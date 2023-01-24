School safety, finance among Carroll ISD’s legislative priorities for the upcoming session

Read full article on original website
Related
Northwest ISD board of trustees approves attendance boundary recommendations
Assistant Superintendent for Facilities Tim McClure stated that trying to keep ahead of the development in Northwest ISD is a game of chess between the district and the developers. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) The Northwest ISD board of trustees accepted all portions of the recommended attendance boundary proposal during its regular...
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD announces tentative timeline for superintendent search
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD plans to hire a new superintendent by March 23. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Grapevine-Colleyville ISD is getting closer to selecting a new superintendent for the district. The district posted a tentative schedule for the superintendent search timeline on its website. The application deadline is Feb. 6, and the trustees...
5 new courses coming to Frisco ISD
The expanded Career & Technical Education Center will host several of the new programs that are being added to Frisco ISD, including Esports III. (Courtesy Frisco ISD) In the 2023-24 school year, Frisco ISD will have five new advanced courses to choose from to further students’ academic experience. Three of the new classes aim to use district partnerships to enhance student learning through internships.
McKinney ISD earmarks funds for refresh of 2 campuses
McKinney ISD board members approved spending money from the 2021 bond to refresh two school campuses. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) The Scott Johnson Middle School and McKinney Boyd High School campuses are getting renovated. McKinney ISD board members at a Jan. 24 board meeting approved using funds already included in the...
Frisco City Council adds infrastructure, community engagement to top 10 priorities for 2023
Frisco City Council added planning and delivery of infrastructure to its list of top 10 priorities for 2023. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Frisco City Council added roads and infrastructure, and community engagement to its top 10 list of priorities this year. Council Member Tammy Meinershagen suggested the city prioritize envisioning and...
McKinney ISD approves $2.9 million in security upgrades across district
McKinney ISD board members approved the $2.9 million in security upgrades unanimously. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) McKinney ISD board members are speeding up district-wide construction of security improvements. At a Jan. 24 meeting, board members approved $2,914,245 in construction costs to accelerate security improvement projects at more than 15 schools across...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0