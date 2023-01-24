ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Kent State at Northern Illinois odds, picks and predictions

By Seth Orlemann
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1SLT_0kPbv5SW00

The Kent State Golden Flashes (16-3, 6-0 MAC) battle the Northern Illinois Huskies (7-12, 3-3) on Tuesday. Tip from NIU Convocation Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Kent State vs. Northern Illinois odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Kent State steamrolled Ball State 86-65 on Friday to cover as 8-point home favorites. It has now covered 4 straight games and is 6-3 against the spread (ATS) in its last 9 lined games. The Golden Flashes sit atop the MAC and have been money-makers this season with a 14-3 ATS record. Their defense has carried the load this season, holding opponents to an average of 62.4 points per game (ppg), good for 29th in the nation.

Northern Illinois toppled Eastern Michigan 88-67 on Saturday, covering as 3-point road underdogs. It has now covered the spread in 3 of its last 4 games and is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 and 8-8 ATS on the season. The Huskies have struggled defensively, giving up an average of 75.2 ppg (T-309th).

: USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Kent State at Northern Illinois odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Kent State -850 (bet $850 to win $100) | Northern Illinois +525 (bet $100 to win $525)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Kent State -12.5 (-110) | Northern Illinois +12.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 137.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Kent State at Northern Illinois picks and predictions

Prediction

Kent State 75, Northern Illinois 60

PASS.

Kent State is 16-3 overall this season and defending exceptionally well while Northern Illinois is 7-12 and struggling on both ends of the court making the moneyline odds justifiable, just not playable.

LEAN KENT STATE -12.5 (-110).

Kent State looks to be in top form even though 12.5 points is a lot — especially for a road team. The Golden Flashes have won 10 in a row and their most recent loss came on the road at Gonzaga on Dec. 5. The Golden Flashes should easily handle the Huskies.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread 4 straight times, including a 13.5-point spread on the road against Eastern Michigan.

The Huskies are 3-3 ATS in their last 6 games and in each of the 3 losses, they were double-digit underdogs playing conference opponents.

BET UNDER 137.5 (-115).

The Under is 8-2 in Kent State’s last 10 games and 5-1 in its last 6 games following an ATS win. The Under is also 4-1 in the Golden Flashes’ last 5 games against a team with a losing straight-up record.

The Under is 5-1 in the Huskies’ last 6 home games and 8-1 in their last 9 home games against a team with a winning road record.

Kent State’s O/U record this season is 4-12-1 while Northern Illinois’ is 8-8.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @seth_orlemann on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State extends scholarship offer to in-state running back prospect

Ohio State made an offer to an in-state running back prospect on Thursday morning. Marquise Davis, a Cleveland native, was on the receiving end. Davis is a 2025 prospect who is now up to 14 offers so far in his recruitment. Here’s his announcement:. It’s still very early in...
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Lowry: Ohio football coaches association player of the year

Canfield quarterback Broc Lowry is the Ohio Football Coaches Association Player of the Year. He led the Cardinals to the Division III State Championship and holds every offensive record in Canfield football history, including the single season total yards with 3,621. Lowry rushed for 1,702 yards and 26 touchdowns and...
CANFIELD, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best wings in the area. Their jumbo wings have plenty of meat on them. You can get them plain or tossed in a variety of sauces. Sauce options include mild, medium, hot, inferno, gameday, ranch, Cajun ranch, teriyaki, honey mustard, mango habanero, smoky BBQ, BBQ, buffalo jerk, Jamaican jerk, sweet sriracha, butter garlic, parmesan garlic, and hot garlic. They also offer delicious dry rubs like Jamaican jerk, Erin's six pepper, and brown sugar bourbon. In addition to traditional wings, Dante's offers boneless wings.
OHIO STATE
HometownLife.com

Patel Brothers plan to build new grocery store in Canton

Patel Brothers, the U.S. based grocery chain focused on foods from India and the Middle East, is planning a new store in Canton. The Canton Township Planning Commission recently reviewed a site plan for the 20,000 square-foot store proposed on a 2.6-acre parcel on the east side of Canton Center Road, between Ford and Hanford roads.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Goodyear set to announce 'restructuring actions' on Friday

AKRON, Ohio — UPDATE | Goodyear has announced they are cutting approximately 5% of their salaried staff globally -- which is roughly 500 jobs. You can read the full update and company statement HERE. Original story before the announcement was revealed:. Akron-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has told...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow for medium COVID-19 concern, but four Greater Cleveland counties were classified green for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was previously designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, joined Medina, Portage...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Exploring Ohio: Hand-feeding Chickadees

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Winter can be challenging for birds in Ohio as food can be scarce, and energy is precious. But, that makes this the best time of year for feeding birds by hand. Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance invites visitors to hand-feed wild chickadees....
ALLIANCE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

'Pay to Stay' ordinance expected to pass in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Rent payments are difficult for many people, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. The City of Lakewood, Ohio announced that it is looking to pass an ordinance that would help people avoid eviction. The city is looking to permanently pass a "Pay to Stay" ordinance, which...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Daily Energy Insider

FirstEnergy completes upgrades for first 13 miles of eastern Ohio transmission line

In the first phase of a larger 64-mile transmission line project, FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiary American Transmission Systems, Inc. announced the completion of upgrades last month to 13 miles of high-voltage line in Ohio’s Carroll and ... Read More » The post FirstEnergy completes upgrades for first 13 miles of eastern Ohio transmission line appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

209K+
Followers
261K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy