notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 series to be first to debut with Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event for the S23 series can't be far away now, as you can tell from the upcoming flagship smartphones' sheer leak-load these days. Their latest tips purport to reveal yet more official branded cases that might be unveiled alongside their apparently compatible devices. They may hint at...
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Pad 2 tipped to launch as a higher-end OnePlus Pad
5G Android Leaks / Rumors OnePlus Tablet Touchscreen. Many OnePlus fans may be even now eagerly gearing up to order its long-awaited first-gen Android tablet. However, according to the prolific leaker Digital Chat Station, the company's very own 'co-brand' OPPO intends to make their lives a little more complicated by releasing its own version of the very same Pad.
notebookcheck.net
LG debuts Samsung OLED displays on its new Gram Style laptop line
For the first time, Samsung Display will be supplying OLED panels to LG Electronics for use in its upcoming 2023 Gram Style laptops. Besides the bright OLEDs with fast refresh from Samsung, the unique notebooks offer glass-covered bodies and stealth illuminated touchpads for the style-conscious fans of the thin and light LG Gram laptop line.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 is now faster, but no longer offers an audio jack
The Surface Pro has been one of the best - and most expensive - convertibles on the market for years, but aside from the expected updates to the processor and WLAN module, Microsoft has also made some things worse in the current Surface Pro 9. We actually had to check several times to see whether the new model is really missing an audio jack. Of course, this was not mentioned at all in the press release, because the manufacturer knows very well that this is unlikely to be received well by customers. We can't really understand this change either, since not every customer wants to use Bluetooth headphones.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Tablet: New leak ends Pixel Tablet Pro speculation but outlines 2.5K IPS display, Tensor G2 and new accessory details
Kuba Wojciechowski has shared new details about the Pixel Tablet, a month after a prototype unit leaked on Facebook Marketplace with its proprietary dock. According to the developer, Google has created two docks, which it did not allude to when previewing the Pixel Tablet in October. Although Google confirmed that the tablet's dock would support wireless charging and audio-pass through to built-in speakers, Wojciechowski claims that Google also has a simpler dock in preparation.
notebookcheck.net
Teclast M40 Pro 2023 launched with Android 12 and performance improvements
Teclast has introduced the M40 Pro 2023, a refreshed version of the M40 Pro that it launched last year. As its name implies, the M40 Pro 2023 carries over several features from its predecessor, including its 10.1-inch display and 7,000 mAh battery. For reference, the former offers a 1,920 x 1,200-pixel resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio.
notebookcheck.net
V10 4G smartwatch with hidden 2 MP camera and 5G SIM support listed on AliExpress
The V10 4G smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The wearable has a 1.43-in (~36 mm) display with a 400 x 400 px resolution. The company claims the gadget has a hidden 2 MP telescopic camera with a 120° wide rotation angle, which retracts behind the rotary dial. Plus, support for a 4G or 5G SIM enables you to make calls and access the internet without a connection to a smartphone.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Ace 2 pops up with a familiar design and high-end SoC in new leaks
5G Android Leaks / Rumors OnePlus Smartphone Software Storage Touchscreen. Ice Universe's latest leak pertaining to the OnePlus "Ace 2" invites the viewer to "spot the difference" between its appearance and that of the new flagship 11. Should this image prove accurate, the 2 Android smartphones do indeed have a...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Anker 715 Nano II GaN charger on sale for 30% off on Amazon
Anker's foldable and compact charger with GaN technology sports a single USB-C port that can fast charge devices at up to 65 watts. Therefore, the 715 Nano II is a good fit for users who mostly need to charge a single device at once. GaN chargers with multiple USB ports,...
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Smart Band 2 pricing and marketing material leak ahead of European launch
Xiaomi launched the Redmi Band 2 last month in China alongside the Redmi Watch 3. The lightweight, budget wearable was tipped to make the trip over to Europe shortly after, and it appears a launch is now imminent, with marketing materials and pricing now leaking online. As revealed by Sudhanshu...
notebookcheck.net
TCL Ion X brings removable batteries back in 2023
Android Accessory Business Launch Smartphone Touchscreen. TCL asserts that its new Ion X' "robust" 3000mAh battery "will keep up with your daily demands and (sic) allow you go all day, worry-free". Then again, even if it does not, the user can just take its rear panel right off and swap it with another.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra leaked marketing images confirm design and dedicated number pad
More Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra marketing images have leaked ahead of the device's official release. @GaryeonHan has not revealed the source of its leak. An included specification sheet implies that the images were obtained from a South Korean retailer. Specifications for the Galaxy Book3 Ultra have already surfaced online, but we have embedded the leaked specification sheet below for reference.
notebookcheck.net
AOC P3: New monitors previewed in 24-inch, 27-inch and 34-inch sizes
AOC has announced the P3 series, a new line-up of professional monitors. The company plans to offer seven monitors at launch under the P3 brand split between 24-inch, 27-inch and 34-inch sizes. For reference, while the seven monitors share many features, only 'QW' editions have a built-in 2 MP webcam with Windows Hello support and stereo 5 W speakers.
notebookcheck.net
Gigaset Plug 2.0 One X in review: Smart socket with development potential
With the Plug 2.0 One X, Gigaset's smart power outlet enters the next round, but it does not directly replace its predecessor, but rather complements the Bocholt-based company's portfolio. The big difference between the two is that the new model can also record the power consumption of connected devices. In addition, switching via Amazon Alexa and Google Home is supported.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | USB Forum: About performance values instead of version numbers and missing Apple certifications
USB 7.1a version 3, Gen5 2x2? It shouldn't actually get that far with USB, because the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) primarily wants to see the performance data "out there" with the clientele and even places extra advertising for it to move the industry in the right direction. NotebookCheck also spoke to the forum about upcoming 240 W power supplies, cables with displays, certifications, and Apple's stubbornness.
notebookcheck.net
Cheapest Samsung Galaxy S23 model to arrive with downgraded storage technology
While the Galaxy S23 series is expected to debut with both LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, it appears the cheapest option in the lineup will be nerfed in the storage department, perhaps signifying Samsung's plans to focus on 256 GB and upwards storage in the future. Android Galaxy S...
notebookcheck.net
Key One UI 5.1 features highlighted by new leak
While the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Book3 series will be the highlight of Galaxy Unpacked, a significant portion of the event will be dedicated to the former's software features. If past release cycles are anything to go by, these will be marketed as One UI 5.1, which should make its way to older devices eventually. Roland Quandt managed to discover the entire One UI 5.1 changelog, and it adds some exciting upgrades.
notebookcheck.net
Other laptop makers should follow Asus' example and make an official list of all their upcoming gaming models
After a drab CES 2022 due to COVID-19, manufacturers returned in full force for CES 2023 to announce a wave on new products. PC makers in particular had loads to announce due to the upcoming Intel 13th gen and Nvidia GeForce 40 mobile series launching simultaneously. Everyone from Asus to Zotac had something to share during the show. Thankfully, Asus has gone the extra mile by listing all of their upcoming 2023 ROG and TUF model thus far in one neat table.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G passes FCC testing on route to launch
The Galaxy A54 5G might join the new A14 in adopting the S22 Ultra-esque look of its generation soon. Then again, the former is said to debut as the more premium Android device of the 2, something potentially borne out in what might be its FCC registration. The new and...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra with a GeForce RTX 4050 and Core i7-13700H could cost an eye-watering €3,499 in France
The Galaxy S23 series' prices across multiple regions have been leaked extensively. Some markets have been unaffected by price cuts and others have eye-watering price tags due to local taxes. While the Galaxy Book3 series has also been talked about extensively, their prices were shrouded by mystery. Twitter leaker Bilibilikun has now revealed how much Samsung's upcoming laptops will cost in France.
