

Rita Ora is a bride twice-over. The 32-year-old singer dropped the music video for her newest single, “You Only Love Me,” on Friday — and art is certainly imitating life. Indeed, the music video for her new song has a bridal theme, with Ora dressed in a vintage 1987 Yves Saint Laurent wedding gown as she prepares for her big day. And it turns out she was a real-life bride last year as the star finally confirmed on a British radio show Friday morning that she married filmmaker Taiki Waititi, 47. Appearing on “Heart Radio Breakfast” today, Ora said, “Yes...
Page Six

T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach wear matching outfits on jog after ABC ousting

“GMA3” anchors-turned-lovers T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach tried to lay low on a run in Los Angeles after news broke that they’re leaving ABC. The embattled couple wore matching exercise gear and exited the same house within minutes of each other Friday morning but opted to jog in opposite directions, as seen in Page Six’s exclusive photos. Holmes, 45, appeared downcast as he made his way down the sidewalk in a black fitted hoodie, matching compression pants and bright red Nike sneakers. His black-and-gray camo-printed shorts matched 49-year-old Robach’s black-and-gray-speckled leggings, and both made sure to have their ear pods plugged in for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Shakira reacts after ex Gerard Piqué goes public with Clara Chia Marti

Whenever, wherever … they’re probably not meant to be together. Shakira took to Instagram to shake her famous and truthful hips after her allegedly unfaithful ex, Gerard Piqué, went public with his new girlfriend. “Las mujeres ya no lloran las mujeres bailan merengue!” the Colombian pop star, 45, captioned a split-screen video showing her dancing and mouthing the lyrics to her scathing diss track, “BZRP Music Session #53.” The caption translates to: “Women no longer cry; women dance merengue,” which is similar to the lyric of the song: “Women no longer cry; women cash in.” In the clip, which was seemingly filmed in a dance studio,...
Page Six

ABC makes ‘ridiculous’ alcohol allegations in Amy Robach exit talks

ABC is throwing everything it has, including a few bottles of booze, at Amy Robach during their contentious mediation talks this week. When networks are trying to get someone out the door after a scandal without paying them a huge exit deal, they often try to make it seem as if the ousted staffer wasn’t much of an employee in the first place. And it seems that ABC’s really scraping the distillery barrel for dirt on Robach, who is said to be headed for the door after her affair with co-anchor T.J. Holmes was unearthed. “Everything they are bringing up is so minor...
Page Six

Taylor Swift gives subtle nod to Joe Alwyn ‘Lavender Haze’ music video

It’s written in the stars. Taylor Swift appeared to give a subtle nod to her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn in her new music video for “Lavender Haze,” which was released on Friday. Eagle-eyed Swift fans were quick to notice a shot of a vinyl cover for another one of her songs, “Mastermind,” which showed two constellations on the cover. One of the constellations shown is Sagittarius, — Swift’s astrological sign — and the other is Pisces, which is Alwyn’s sign. “THE MASTERMIND VINYL IS THEIR ZODIAC SIGNS😭😭,” one fan tweeted. “She’s such a romantic,” another fan wrote, adding the opening lyrics to “Mastermind,” “Once...
Page Six

Page Six

171K+
Followers
20K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy