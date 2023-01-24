Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New solar farm proposal would be one of the country's biggestTed RiversMadison County, OH
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis policeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Ohio State relies on momentum, sweeps Princeton in competitive seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
1 dead, 3 others injured following shooting at northeast Columbus nightclub
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting at a northeast Columbus nightclub Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to The Doll House Columbus, located in the 1600 block of Karl Court, shortly after 2 a.m. following reports of a shooting.
Police respond to reports of gun at a Westerville HS
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officers from the Westerville Police Department responded to a report of a gun at a high school in Westerville Friday night. A call came in at 9:33 p.m. on a report of a male with a gun at Westerville North High School, according to police. The gun was allegedly spotted during a boys varsity basketball game.
Suspect, 14, arrested for homicide at Ohio McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – A suspect in a fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus, Ohio, McDonald’s restaurant earlier this month, has been arrested. Columbus police said at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, the 14-year-old suspect turned himself into the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, hours after Columbus police released his identity in connection with […]
Police: 13-year-old shot while sleeping in southeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot in southeast Columbus late Friday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Quaker Road at 11:58 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a 13-year-old boy suffering...
Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division spokesperson. […]
myfox28columbus.com
Breaking News: Columbus Police confirm Kyair Thomas has passed away
We're following breaking news this morning that's shocking the community. Columbus Police confirming that baby Kyair Thomas passed away overnight. Police were called to the family's home at E. Whitter and Champion for a medical emergency. Paramedics and doctors did all they could, but it wasn't enough. Loved ones provided...
Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Thursday evening. The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 2400 block of Eakin Road for a report of a person shot around 7:45 p.m. Medics arrived on scene and pronounced the...
OSHP: Man with gun, stolen car, warrants arrested at rest area in Marion County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a North Carolina man with out-of-state warrants was taken into custody by troopers at a rest area on U.S. Route 23 in Marion County Saturday afternoon, shutting down directions of the road temporarily. Troopers and deputies from the Marion County...
Suspect used ‘threatening demand note’ to rob Columbus bank, camera shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man caught on video robbing a bank in Columbus’ Westmoor neighborhood Thursday afternoon. At about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, surveillance video at the Chase Bank at 3100 W. Broad St. showed a man giving a bank teller a “threatening demand note for money,” according to Columbus police. […]
Deadly shooting at Grove City Comfort Inn sees new arrest, 1 year later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 19-year-old man has been arrested after being identified as a suspect in connection with a Grove City murder from 2021. According to the original Franklin County Municipal Court complaint, Willie Williams and Andre Darthard aided a third unidentified suspect in the fatal shooting of Vonzell Williamson, on Dec. 26, 2021, […]
NBC4 Columbus
Wanted man in Eastmoor, Columbus shooting arrested, charged with murder
A man charged for the murder of a 20-year-old in east Columbus last week has been arrested and was arraigned this morning in Franklin County Municipal Court. https://nbc4i.co/3DgY7Iy. Wanted man in Eastmoor, Columbus shooting arrested, …. A man charged for the murder of a 20-year-old in east Columbus last week...
Second suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside Reynoldsburg bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police arrested a man Wednesday that they said is connected to a fatal shooting outside of Reynoldsburg bar in late December. Officers took 25-year-old Kennieyl Rice into custody and accused him of shooting Talando Whitmore on Dec. 17 outside of Putters Pub in the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue. Rice […]
Ohio Amber Alert suspect charged with more felonies in another incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman accused of kidnapping 5-month-old twins along with their mother’s car and setting off an Amber Alert in December faces additional felony charges for an apparently unrelated incident. Nalah Jackson, 24, was charged Friday with one count of receiving stolen property and one count of theft, both fourth-degree felonies, according […]
Columbus police officer cleared in federal suit in 2016 killing of boy, 13
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer has been acquitted in a federal case in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in 2016. In a verdict delivered Wednesday, a jury ruled that Columbus police officer Bryan Mason did not violate Tyre King’s constitutional right to be free from unjustified deadly force. Mason, who […]
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police
Gerald Griggs, an attorney and president of the Georgia NAACP, speaks at a Justice for Tyre Nichols rally near the CNN Center in Atlanta on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Credit: Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com via TNS.
NBC4 Columbus
Suspect named in fatal south Columbus McDonald's shooting
Law enforcement officials have released the identity of a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus fast-food restaurant earlier this month. https://nbc4i.co/3WBpZ14. Suspect named in fatal south Columbus McDonald’s …. Law enforcement officials have released the identity of a suspect wanted...
WTAP
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshalls C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force in executing two arrest warrants for men from Columbus, Ohio. According to a news release, Jermaine Shaquan Westbrook II, 29, and Damion Jackson, 32, were arrested by law enforcement at a residence on the...
iheart.com
Ross Grand Jury: Possibly 75 years and $150,000 in Fines for Looking for GF
The Ross County Grand Jury returned 12 of their 14 cases Friday, with three open. In one case, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On November 15th, 22-year-old Jaquon L. Nesser of Chillicothe, forced his way into a Western Avenue apartment. He brandished a firearm, and "frantically ran" through the apartment, claiming to be looking for his girlfriend who was known to stay there sometimes.
$500K bond set for man accused of raping 12-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus made man a court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after he was charged with raping a child under 13 years old. Simeon Turner, 31, received a $500,000 bond on Friday after he was arrested on Monday for raping a 12-year-old girl on Sept. 4, 2022. The judge noted […]
Pickup truck fire causes backup on I-71 North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A truck caught fire on Friday and emitted plumes of smoke, causing major delays on Interstate 71 North. Around 10:30 a.m., Columbus police arrived at I-71 North between the Cooke Road and North Broadway exits to find a pickup truck engulfed in flames. By 10:50 a.m., firefighters appeared to have the […]
Shore News Network
125K+
Followers
61K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0