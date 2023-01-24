Read full article on original website
NJ Cannabis Jobs: Unlocking The Door To A World Of Opportunities You Never Knew Existed
With so much buzz about cannabis industry job opportunities, you might find yourself asking “How can I work in cannabis?”. The cannabis industry is rapidly expanding across New Jersey, providing a plethora of career opportunities for professionals in various fields. From cultivation and processing to compliance and marketing, the cannabis industry offers a diverse range of roles for individuals looking to make an impact.
Autism cases increased 500% in the New York - New Jersey area
According to a new study conducted by Rutgers University researchers, the number of children with autism in the New York–New Jersey region has increased by as much as 500 percent in 16 years, according to an institutional press release. Researchers said the uptick is driven largely due to awareness and new diagnoses of autistic children with average or above-average intellect.
Report puts NJ dead last for fiscal health. Blame it on Murphy (Opinion)
For as long as I’ve worked at New Jersey 101.5, we’ve been complaining about the state of affairs in New Jersey government. Although Republican gubernatorial administrations have been able to put a little bit of a thumb in the leaky dike of fiscal irresponsibility, nothing much changes here.
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
Menendez, Booker announce $35M in rental assistance funding for New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) announced Thursday a total of $35,160,643.26 million in federal housing rental assistance funding for the state of New Jersey in reallocated funds to assist renters facing financial hardship. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of...
Concerns about COVID continue in NJ, but most reject required masking, social distancing
🔵New Jerseyans don't want to see masking and social distancing guidelines return. 🔵Poll finds 27% of New Jerseyans remain "very concerned" about COVID. 🔵People are less interested in getting booster shots. Are you concerned about COVID making somebody in your family really sick?. A Monmouth University Poll...
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
New Jersey Sub Chain Voted One Of The Best In Entire The Country
Whether you call it a hoagie, a sub, a hero, or a grinder, they all have one thing in common; they are delicious!. When lunchtime rolls around in the Garden State, the best thing you can get, in my opinion, is a sandwich or a hoagie. Meat, veggies, cheese, on...
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey County To Call Home
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, it's hard to pick just one area as the best, but the experts have chosen the best county to live in in the Garden State. It's not even that easy to guess, since there are so many great spots in New Jersey, and each of them has something unique to bring to the table.
Emergency SNAP Extra Benefits Ending; NJ Assemblyman Pushing to Raise NJ’s Minimum SNAP Benefit
MORRISTOWN, NJ — Emergency SNAP Extra Benefits are ending in February 2023. This means SNAP recipients will receive their regular SNAP benefit starting March 1. The mininum monthly SNAP Benefit is now $50. But NJ Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-19th Dist.) that figure raised to $95, which he believes would help the state’s neediest families put food on their tables. Coughlin’s bill (A5086) would nearly double minimum monthly payments for lower-income recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), part of the Assembly Speaker’s ongoing anti-hunger initiatives. “This is an opportunity for New Jersey to make a strong statement that we will to continue...
Brutal footage of Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis erodes trust, faith in N.J., officials say
Politicians and law enforcement officials across New Jersey stood united Friday night in their condemnation of the five Tennessee police officers charged with murder in the violent beating death of Tyre Nichols — video footage of which was released earlier in the evening. “We are horrified,” Gov. Phil Murphy...
Harrison, East Newark are first in N.J. to take part in federal program to replace lead pipes
Two Hudson County communities are among the first in the nation to participate in a federal lead pipe replacement program, the White House announced Friday. East Newark and Harrison, along with communities in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were chosen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said it is working to add more New Jersey communities to the program.
Testa slams use of Covid relief funds to buy new vehicles for use by Murphy, others
Following a Politico NJ report yesterday that the state government spent more than half a million dollars of federal Covid relief on SUVs to drive Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials, State Sen. Michael Testa (R-Vineland) released a statement excoriating the administration’s spending choices. “It’s disturbing that Governor...
N.J. reports 1,637 new COVID cases, 3 deaths; 4 counties have ‘high’ levels of virus, CDC says
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,637 COVID-19 cases and three new confirmed deaths. Those numbers were offset by some promising news: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lowered the number of counties it considers to have ‘high’ community levels of COVID-19 from seven to four Friday.
Mystery shaking, rumbling felt along Jersey Shore again. No earthquakes reported.
For the second time this month, residents across southern New Jersey have been reporting long periods of shaking inside their homes Thursday afternoon, with windows and walls rattling. And just like before, there have been no earthquakes reported anywhere in the eastern United States. There also have been no thunderstorms...
Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey
We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
New Jersey Governor Spent More Than Half A Million Bucks On Motorcade SUVs Using COVID-19 Funds
Lorenzo Prieto on January 26, 2023 According to Politico, New Jersey’s governor approved the expenditure of more than half a million dollars from federal COVID-19 relief funds for the purchase of eight new SUVs for state officials’ use. The New Jersey State Police (NJSP) allocated $521,783 for the SUVs under the Democratic Governor Phil Murphy’s administration. As part of a memo sent by the Treasury Department to the Joint Budget Oversight Committee (JBOC), which requested $200 million in federal rescue funds, this expense was included as one of 46 line items. The administration made unilateral spending decisions regarding the American The post New Jersey Governor Spent More Than Half A Million Bucks On Motorcade SUVs Using COVID-19 Funds appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ corruption and incompetence cost you millions (Opinion)
We talk about it often on the airwaves. New Jersey has the worst business climate in the nation. Especially when it comes to small businesses trying to make ends meet dealing with taxes and over-regulation. According to a recent Tax Foundation report, NJ ranked 50th, dead last, when it comes...
Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey
Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
