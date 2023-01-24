ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Davante Adams Court Date for Shoving Photographer Rescheduled

By Dustin Schutte
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uGBsv_0kPburL000
(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams will wait a few more months before going to court. The NFL star faces an assault charge for shoving a photographer after the team’s loss to Kansas City in October.

Initially, the court date was set for Monday, Jan. 23. However, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the court date has been rescheduled for June 26.

Adams shoved a photographer to the ground on Oct. 10 in Kansas City. The Raiders lost the Monday Night Football game 30-29 to the Chiefs.

The receiver faces a Kansas City ordinance assault violation. The penalties can include fines between $250-$1,000 and up to 180 days in jail.

Adams could potentially face disciplinary action from the NFL, as well.

Adams completed his first season with the Raiders in 2022. He led the team with 100 catches, 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

Davante Adams Avoids Photographer Issues at Future Game

Just two weeks after Davante Adams shoved a photographer for the ground, the receiver went viral for another stadium exit. This time, though, he made sure nobody got in his way while he left the field.

As Adams headed off the field, he stopped before entering the tunnel and asked all photographers and reporters to get out of the way. His departure into the locker room went viral.

Adams appeared to be just having some good-natured fun with his second exit. However, some fans didn’t care for it.

“It ain’t that hard to not push someone,” one user declared. Another added, “Careful? Like, it’s hard to not [to] shove people?”

It’s important to note that Adams did apologize to the photographer after the incident.

“I’m coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him,” he said. “I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn’t have responded that way and that’s how I initially responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor

Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

Deer Hunter Under Fire for Poaching, Says He Doesn’t Care About Hunting Violations

Well here is a potential nomination for the worst person you’ll read about on the internet today. 55-year-old Scott Meisterheim from Kalamazoo, Michigan doesn’t really care about being an ethical hunter and he’s not afraid to admit it. He told a Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) officer investigating several tips about his deer hunting violations “I don’t care, I am addicted to the venison.” As a result of that laissez-faire attitude towards following hunting laws, he’s been charged with 10 separate poaching charges.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Outsider.com

WATCH: Charles Barkley Makes Donald Trump Joke, Ends Up Having to Apologize to Joe Biden

The dog days of the NBA regular season are upon us. Teams are grinding out the front end of the schedule before that big All-Star break in February. So, with little to discuss in terms of actual basketball this time of year, focus has shifted to the All-Star starter selections, which were announced this week. As always, every NBA fan, analyst and player had their own gripes about the five-man lineups selected to start for each conference.
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Posts Romantic Birthday Tribute to Wife Camila

Actor Matthew McConaughey wanted to let his wife Camila know how much he loved her on her very own birthday. He headed over to Instagram, where he dropped a pretty cool, romantic photo. Both of them appear to be looking in the same direction. What they are looking at, well, we don’t know. But they seem to be relaxed in the picture.
Outsider.com

‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set

In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
Outsider.com

Diver’s Head Bitten off by 19-foot Great White in Fatal Attack

In a tragic incident, a great white shark took a diver’s life after the apex predator ripped off the diver’s head. This also marks this year’s first fatal shark attack. According to reports, Manuel Lopez was scuba diving off the coast of Mexico near Benito Juárez in Sonora, on the west coast of Mexico. During the incident, the 19-foot shark attacked him. At the time, horrified fishermen watched helplessly.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

639K+
Followers
72K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy