ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

Police respond to reports of gun at a Westerville HS

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officers from the Westerville Police Department responded to a report of a gun at a high school in Westerville Friday night. A call came in at 9:33 p.m. on a report of a male with a gun at Westerville North High School, according to police. The gun was allegedly spotted during a boys varsity basketball game.
WESTERVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Suspect, 14, arrested for homicide at Ohio McDonald’s

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – A suspect in a fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus, Ohio, McDonald’s restaurant earlier this month, has been arrested. Columbus police said at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, the 14-year-old suspect turned himself into the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, hours after Columbus police released his identity in connection with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 13-year-old shot while sleeping in southeast Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot in southeast Columbus late Friday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Quaker Road at 11:58 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a 13-year-old boy suffering...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division spokesperson. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Breaking News: Columbus Police confirm Kyair Thomas has passed away

We're following breaking news this morning that's shocking the community. Columbus Police confirming that baby Kyair Thomas passed away overnight. Police were called to the family's home at E. Whitter and Champion for a medical emergency. Paramedics and doctors did all they could, but it wasn't enough. Loved ones provided...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Thursday evening. The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 2400 block of Eakin Road for a report of a person shot around 7:45 p.m. Medics arrived on scene and pronounced the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wanted man in Eastmoor, Columbus shooting arrested, charged with murder

A man charged for the murder of a 20-year-old in east Columbus last week has been arrested and was arraigned this morning in Franklin County Municipal Court. https://nbc4i.co/3DgY7Iy. Wanted man in Eastmoor, Columbus shooting arrested, …. A man charged for the murder of a 20-year-old in east Columbus last week...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect named in fatal south Columbus McDonald's shooting

Law enforcement officials have released the identity of a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus fast-food restaurant earlier this month. https://nbc4i.co/3WBpZ14. Suspect named in fatal south Columbus McDonald’s …. Law enforcement officials have released the identity of a suspect wanted...
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Ross Grand Jury: Possibly 75 years and $150,000 in Fines for Looking for GF

The Ross County Grand Jury returned 12 of their 14 cases Friday, with three open. In one case, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On November 15th, 22-year-old Jaquon L. Nesser of Chillicothe, forced his way into a Western Avenue apartment. He brandished a firearm, and "frantically ran" through the apartment, claiming to be looking for his girlfriend who was known to stay there sometimes.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

$500K bond set for man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus made man a court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after he was charged with raping a child under 13 years old. Simeon Turner, 31, received a $500,000 bond on Friday after he was arrested on Monday for raping a 12-year-old girl on Sept. 4, 2022. The judge noted […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pickup truck fire causes backup on I-71 North

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A truck caught fire on Friday and emitted plumes of smoke, causing major delays on Interstate 71 North. Around 10:30 a.m., Columbus police arrived at I-71 North between the Cooke Road and North Broadway exits to find a pickup truck engulfed in flames. By 10:50 a.m., firefighters appeared to have the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

125K+
Followers
61K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy