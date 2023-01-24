Read full article on original website
Related
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Citrus County Chronicle
US expands sanctions on Russia's 'brutal' Wagner Group
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday expanded U.S. sanctions against Russia’s Wagner Group and related companies and individuals for their role in the war in Ukraine and mercenary activities, including human rights abuses, in Africa. The Treasury and State departments announced the moves in coordinated statements...
Citrus County Chronicle
Man City knocks out Arsenal 1-0 in the FA Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City issued a statement of intent by knocking out Arsenal 1-0 in the FA Cup on Friday. Nathan Ake’s 64th-minute goal settled the fourth-round match at Etihad Stadium and the result may yet reverberate through the rest of the season.
Japan launches whale meat vending machines to promote sales
A Japanese whaling operator, after struggling for years to promote its controversial products, has found a new way to cultivate clientele: whale meat vending machines
