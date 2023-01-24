ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Man charged, accused of shooting family's home 8 times

By Julia Marshall, Taylor Lumpkin
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly shot at a Milwaukee home eight times.

Harold Gierbolini is facing four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the Jan. 16 incident.

A Ring doorbell caught the entire incident on camera and was spread widely by the media. That video led police to Gierbolini.

Prior to his arrest, TMJ4 News spoke to a woman who was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

She told us she had the day off from work and was upstairs listening to music while she cleaned. Her 14-year-old daughter and 2-year-old twin grandsons were also upstairs asleep. That was until her daughter heard a loud noise.
" She was like, 'did you just hear that?' And I'm like, 'hear what?'"

The victim says she replayed her doorbell camera to see if it captured anything. That's when she saw a man, who she says she'd never seen before, standing at her doorstep.

" I was like, 'oh, somebody was here. Maybe he dropped something off. Maybe he left something.'"

But what happened next shocked her to her core.

He's seen casually walking up to her home and ringing the doorbell twice. After no one answers, he begins to walk away. Until he turns around and starts shooting multiple times at the house.

Man shoots up home on 17th Street

Luckily, no one was hurt. The man in the video proceeds to a red Kia and drives away.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the home and reviewed the doorbell footage. A few days later, police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle seen in the video and took its driver, Gierbolini, into custody. An officer conducted an interview with Gierbolini, who confirmed he was the one shooting at the home in the video.

If convicted on all the charges, Gierbolini could face a maximum of 80 years in prison. He had his initial appearance in court on Tuesday.

ElderL
5d ago

1. You are too old for this foolishness. 2. What if someone shot up your house or your family's house? 3. Go to Jail and regroup. hopefully, you will get something positive out of this foolish and evil behavior, Like GOD in your life to assist you in growing out of the darkness. There is still time for you, unless of course, you deny Him. Enough Already...

