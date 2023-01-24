Man vanishes while on a walk, Wyoming sheriff says. His dog was found alone on leash

A man is missing after deputies found his car and dog on a leash at a Wyoming state park, authorities said.

Deputies found Bruce Wayne Campbell’s car after someone reported seeing it unattended at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park in Evansville on Jan. 19, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies learned the 60-year-old Casper man had told friends and family he was going for a walk at the park, something he frequently did, the sheriff’s office said.

His cellphone records showed he was in the area in the afternoon on Jan. 19, but it has since been turned off, the sheriff’s office said, while adding they do not suspect foul play.

Deputies found a hole in the ice with exposed water at a river near Cambell’s car and are investigating whether he possibly “fell through the ice into the river,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The North Platte River in EKW State Park is mostly covered in ice, with layers of snow overtop of it,” the sheriff’s office said. “Some areas of the river have exposed water, and the water is flowing quickly both in those areas and underneath the ice.”

“Natrona County Search and Rescue teams and officials” trekked over 100 miles on the ground and water during the course of five days, but did not find Campbell, the sheriff’s office said.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, Campbell’s son has also been searching the area , according to a Facebook post.

In an update on Jan. 21, his son said the sheriff’s office was working on a ground search with dogs, while he, his brother and friends planned on searching a different area of the park. He also said he planned on returning the following day.

“Please keep my dad and my family in your prayers,” Campbell’s son wrote. “I pray we find him.”

Search and rescue operations for Campbell were temporarily suspended on Wednesday, Jan. 23, “due to the ice conditions on the river,” the sheriff’s office said. A search will resume when it is safe to do so.

There were no new updates as of Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to an email from Kiera Grogan, the sheriff’s office public information officer, to McClatchy News. Though the search is on hold, “the investigation is open and ongoing.”

The park was initially closed to the public during the search but has since been reopened , according to a Jan 22 Facebook post from the park.

Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park is about 7 miles east of Casper.

Man vanishes in ocean after raft is swept away and flips, Oregon cops say

Woman still missing a week after leaving Massachusetts home. ‘Come home, please’

Empty car found running sets off search for missing 19-year-old, California family says