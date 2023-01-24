ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

NJ.com

A slowdown for N.J.’s warehouse building boom? | Editorial

The warehouses keep on coming in South Jersey, even as reports emerge that developers’ lust to build them is starting to cool down. The recent onslaught includes plans for three of the giant buildings in Carneys Point Township on a 48-acre plot that was recently sold for $15.63 million by the Delaware River and Bay Authority. The former name of the tract, Salem Business Center, is a testament to the failure of Salem County to attract the kind of mixed-use commercial zone — offices, light manufacturing, and yes, distribution centers — commonly seen at spots farther north along the same Interstate 295 corridor.
CARNEYS POINT TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Thank county commissioner for seniors’ holiday parties | Letter

I am writing to express my gratitude for the work Gloucester County Commissioner Jim Jefferson is doing for the county’s senior community. Jefferson’s leadership as the liaison to the Department of Senior Services has been outstanding, as he promoted and took part in five holiday luncheon celebrations for over 2,500 seniors this past December.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Two 17-year-olds shot, one killed in Bridgeton

A teenager was killed and another wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Bridgeton. Police responded to the 300 block of North Pearl Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. and found a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a release issued by Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. He was pronounced...
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter

PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Super Bowl 2023: Will Eagles be home team?

The Eagles will be able to make themselves at home in the Super Bowl. Philadelphia, which beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, will be the home team for Super Bowl LVII. But it has nothing to do with the Eagles owning the NFL’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

2 N.J. cops injured while arresting knife-wielding assailant, authorities say

Two police officers were injured Friday morning while they attempted to detain a knife-wielding man who was allegedly assaulting a woman in Woodbury, authorities said. Officers from the Woodbury Police Department were called to a home on Glover Street for a report of a disturbance and when they arrived they witnessed an assault happening, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. Two Woodbury officers were injured as they attempted to arrest the man and he resisted, officials said.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Man charged in shooting death of 17-year-old, wounding of second teen

Authorities have charged a Bridgeton man in the shooting death of a teenager and the wounding of a second teen. Police responded to the 300 block of North Pearl Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday and found a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

WATCH: Jalen Hurts lead Eagles fans in Fly Eagles Fly fight song

It’s onward and upward for the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, 31-7. During the post-game celebration, quarterback Jalen Hurts and FOX Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw led the Eagles faithful in a stirring (and off-key) rendition of “Fly Eagles Fly,” which you can see here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Eagles’ punting disaster vs. 49ers: Can Arryn Siposs return in time for Super Bowl?

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to the Super Bowl!. But their current punter might not make the trip. Just about everything went right for the Eagles in their blowout of the all-but-hospitalized San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. But punter Brett Kern, signed when Arryn Siposs was injured late in the season, stunk out the joint and made it clear he’d be a Super Bowl liability.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

