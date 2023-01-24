ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Threat made against Shelby High School

By Rebecca Sitzes, The Shelby Star
 4 days ago
Shelby High School students fled the school Tuesday following a threat of violence posted on social media.

Parents clogged the school pick up line around 11:30 a.m., and Shelby Police stood guard outside the building as panicked students called home.

“There was a social media post, and Shelby Police Department is investigating currently,” said Greg Shull, director of communications for Cleveland County Schools.

He said the post came from an Instagram account that appeared to be based in Chicago, and the poster had threatened to shoot up the school in an Instagram story.

“That’s what we found so far, they're working through all that,” he said.

An automated voice message was sent out to parents of Shelby High students around 11 a.m. notifying them there had been a threat, and police and school officials were looking into it.

Shull said additional officers were immediately on campus following the post.

“We have to roll with it and make sure we tell everybody,” he said. “Until we know something from police, we just roll with what we've got. We've got a good presence by police on campus. It’s going pretty smooth right now.”

He said the threat triggered a safety response which included putting a team in place.

“We sent out a message, and we anticipate sending a follow up message,” Shull said.

He said police are checking to see if the account, which didn’t appear to be linked to a current student, to see if they can find any addresses associated with it.

The Star has reached out to Shelby Police but were not able to get a response in time for this story.

