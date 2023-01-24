Report: Newcastle Closing In On Chelsea Target Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United are now closing in on the signing of Chelsea target Anthony Gordon.

Their interest was only officially confirmed a couple of hours ago, but Newcastle United are now reportedly closing in on the signing of Everton's Anthony Gordon.

Chelsea have interest in the player but are unlikely to try hijack the deal due to the signings they've already made on the wing so far within this window.

Gordon wants the move and Newcastle are hoping they can get the deal confirmed in the next few days.

Newcastle are closing in on the signing of Everton;s Anthony Gordon. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Luke Edwards of the Telegraph , Newcastle are closing in on the signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton.

Chelsea have not made a move for Gordon since they had a £50million bid rejected in the summer, and they are unlikely to try for the player now due to the signings of Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

Things are going from bad to worse for Everton, and losing an academy player at such a difficult period is going to be a blow to the team and the fans.

Newcastle are closing in on the deal and are hoping to be a bit closer to it's completion after tonight's game against Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Everton are reportedly asking for £60million but there is chances of a compromise being reached of somewhere in between.

Newcastle have offered £25million + £15million in add-ons as of now but it has not been officially accepted. The next few hours are expected to see things become a bit more clear.

