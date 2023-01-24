Some of the Grapevine Parks & Recreation Department staff gathered for a photo to commemorate the opening of Jones Branch Park in late October. (Courtesy Danae Simmons) Grapevine celebrated the opening of a new community park in late October. Jones Branch Park features playground equipment for children, a pavilion and wide concrete sidewalks. The opening marks the 20th park in Grapevine, according to the Grapevine Parks & Recreation Department website. The park is specifically designed so those who live close to the park can walk to it. It is located at 2801 Panhandle Drive, Grapevine. 817-410-3450. www.gograpevine.com/listing/jones-branch-park.

GRAPEVINE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO