ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

School safety, finance among Carroll ISD’s legislative priorities for the upcoming session

By Hannah Johnson
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD announces tentative timeline for superintendent search

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD plans to hire a new superintendent by March 23. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Grapevine-Colleyville ISD is getting closer to selecting a new superintendent for the district. The district posted a tentative schedule for the superintendent search timeline on its website. The application deadline is Feb. 6, and the trustees...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 new courses coming to Frisco ISD

The expanded Career & Technical Education Center will host several of the new programs that are being added to Frisco ISD, including Esports III. (Courtesy Frisco ISD) In the 2023-24 school year, Frisco ISD will have five new advanced courses to choose from to further students’ academic experience. Three of the new classes aim to use district partnerships to enhance student learning through internships.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco City Council adds infrastructure, community engagement to top 10 priorities for 2023

Frisco City Council added planning and delivery of infrastructure to its list of top 10 priorities for 2023. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Frisco City Council added roads and infrastructure, and community engagement to its top 10 list of priorities this year. Council Member Tammy Meinershagen suggested the city prioritize envisioning and...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy