msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
rigzone.com
Chevron to Buy Back $75B in Stock After Record Profit
Chevron Corp. plans to buy back $75 billion of shares and increase dividend payouts after a year of record profits that evoked angry denunciations from politicians around the world as soaring energy prices squeezed consumers. The stock repurchase program will kick in April 1 and will be triple the size...
2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023
These cheap, high-yield stocks could strengthen your portfolio.
Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins
FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
Alphabet, Micron Technology And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq settled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
2 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond
CrowdStrike and Dutch Bros have what it takes to crush the market this year.
massdevice.com
CVRx nearly doubles its revenue in Q4
CVRx (NASDAQ: CVRX) reported Street-beating Q4 results amid increased adoption of its implantable neuromodulation system for treating heart failure symptoms. Minneapolis-based CVRx announced yesterday evening that it lost $10.5 million, or 51¢ per share, off of $7.2 million in revenue for the quarter that ended Dec. 31. 2022. Sales were up 96% compared with the same quarter one year ago.
Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
Earnings Previews: Caterpillar, Exxon Mobil, McDonald’s, Pfizer, UPS
Five companies, including three Dow Jones industrials, are on deck to report quarterly earnings before markets open on Tuesday.
American Express Q4 Earnings: 17% Revenue Growth Aided By Higher Member Spending, Upbeat Guidance, Dividend Hike
American Express Co AXP reported fourth-quarter revenue net of interest expense growth of 17% year-on-year to $14.18 billion, missing the consensus of $14.22 billion. Increased Card Member spending, and higher net interest income, reflecting higher average loan volumes, drove the growth. Total Network Volumes grew 12% Y/Y to $413.3 billion.
Motley Fool
Where Will Procter & Gamble Stock Be in 1 Year?
P&G outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 12 months. Its top-line growth remains stable, but margins are under pressure. The stock is still pricey relative to its near-term growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
How This Growth Stock Could Contribute to an Early Retirement
The Trade Desk has "multibagger" potential and can supercharge portfolio growth.
Chevron pledges $75 billion for share buybacks as cash grows
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) on Wednesday said it would triple its budget for share buybacks to $75 billion, the oil industry's most ambitious shareholder payouts to date, as high oil and gas prices pad profits.
1 Growth Stock Down 15% to Buy Right Now
Apple's shares, underperforming the overall market, represent a compelling opportunity.
Motley Fool
Why This Dividend Stock May Be a Buy After Selling Off
3M's fourth-quarter revenue was lower than expected. This durable company has increased its dividend for 64 consecutive years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Zacks.com
Teradyne (TER) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y
TER - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 92 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.3%. However, the bottom line decreased 32.8% year over year and 20% sequentially. Revenues of $731.8 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $710.6 million. The figure dipped 11.5% sequentially...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks Down 55% and 61% to Buy In 2023
HubSpot is a leader in the customer relationship management (CRM) software market. Etsy has cultivated significant brand recognition by focusing on unique and creative goods. HubSpot and Etsy currently trade at a discount to their historical valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Apple’s Q1 Earnings: Guidance Could Move The Stock
In our final Apple Q1 earnings preview article, we talk about Q2 guidance. This could be the factor that causes the biggest impact on Apple’s stock price on February 2.
NASDAQ
IBM Misses on Q4 Earnings Despite Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand
International Business Machines Corporation IBM reported modest fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line beat the same. The company witnessed healthy demand for hybrid cloud and AI solutions with a client-focused portfolio and broad-based growth. Net Income. On a GAAP basis,...
