ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Washington Wizards at Dallas Mavericks odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JcKde_0kPbuzOo00

The Washington Wizards (20-26) take on the Dallas Mavericks (25-23) on Tuesday at American Airlines Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Wizards vs. Mavericks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Wizards cruised to a 138-118 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday to cover as 6.5-point favorites at home. Despite winning 2 straight games, Washington has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games.

The Mavericks lost 112-98 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and fell short of covering as 2-point favorites at home. Dallas has won only 3 of its last 10 games.

Washington beat Dallas 113-105 at home on Nov. 10 as a 5.5-point underdog and the Over of 209.5 cashed.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Wizards at Mavericks odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:19 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Wizards +235 (bet $100 to win $235) | Mavericks -280 (bet $280 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Wizards +7.5 (-120) | Mavericks -7.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 225.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Wizards at Mavericks key injuries

Wizards

  • C Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) out

Mavericks

  • F Maxi Kleber (hamstring) out
  • F Christian Wood (thumb) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Wizards at Mavericks picks and predictions

Prediction

Mavericks 116, Wizards 113

PASS.

Despite the Mavericks being heavily favored at home, I wouldn’t advise betting on Dallas due to the minimal profit you’ll receive in a victory.

Even with Porzingis sidelined, WIZARDS +7.5 (-120) is my bet. I would feel comfortable taking Washington to cover at +6.5 or better with G Bradley Beal and F Kyle Kuzma leading the way.

The Mavericks are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall. The Wizards are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 meetings against the Mavericks and they’ve won each of the last 3 meetings.

While these teams play at slower paces, OVER 225.5 (-112) is where I’m leaning. G Luka Doncic is always a threat to score points in bunches for the Mavericks and the Wizards still have capable scorers on the court even without Porzingis available.

The Wizards are 4-0 to the Over in their last 4 games against a team with a winning record, while the Mavericks have gone Over in 5 of their last 6 against a team with a losing road record. On top of that, the Over has hit in each of the last 4 meetings.

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Skyler Carlin on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Poole hilariously threw his mouthguard in celebration after Steph Curry's ejection for doing the same

Steph Curry has been ejected for throwing his mouthguard before, but this time, Jordan Poole had to get in on the act (in a funny way, I promise!). Late in what would be a Golden State Warriors 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Curry clearly wanted the ball and Jordan Poole didn’t give it to him. You can see from video below that Curry clapped in frustration before slinging his mouthpiece. That led to an ejection.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears have multiple suitors looking to trade for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the league. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

209K+
Followers
260K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy