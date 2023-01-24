Statue of bear holding a coffee cup vanished — now replica missing, too, Utah cops say
A bronze statue of a bear holding a coffee cup has gone missing from a Utah bench for a second time, police reported.
The bear statue, described as being 3 to 4 feet tall and weighing 60 pounds, first went missing in 2018, Park City police said in a Jan. 23 news release on Facebook.
“The owner paid a local artist $8,000 to have another one made and secured it to a large boulder with heavy bolts and adhesive,” police wrote.
Nevertheless, that statue, too, has now gone missing.
“Have you seen this bear?” police asked on a photo of the missing statue. The bear “likes to drink coffee and is loved by family and neighbors alike,” police said.
They ask anyone with information to call 435-615-5500.
Park City is about 30 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.
