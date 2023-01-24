Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Related
Cops find 2 shooting victims hours apart at same N.J. apartment building
Newark police investigating a shooting at an apartment building on Shephard Avenue found one victim on Saturday morning–and another about four hours later when they were executing a search warrant, a spokeswoman said. Police were first called to 203 Shephard Avenue around 11:40 a.m. following a report of gunfire....
Queens man charged after accidentally killing own guy during hit on rivals
NEW YORK, NY – Police say Richard Dixon was trying to gun down one of his rivals, but instead killed his own accomplice in a shooting that took place in Queens last June. Dixon was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned for murder and other crimes for fatally shooting his accomplice in a botched attempt to gun down a rival. The charges against him allege that Dixon and Raymon Francis, his associate approached Kenardo Kelly and Dwayne Whyte as they sat in their vehicles on Cross Bay Boulevard near Pitkin Avenue in Ozone Park at approximately 5:00 a.m. on The post Queens man charged after accidentally killing own guy during hit on rivals appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dispute on NYC subway train leads to shooting
NEW YORK, NY – A 34-year-old man was shot twice while riding the southbound N train in the area of Broadway and Canal Street early Saturday morning. Police said the train was approaching the Canal Street subway station at around 1:00 pm when a verbal dispute between the victim and an unknown male turned into a shooting. The unknown suspect fired his gun twice, striking the victim in the left arm and the torso. The male and a female accomplice exited the station and fled the scene. EMS took the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition. According The post Dispute on NYC subway train leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bronx drive-by shooters identified by police
NEW YORK – Two suspects wanted for a December 2nd drive-by shooting in the Bronx have been identified by police through video surveillance footage. Photos of the two men who shot a 41-year-old man from inside a 2020 gray KIA Soul were released by 47th Precinct detectives on Saturday. According to police, at around 11 pm that day, the suspects fired into a building, striking the man once in his left hand. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and treated for his injuries. The individuals are described as male and believed to be in their late teens-to- early 20s. The post Bronx drive-by shooters identified by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home. This article will be updated as details come in.
NYPD: Officers, child among 7 hurt in East New York car crash
Authorities say the police officers were attempting to make a traffic stop when they collided with another car carrying a 29-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy.
East New York Dunkin Donuts robbed, employee assaulted
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a robbery and assault that took place inside an East New York Dunkin Donuts on Sunday. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 75th Precinct are now searching for a black male suspect who is about 6 feet tall and between 20 and 30 years of age in connection with the robbery. At around 6:50 am,. the suspect entered the Dunkin Donuts store located at 640 Conduit Avenue in Brooklyn. He demanded money from an employee inside the store. The employee walked behind the counter as he was struck in the head The post East New York Dunkin Donuts robbed, employee assaulted appeared first on Shore News Network.
Crown Heights smoke shop robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK, NY – A Crown Heights smoke shop was robbed at gunpoint, but the enterprising thieves only made off with $200 in products and a cell phone. Shortly after 11 pm, four unidentified black males entered the store on Thursday. One of the suspects held the door and acted as a lookout while the others entered the store. One of the suspects pulled a gun wrapped in a towel and pointed it at the store employee. Nobody was injured during the incident. The suspects fled the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Crown Heights smoke shop robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
68-year-old woman victim of unknown chemical attack on Canal Street
NEW YORK, NY – A 68-year-old woman was the victim of an attack involving an unknown chemical that was thrown at her while walking in Lower Manhattan last Thursday. Detectives from the NYPD’s 1st Precinct reported that a 60-year-old woman was walking west on Canal Street near Mercer Street when she was attacked. At around 2:00 p.m., an unknown suspect approached the woman and threw an unidentified liquid into her face. Police reported that the victim suffered irritation to her face and eyes. The elderly woman was treated by FDNY EMS at the scene, the suspect flooded an unknown direction. The post 68-year-old woman victim of unknown chemical attack on Canal Street appeared first on Shore News Network.
hudsoncountyview.com
Two Jersey City men sentenced to 35 years in state prison for fatal shooting of girl, 17
Two Jersey City men were sentenced to 35 years in state prison earlier today for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jade Saunders in 2018. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio sentenced Alterik Ellis, 29, and Travis DeFoe, 32, both of Jersey City, to 35 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2018 shooting death of Saunders.
Queens man mowed down wife with SUV, stabbed her in front of their children, DA says
NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man who was found guilty of mowing down his wife with his SUV then stabbing her has been indicted according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Stephen Giraldo was indicted by a Queens grand jury on attempted murder, assault and other charges for allegedly hitting his wife with his SUV and then stabbing her with a knife. The couple’s three children were in the vehicle at the time of the incident, which occurred in front of the victim’s Flushing residence. “This is a heart-breaking crime. This savage attack, committed in full view of the The post Queens man mowed down wife with SUV, stabbed her in front of their children, DA says appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three Charged in Bayonne Shoplifting Incidents
BAYONNE, NJ - Two shoplifting incidents led to the arrests of three individuals in Bayonne on Friday. According to Captain Eric Amato, the first incident led to shoplifting charges against Anne Marie A. Rosembert, 51, who reportedly attempted to steal $381.19 worth of merchandise from ShopRite. Later on Saturday two Jersey City men, Charles Gore Jr. and Louis Morales, were arrested after they are said to have shoplifted $350 worth of merchandise from Walmart.
17-year-old Bronx mom, infant twins reported missing
NEW YORK – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct have issued a missing person alert for a 17-year-old Bronx mother and her two infant twin children. Rihanna Joyner, 17, was last seen on Thursday after leaving her Howe Avenue residence in the Bronx at around 11:45 pm. She left with her twins, Anais and Versaille Swinson, both two-months old. Joyner is described as a female Black that is approximately 5’6″ in height and approximately 120 lbs in weight. At this time, police are asking the public to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) if anyone has any information regarding The post 17-year-old Bronx mom, infant twins reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman, man dead after alleged assaults at NJ nursing homes
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two New Jersey nursing home residents, both 91, died after alleged assaults at their care facilities in January, officials confirmed Friday. Complete Care resident Herman Walker died after an incident in Westfield and Clara Sutkowski died after an incident at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield, officials said. Angel Bermontiz, […]
20-year-old stabbed trying defend against bat attack in Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 20-year-old male victim was attacked with a baseball bat and stabbed in the Bronx on New Year’s Day. He was taken to the hospital and treated for multiple lacerations and is recovering. Today, the New York City Police Department released video surveillance footage of one of the suspects in the attack. Detectives are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. “The victim, a 20-year-old male, was approached by four male individuals in the hallway of a residential building when one unknown male individual attempted to hit the victim with a bat,” the NYPD The post 20-year-old stabbed trying defend against bat attack in Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Homeless man, 67, beaten by group at East Harlem NYCHA housing dies months later
The NYPD is asking the public’s assistance for information after a homeless man died months after he was beaten by a group of men at an East Harlem housing complex.
News 12
Police: 3 men stabbed in Allerton; suspect at large
Police say three men were stabbed early Saturday morning in Allerton. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing after 6 a.m. on Allerton Avenue. News 12 was told the men were stabbed in the leg, chest and arm. All of the victims are expected to be OK. Police say...
Juvenile shot at with flare gun during fight with another at Monroe elementary school
MONROE TWP, NJ – A fight between two juveniles at Holly Glenn Elementary School on Friday escalated when one of the juveniles pulled a flare gun and shot at the other. The incident happened at around 3:50 pm. Police said neither of the children attended the school when the event happened after dismissal. According to Chief Craig Monahan, the juvenile was detained and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon on school grounds and two other weapons charges. Chief Monahan said the incident was quickly contained, and students at the school were not in danger at any time during The post Juvenile shot at with flare gun during fight with another at Monroe elementary school appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman who stole $340k from Medford business heading to prison
MEDFORD, NJ – A Medford business scammed out of $340,000 was almost ruined. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said Leslie Mroz, 39, of Selden, was sentenced to two to six years in prison for embezzling more than $340,000 from her employer over the course of approximately three years. The business has asked not to be named as the victim of a crime that was committed against it. The owner of the business said Moroz was trusted by the family and had even been accepted as part of their own family. The business survived, but Moroz is heading to The post Woman who stole $340k from Medford business heading to prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police-involved shooting in Kearny, N.J. under investigation
KEARNY, N.J. -- There was gunfire Wednesday morning on a street in Hudson County as law enforcement officers were executing a warrant.Authorities say shots were fired as members of the Hudson and Bergen county prosecutor's offices were at a building in Kearny.A SWAT team was also there.We're told no one was hit by bullets, but it hasn't been revealed who fired a weapon or if a suspect is under arrest.
Shore News Network
125K+
Followers
61K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0