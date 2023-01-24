ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

4 local hospitals in Frisco work to grow services

See details on four Frisco hospitals planning to expand their facilities and grow their offerings. (Courtesy Baylor Scott & White Health) Frisco hospitals plan to expand their facilities and grow their offerings in the coming years and have already made headway on some projects. Below is a roundup of some projects underway or recently completed at Frisco hospitals.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cookie Co. debuts in west Frisco with locally made gourmet cookies

Cookie Co. offers a rotating menu of gourmet cookie flavors. (Courtesy Cookie Co.) Cookie Co. opened a new store Jan. 21 at 2155 W. University Drive, Ste. 140, Frisco. Cookie Co. serves locally made gourmet cookies, according to its website. The company opened its first location in Redlands, California, in 2020. It has since expanded to include more than 10 locations across Utah, Washington, Nebraska and Idaho.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fellowship Coffee and Tea brings handcrafted drinks to Coppell

Fellowship Coffee and Tea opened in Coppell on Jan. 16. (Courtesy Fellowship Coffee and Tea) Fellowship Coffee and Tea held a drive-thru-only soft opening Jan. 16. The restaurant is located in Coppell at 833 S. Denton Tap Road. The family-owned and -operated shop offers coffee staples, such as cappuccinos, lattes and frappes as well as a variety of loose-leaf and brewed iced teas. Food items include scones, muffins, cookies and oatmeal.
COPPELL, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Jones Branch Park makes 20th park in Grapevine

Some of the Grapevine Parks & Recreation Department staff gathered for a photo to commemorate the opening of Jones Branch Park in late October. (Courtesy Danae Simmons) Grapevine celebrated the opening of a new community park in late October. Jones Branch Park features playground equipment for children, a pavilion and wide concrete sidewalks. The opening marks the 20th park in Grapevine, according to the Grapevine Parks & Recreation Department website. The park is specifically designed so those who live close to the park can walk to it. It is located at 2801 Panhandle Drive, Grapevine. 817-410-3450. www.gograpevine.com/listing/jones-branch-park.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Daily Thread brings clothing store to The Shops at Highland Village

Daily Thread opened in Highland Village. (Courtesy Daily Thread) opened Jan. 6 at The Shops at Highland Village. It is located at 1500 Cottonwood Creek, Ste. J170. New styles are added weekly at the women’s fashion store, and it is the first Texas location. The retailer carries various sizes, including petite and plus, from new and well-known brands—creating a fun and ever-evolving shopping experience for customers, according to a news release. 612-406-8823. https://shopdailythread.com.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Scooter's Coffee brings drive-thru coffee and pastries to Plano

Scooter's Coffee opened its first location in Bellevue, Nebraska in 1998, according to its website. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Scooter's Coffee opened its first Plano location on Dec. 26, according to a news release from the company. The drive-thru coffee shop is located at 3305 Custer Road and offers iced coffee, smoothies, teas, breakfast items and baked-from-scratch pastries. The shop is open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. The location does not have a phone number yet. www.scooterscoffee.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mochinut brings specialty donuts to Lewisville

Mochinut opened in Lewisville on Dec. 17. (Courtesy Mochinut) Mochinut held a grand opening Dec. 17 in Lewisville. Located in The Realm at Castle Hills at 4440 SH 121, Ste. 35, Mochinut is known for its mochi donuts—a combination of the Japanese rice cake and American donut. Mochinut also offers Korean rice flour hot dogs, bubble tea drinks and soft-serve ice cream.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Black Rifle Coffee Company offers coffee, food in Colleyville

Black Rifle Coffee Company opened in December in Colleyville. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Black Rifle Coffee Company opened in December at 5695 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville. The new location features a full espresso bar; grab-and-go food options that include breakfast, sweets and lunch options; more than 15 different blends of coffee; a drive-thru; Wi-Fi for people staying in; a patio; a dog park; and merchandise for purchase. Black Rifle Coffee Co. began in 2014 and has a goal of supporting veterans, law enforcement and first responders.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Harbor Freight Tools now offering equipment, hardware in Grapevine

Harbor Freight Tools offers equipment and tools for lawn and garden, building and construction, lighting, and more. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Harbor Freight Tools opened its location at 1250 William D. Tate Ave., Ste. 100, Grapevine, on Jan. 24. Harbor Freight is a tool and equipment company with items for welding, plumbing, electrical, automotive and more.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Smile Maker of Texas brings family dentistry, dental procedures to Plano

Smile Maker of Texas offers family dentistry, sedation dentistry and a variety of cosmetic procedures. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Smile Maker of Texas opened its Plano office on Jan. 23 after relocating from Prosper, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new office is located at 6201 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 220. Smile Maker of Texas offers family dentistry, sedation dentistry and a variety of cosmetic services, including dental implants. The office was previously located at 1361 E. University Drive, Prosper.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Brident Dental & Orthodontics now offering services in Lewisville

Brident Dental & Orthodontics opened its Lewisville location in early January. (Courtesy Pexels) Brident Dental & Orthodontics opened its Lewisville location in early January. The office is located at 551 E. Round Grove Road. Brident Dental & Orthodontics provides a full range of dental services for all ages, and offers evening and weekend appointments. 469-312-1503.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy