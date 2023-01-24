Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche odds, picks and predictions

The Washington Capitals (25-18-6) wrap up a 3-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche (25-17-3) Tuesday at Ball Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Capitals vs. Avalanche odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Capitals opened with a 4-0 win at Arizona on Thursday, but suffered a 6-2 beatdown on the strip against the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday night. The Caps have alternated losses and wins in the last 5 games.

The Avalanche nipped the Seattle Kraken 2-1 in a shootout, winning for the 5th consecutive time. The Avs have allowed just 1 goal in each of the last 3 games, cashing the Under in each outing.

Capitals at Avalanche odds

Moneyline (ML) : Capitals +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Avalanche -145 (bet $145 to win $100)

: Capitals +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Avalanche -145 (bet $145 to win $100) Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Capitals +1.5 (-200) | Avalanche -1.5 (+165)

: Capitals +1.5 (-200) | Avalanche -1.5 (+165) Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -125 | U: +105)

Capitals at Avalanche projected goalies

Darcy Kuemper (14-12-4, 2.55 GAA, .917 SV%, 5 SO) vs. Alexandar Georgiev (18-11-3, 2.64 GAA, .918 SV%, 2 SO)

Kuemper was busted out in Vegas on Saturday, allowing 4 goals on just 18 shots before getting bounced in the middle of the 2nd period. He looks for revenge against his former team. Kuemper allowed 4 goals on 29 shots in a 4-0 loss against the Avalanche in D.C. on Nov. 19 in the 1st meeting.

Georgiev turned aside 28 of the 29 shots he faced in a 4-1 win at Vancouver on Friday, his 2nd straight win. He is just 3-3-0 in January, but he has a solid 2.52 GAA and .930 SV% in those 6 starts.

Capitals at Avalanche picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 3, Capitals 2

The AVALANCHE (-145) aren’t terribly priced out of line, and they’re a great bet on home ice. The defending champs have won 5 in a row, averaging 4.6 goals per game during the span.

The Capitals (+125) lost the first meeting 4-0, and they’re just 2-4 in the last 6 games overall. Washington is 2-5 in the last 7 games when playing on 2 days of rest.

The Capitals +1.5 (-200) will cost you 2 times your potential return, and that’s a little too expensive if you’d like some insurance. Just play the home side straight up for a better value.

AVOID.

The UNDER 5.5 (+105) is a decent play at plus-money.

The Under is 4-1-1 in the last 6 games against Western Conference teams, and the Under is an even more impressive 16-5-1 in the last 22 games against Central Division clubs.

For the Avs, the Under is 15-6-1 in the last 22 games overall, while going 7-1 in the last 8 against Metropolitan Division foes.

