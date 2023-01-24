ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
The Independent

State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

Illegal crossings at ‘freezing’ Canadian border surge during migrant crisis

Border Patrol agents in New York, Vermont and New Hampshire apprehended more people illegally entering the US from Canada in the last three months than than in the previous two years combined amid the country’s migrant influx. Officials in the federal agency’s eastern Swanton Sector saw a 743% increase in apprehensions and encounters between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 compared to the same period last year, sector chief, Robert Garcia said last week, according to a press release. In December, a record 441 people were detained by US Border Patrol and Customs at the Canadian border in the region, after flying to...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy