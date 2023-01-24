ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

US expands sanctions on Russia's 'brutal' Wagner Group

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday expanded U.S. sanctions against Russia’s Wagner Group and related companies and individuals for their role in the war in Ukraine and mercenary activities, including human rights abuses, in Africa. The Treasury and State departments announced the moves in coordinated statements...
Man City knocks out Arsenal 1-0 in the FA Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City issued a statement of intent by knocking out Arsenal 1-0 in the FA Cup on Friday. Nathan Ake’s 64th-minute goal settled the fourth-round match at Etihad Stadium and the result may yet reverberate through the rest of the season.

