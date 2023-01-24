ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

headynj.com

NJ Cannabis Jobs: Unlocking The Door To A World Of Opportunities You Never Knew Existed

With so much buzz about cannabis industry job opportunities, you might find yourself asking “How can I work in cannabis?”. The cannabis industry is rapidly expanding across New Jersey, providing a plethora of career opportunities for professionals in various fields. From cultivation and processing to compliance and marketing, the cannabis industry offers a diverse range of roles for individuals looking to make an impact.
Interesting Engineering

Autism cases increased 500% in the New York - New Jersey area

According to a new study conducted by Rutgers University researchers, the number of children with autism in the New York–New Jersey region has increased by as much as 500 percent in 16 years, according to an institutional press release. Researchers said the uptick is driven largely due to awareness and new diagnoses of autistic children with average or above-average intellect.
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

Emergency SNAP Extra Benefits Ending; NJ Assemblyman Pushing to Raise NJ’s Minimum SNAP Benefit

MORRISTOWN, NJ — Emergency SNAP Extra Benefits are ending in February 2023. This means SNAP recipients will receive their regular SNAP benefit starting March 1. The mininum monthly SNAP Benefit is now $50. But NJ Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-19th Dist.) that figure raised to $95,  which he believes would help the state’s neediest families put food on their tables. Coughlin’s bill (A5086) would nearly double minimum monthly payments for lower-income recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), part of the Assembly Speaker’s ongoing anti-hunger initiatives. “This is an opportunity for New Jersey to make a strong statement that we will to continue...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Harrison, East Newark are first in N.J. to take part in federal program to replace lead pipes

Two Hudson County communities are among the first in the nation to participate in a federal lead pipe replacement program, the White House announced Friday. East Newark and Harrison, along with communities in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were chosen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said it is working to add more New Jersey communities to the program.
EAST NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Testa slams use of Covid relief funds to buy new vehicles for use by Murphy, others

Following a Politico NJ report yesterday that the state government spent more than half a million dollars of federal Covid relief on SUVs to drive Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials, State Sen. Michael Testa (R-Vineland) released a statement excoriating the administration’s spending choices. “It’s disturbing that Governor...
105.7 The Hawk

Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey

We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey Governor Spent More Than Half A Million Bucks On Motorcade SUVs Using COVID-19 Funds

Lorenzo Prieto on January 26, 2023 According to Politico, New Jersey’s governor approved the expenditure of more than half a million dollars from federal COVID-19 relief funds for the purchase of eight new SUVs for state officials’ use. The New Jersey State Police (NJSP) allocated $521,783 for the SUVs under the Democratic Governor Phil Murphy’s administration. As part of a memo sent by the Treasury Department to the Joint Budget Oversight Committee (JBOC), which requested $200 million in federal rescue funds, this expense was included as one of 46 line items. The administration made unilateral spending decisions regarding the American The post New Jersey Governor Spent More Than Half A Million Bucks On Motorcade SUVs Using COVID-19 Funds appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey

Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

