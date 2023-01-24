Read full article on original website
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
A slowdown for N.J.’s warehouse building boom? | Editorial
The warehouses keep on coming in South Jersey, even as reports emerge that developers’ lust to build them is starting to cool down. The recent onslaught includes plans for three of the giant buildings in Carneys Point Township on a 48-acre plot that was recently sold for $15.63 million by the Delaware River and Bay Authority. The former name of the tract, Salem Business Center, is a testament to the failure of Salem County to attract the kind of mixed-use commercial zone — offices, light manufacturing, and yes, distribution centers — commonly seen at spots farther north along the same Interstate 295 corridor.
Women attacked N.J. convenience store workers before stealing potato chips, cigarettes, cops say
Two women were arrested on robbery and other charges after attacking two employees in an Atlantic City convenience store early Tuesday — all to steal bags of potato chips and a few packs of cigarettes, authorities said. The employees were not badly injured during the robbery but the store...
Super Bowl 2023: Empire State Building trashed after bowing to Chiefs, Eagles (UPDATE)
“I saw the Empire State laid low ... I’ve watched the mighty skyline fall” - Billy Joel in “Miami 2017″. The official Twitter account for the Empire State Building posted a photo on Sunday following the Philadelphia Eagles’ 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Thank county commissioner for seniors’ holiday parties | Letter
I am writing to express my gratitude for the work Gloucester County Commissioner Jim Jefferson is doing for the county’s senior community. Jefferson’s leadership as the liaison to the Department of Senior Services has been outstanding, as he promoted and took part in five holiday luncheon celebrations for over 2,500 seniors this past December.
Two 17-year-olds shot, one killed in Bridgeton
A teenager was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Bridgeton. Police responded to the 300 block of North Pearl Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. and found a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a release issued by Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. He was pronounced...
PA DraftKings promo code: Get instant $200 for betting $5 on Eagles-49ers, plus up to $1,050 more
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Eagles are one win from the Super Bowl and our DraftKings promo code in Pennsylvania offers a multi-part bonus that includes an...
Girls basketball: McCracken drops 28 as Wildwood tops Hammonton for 4th straight win
Macie McCracken finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds as Wildwood pulled away for a 47-38 win over Hammonton in Hammonton. Maya Benichou tallied nine points and four rebounds while Sinaia Hills grabbed six rebounds for Wildwood (11-5), which won its fourth straight game. Emma Peretti led Hammonton (9-9) with...
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter
PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
Super Bowl 2023: Will Eagles be home team?
The Eagles will be able to make themselves at home in the Super Bowl. Philadelphia, which beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, will be the home team for Super Bowl LVII. But it has nothing to do with the Eagles owning the NFL’s...
Patients died alone during COVID. N.J. congressman wants to ban hospitals from keeping visitors out.
Dave Williamson died alone. The Absecon resident was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. He died a month later, never seeing his family again.
2 N.J. cops injured while arresting knife-wielding assailant, authorities say
Two police officers were injured Friday morning while they attempted to detain a knife-wielding man who was allegedly assaulting a woman in Woodbury, authorities said. Officers from the Woodbury Police Department were called to a home on Glover Street for a report of a disturbance and when they arrived they witnessed an assault happening, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. Two Woodbury officers were injured as they attempted to arrest the man and he resisted, officials said.
Man charged in shooting death of 17-year-old, wounding of second teen
Authorities have charged a Bridgeton man in the shooting death of a teenager and the wounding of a second teen. Police responded to the 300 block of North Pearl Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday and found a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Super Bowl 2023: Early betting line for Chiefs-Eagles | Who’s the underdog?
We are counting down to kickoff for Super Bowl LVII. All eyes will turn to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. in two weeks as the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles advanced after beating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Game. The Chiefs...
Boys basketball: McNeil leads Middle Township pat Gloucester Catholic
Bubba McNeil finished with 20 points and five assists to help lead Middle Township past Gloucester Catholic 56-39 in Cape May Court House. Chase Moore produced 12 points, four rebounds and three assists while Re Ale Basquine grabbed six rebounds for Middle Township (10-9). Landen Hart pulled down five rebounds.
Super Bowl tickets: Look how expensive Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LVII ticket prices are
The Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, face the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 (2/12/23) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Fans can purchase tickets to the Super Bowl via VividSeats, StubHub, Ticketsmarter or Ticketmaster....
Eagles’ Haason Reddick, N.J. native, wreaked havoc in 31-7 rout of 49ers to send team to Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick signed his three-year, $45 million with the team in March, he talked about his journeys as a lightly recruited Haddon Heights High School player and a walk-on at Temple University. Reddick was overlooked everywhere he played, and had to prove that he could be an impact player.
WATCH: Jalen Hurts lead Eagles fans in Fly Eagles Fly fight song
It’s onward and upward for the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, 31-7. During the post-game celebration, quarterback Jalen Hurts and FOX Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw led the Eagles faithful in a stirring (and off-key) rendition of “Fly Eagles Fly,” which you can see here.
Eagles celebrate NFC title win on Twitter: ‘Super Bowl bound!’
The Philadelphia Eagles are going back to the Super Bowl. The team will make its second appearance in the NFL championship game in five years after beating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, on Sunday in the NFC Championship at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Eagles’ punting disaster vs. 49ers: Can Arryn Siposs return in time for Super Bowl?
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to the Super Bowl!. But their current punter might not make the trip. Just about everything went right for the Eagles in their blowout of the all-but-hospitalized San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. But punter Brett Kern, signed when Arryn Siposs was injured late in the season, stunk out the joint and made it clear he’d be a Super Bowl liability.
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs-Eagles storylines | Kelce brothers, Jalen Hurts-Patrick Mahomes MVP battle, Andy Reid
Super Bowl LVII will feature the Kansas City Chiefs, the AFC’s No. 1 seed, and the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFC’s No. 1 seed. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And there are plenty of storylines:. Kelce brothers. The 35-year-old Jason Kelce, who could retire after the...
