Bellas call out WWE's lack of women's evolution representation on Raw 30

Nikki & Brie were originally advertised for the show but weren't able to appear.

WWE

During an Instagram live video on Monday night, Nikki & Brie Bella criticized WWE for its lack of women's evolution representation on Raw's 30th anniversary episode.

The Bellas were initially among the legends announced for the anniversary show, but they didn't end up appearing. They were pulled from advertising for the show late last week, with The Bellas tweeting that they wished they could have made it but weren't available for that date. The Bellas noted that WWE promoted them for the episode before confirming.

Madusa was the only women's legend who appeared on Raw last night.

While speaking about the lack of women's evolution representation on Raw 30, The Bellas mentioned Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) and Saraya (Paige) as people who WWE doesn't want to show. "There’s a bunch of us they don’t want to show," Brie said. "That’s fine. "

Nikki: Another good memory on Raw. How didn’t they showcase anything from the women’s evolution? Brie: But also the way we did our matches on there. Nikki: Because Sasha Banks in it and they’re like, ‘We can’t… Brie: The Bellas, there’s a bunch of us. Nikki: Mercedes is too over, and we can’t say her name. Brie: There’s a couple other girls, and [Saraya], there’s a bunch of us they don’t want to show. That’s fine. Nikki: That’s fine. When you do what they don’t want to do... Brie: It’s not what you don’t do. It’s what you do do.

A steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley was supposed to take place on Raw last night, but it turned into an angle where Damage CTRL attacked Lynch and the match never got started. The match was cut for time due to The Bloodline's Trial of Sami Zayn segment going long.

Nikki & Brie Bella were mentioned by Charlotte Flair last night during a promo where she named some of the opponents who she's faced during her career.

WWE sent out a tweet today promoting E!'s "Nikki Bella Says I Do" series, which premieres this Thursday. The four-part series chronicles Nikki's wedding to Artem Chigvintsev.