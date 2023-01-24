Read full article on original website
Related
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
COVID-19 and the Rise of Heart Attacks in Young Adults
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to destroy communities across the globe, new research is emerging that links the disease to an alarming rise in heart attacks among young adults.
labroots.com
Political News Spikes the Stress Levels of Many Americans
A study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that following daily political news can negatively impact a person’s mental health and well-being. The study conducted by the American Psychological Association (APA) explored the emotional and mental health effects of everyday political news as well as stress management strategies to manage negative emotional responses.
labroots.com
New Protein Discovery Could Be Useful for Alzheimer's Treatments
Alzheimer's is a disease that impairs the brain's ability to carry out simple tasks and even causes dementia. Dementia is the byproduct of a decline in cognitive function. Alzheimer's affects the brain via toxic proteins and pathological buildups that ultimately stop neuron function and cause cell death.1. One of these...
labroots.com
Mothers may have an increased cognitive reserve later in life
Most of us are familiar with the term “mom brain” in reference to forgetfulness and general brain fog associated with mothers, especially new mothers. Oftentimes, it’s attributed to the fact that a mother simply has a lot on her mind between caring for herself and child(ren). But, research continues to suggest that there may be a physiological underpinning to the “mom brain” phenomena—and, for moms, it may be better then we thought.
labroots.com
The Physical Activities of the Cognitively Gifted
Climb down from your standing desk, take a comfortable seat in a cushy armchair and exercise your brain by reading these new findings on cognition in mid-aged people. While studies on mid-life physical activity and cognition are a dime a dozen on google-scholar, it’s only through a study like Mitchell et al. have designed that we see the actual value of a favorite pastime of both kings and peasants alike: sitting.
labroots.com
Parkinson's Drug May Reduce Brain Inflammation from Depression
Levodopa, a drug used to increase dopamine levels in people with Parkinson’s disease, may reverse the effects of neural inflammation among people with depression. The corresponding study was published in Nature. Studies show that many patients with major depressive disorder have increased levels of neural inflammation, which is linked...
labroots.com
The True Benefits of CBD
It can be difficult to get real information on what CBD can really do for you, as the industry is projected to hit over $16 billion by 2025 in the U.S. alone. So, stakeholders have a vested interest in extolling the cannabinoid’s benefits as much as possible. But all hype aside, what do users have to gain by consuming it?
Comments / 0