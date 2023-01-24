Chris Stapleton to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII

photo by Donna Vissman

NFL announced today in a press released, local country artist Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem for Super Bowl LVII to air on February 12. Last year, country artist Mickey Guyton performed the national anthem.

Stapleton also shared the news on social media stating, “Watch Chris Stapleton perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII on FOX.”

Other artists announced to perform during the pregame are Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful.” Actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph, will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Actor and Arizona native Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL), Kotsur is known for his work in the movie “CODA.”

The headlining entertainment for the halftime show this year will be Rihanna.