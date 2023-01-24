Want to customize your Galaxy Z Flip4's lock screen? There are numerous ways to do that. As a smartphone manufacturer, Samsung does not shy away from including customization features in Galaxy devices. Whether you've got the Galaxy S22 Ultra or the Galaxy Z Flip4, you'll get a handful of options that will personalize your experience to your needs. The Galaxy Z Flip4 has all the lock screen customization features you get on a regular Galaxy phone, but there's more to it. Since the clamshell foldable has a cover screen, you can customize both the lock screen and the cover screen. Exciting, right?

