4 local hospitals in Frisco work to grow services
See details on four Frisco hospitals planning to expand their facilities and grow their offerings. (Courtesy Baylor Scott & White Health) Frisco hospitals plan to expand their facilities and grow their offerings in the coming years and have already made headway on some projects. Below is a roundup of some projects underway or recently completed at Frisco hospitals.
Canine influenza outbreak leads to lockdown at Plano Animal Shelter
An outbreak of canine influenza has forced temporary changes at the Plano Animal Shelter. (Courtesy city of Plano) Due to an outbreak of canine influenza, temporary changes are in place at the Plano Animal Shelter. According to a news release from the city of Plano, all owner surrender appointments have...
YummyTecture Cakes brings custom cakes, cookies to East Frisco
The bakery had previously only been taking custom orders but is now open for walk-in purchases as of Jan. 24. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) YummyTecture Cakes is fully open for business at 8049 Preston Road, Ste. 600, Frisco. The bakery had previously only been taking custom orders but is now open...
Lewisville fire department relocates to temporary facility
The Lewisville Fire Administration relocated to a temporary facility Jan. 23. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Lewisville Fire Administration completed relocation to a temporary facility on Jan. 23. The department moved from 188 N. Valley Parkway to 1955 Lakeway Drive, Ste. 230. Fire Station No. 1 also relocated to 1150 McGee Lane on Jan. 23.
Cookie Co. debuts in west Frisco with locally made gourmet cookies
Cookie Co. offers a rotating menu of gourmet cookie flavors. (Courtesy Cookie Co.) Cookie Co. opened a new store Jan. 21 at 2155 W. University Drive, Ste. 140, Frisco. Cookie Co. serves locally made gourmet cookies, according to its website. The company opened its first location in Redlands, California, in 2020. It has since expanded to include more than 10 locations across Utah, Washington, Nebraska and Idaho.
Lights to be added to sports court on Rolling Acres in Argyle
Argyle Town Council approved the addition of lights at a sports court on Rolling Acres Drive. (Courtesy town of Argyle) Argyle Town Council approved the installation of lights at a sports court on Rolling Acres Drive. The Jan. 23 approval comes after a recommendation from the Argyle Planning and Zoning...
Fellowship Coffee and Tea brings handcrafted drinks to Coppell
Fellowship Coffee and Tea opened in Coppell on Jan. 16. (Courtesy Fellowship Coffee and Tea) Fellowship Coffee and Tea held a drive-thru-only soft opening Jan. 16. The restaurant is located in Coppell at 833 S. Denton Tap Road. The family-owned and -operated shop offers coffee staples, such as cappuccinos, lattes and frappes as well as a variety of loose-leaf and brewed iced teas. Food items include scones, muffins, cookies and oatmeal.
New Jones Branch Park makes 20th park in Grapevine
Some of the Grapevine Parks & Recreation Department staff gathered for a photo to commemorate the opening of Jones Branch Park in late October. (Courtesy Danae Simmons) Grapevine celebrated the opening of a new community park in late October. Jones Branch Park features playground equipment for children, a pavilion and wide concrete sidewalks. The opening marks the 20th park in Grapevine, according to the Grapevine Parks & Recreation Department website. The park is specifically designed so those who live close to the park can walk to it. It is located at 2801 Panhandle Drive, Grapevine. 817-410-3450. www.gograpevine.com/listing/jones-branch-park.
Divine Dental now open, accepting new patients in Lewisville
Divine Dentist opened in Lewisville. (Tim Glaze/Community Impact) Divine Dental is now open in Lewisville and accepting new patients. The office is located at 966 N. Garden Ridge Blvd., Ste. 510. Divine Dental accepts nearly all forms of dental insurance and offers discount coupons for customers who may not have...
Daily Thread brings clothing store to The Shops at Highland Village
Daily Thread opened in Highland Village. (Courtesy Daily Thread) opened Jan. 6 at The Shops at Highland Village. It is located at 1500 Cottonwood Creek, Ste. J170. New styles are added weekly at the women’s fashion store, and it is the first Texas location. The retailer carries various sizes, including petite and plus, from new and well-known brands—creating a fun and ever-evolving shopping experience for customers, according to a news release. 612-406-8823. https://shopdailythread.com.
Bennigan's On the Fly ‘host’ kitchen delivering food in Richardson
Bennigan’s On The Fly opened a “host” kitchen location in January at the Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel in Richardson. (Courtesy Franklin Junction) Bennigan’s On The Fly opened a “host” kitchen location in January at the Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel, which is located at 900 E. Lookout Drive.
Scooter's Coffee brings drive-thru coffee and pastries to Plano
Scooter's Coffee opened its first location in Bellevue, Nebraska in 1998, according to its website. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Scooter's Coffee opened its first Plano location on Dec. 26, according to a news release from the company. The drive-thru coffee shop is located at 3305 Custer Road and offers iced coffee, smoothies, teas, breakfast items and baked-from-scratch pastries. The shop is open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. The location does not have a phone number yet. www.scooterscoffee.com.
Frisco Public Library’s $62 million building nears completion
The Frisco Public Library is planned to reopen Feb. 4 and will feature a terrace on the second floor, an interactive learning area for kids, a quiet reading room and more. (Graphic sources: Texas State Library and Archives Commission, city of Frisco, Frisco Public Library/Community Impact) (Photos by Colby Farr/Community Impact)
Mochinut brings specialty donuts to Lewisville
Mochinut opened in Lewisville on Dec. 17. (Courtesy Mochinut) Mochinut held a grand opening Dec. 17 in Lewisville. Located in The Realm at Castle Hills at 4440 SH 121, Ste. 35, Mochinut is known for its mochi donuts—a combination of the Japanese rice cake and American donut. Mochinut also offers Korean rice flour hot dogs, bubble tea drinks and soft-serve ice cream.
Black Rifle Coffee Company offers coffee, food in Colleyville
Black Rifle Coffee Company opened in December in Colleyville. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Black Rifle Coffee Company opened in December at 5695 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville. The new location features a full espresso bar; grab-and-go food options that include breakfast, sweets and lunch options; more than 15 different blends of coffee; a drive-thru; Wi-Fi for people staying in; a patio; a dog park; and merchandise for purchase. Black Rifle Coffee Co. began in 2014 and has a goal of supporting veterans, law enforcement and first responders.
Harbor Freight Tools now offering equipment, hardware in Grapevine
Harbor Freight Tools offers equipment and tools for lawn and garden, building and construction, lighting, and more. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Harbor Freight Tools opened its location at 1250 William D. Tate Ave., Ste. 100, Grapevine, on Jan. 24. Harbor Freight is a tool and equipment company with items for welding, plumbing, electrical, automotive and more.
Smile Maker of Texas brings family dentistry, dental procedures to Plano
Smile Maker of Texas offers family dentistry, sedation dentistry and a variety of cosmetic procedures. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Smile Maker of Texas opened its Plano office on Jan. 23 after relocating from Prosper, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new office is located at 6201 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 220. Smile Maker of Texas offers family dentistry, sedation dentistry and a variety of cosmetic services, including dental implants. The office was previously located at 1361 E. University Drive, Prosper.
Brident Dental & Orthodontics now offering services in Lewisville
Brident Dental & Orthodontics opened its Lewisville location in early January. (Courtesy Pexels) Brident Dental & Orthodontics opened its Lewisville location in early January. The office is located at 551 E. Round Grove Road. Brident Dental & Orthodontics provides a full range of dental services for all ages, and offers evening and weekend appointments. 469-312-1503.
Coppell to launch free tool-lending program in February
Coppell will launch a free tool-lending program in February. (Courtesy Pexels) Coppell residents in need of tools and equipment will soon be able to rent items through the city’s new tool-lending program. The free program is set to launch in February, according to a press release. Residents older than...
