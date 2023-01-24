School safety, finance among Carroll ISD’s legislative priorities for the upcoming session

The expanded Career & Technical Education Center will host several of the new programs that are being added to Frisco ISD, including Esports III. (Courtesy Frisco ISD) In the 2023-24 school year, Frisco ISD will have five new advanced courses to choose from to further students’ academic experience. Three of the new classes aim to use district partnerships to enhance student learning through internships.

FRISCO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO