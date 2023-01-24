The Surface Pro has been one of the best - and most expensive - convertibles on the market for years, but aside from the expected updates to the processor and WLAN module, Microsoft has also made some things worse in the current Surface Pro 9. We actually had to check several times to see whether the new model is really missing an audio jack. Of course, this was not mentioned at all in the press release, because the manufacturer knows very well that this is unlikely to be received well by customers. We can't really understand this change either, since not every customer wants to use Bluetooth headphones.

