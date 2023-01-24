Read full article on original website
Garmin Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 955 receive new features with latest Release Candidate build
Garmin has started rolling out Beta version 14.12 to Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 955 series smartwatches. While Garmin has dedicated forum posts for both smartwatch series, the pair receive the same changes. As always, Garmin will distribute the new updates via its GCM servers. Typically, smartwatches check GCM daily for new updates. Hence, your smartwatch may not have started downloading the update yet. Updates can take hours to download and transfer to paired smartwatches too, compounding delays.
Deal | Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with up to 54 day battery life now US$199.99 at Amazon
The Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch is now discounted by up to 43% at Amazon in the US. The wearable is available for US$199.99 in Sunburst Yellow or Flame Red and has an MSRP of US$349.99, meaning you save US$150. The wearable is also discounted at Amazon in the UK, where...
Garmin rolls outs bug fixes and changes with Beta updates for Fenix 6, Enduro, Tactix Delta, Quatix 6 and Marq smartwatches
Garmin continues to introduce new features to old smartwatch series, unlike some of its competitors. As always, Garmin is testing new features through its Public Beta program before distributing them to all eligible smartwatches. While it is unclear when Enduro, Fenx 6, Marq, Quatix 6 and Tactix Delta series smartwatches will receive their next stable software update, Garmin is now issuing Beta version 24.84 through its GCM servers.
Redmi Smart Band 2 pricing and marketing material leak ahead of European launch
Xiaomi launched the Redmi Band 2 last month in China alongside the Redmi Watch 3. The lightweight, budget wearable was tipped to make the trip over to Europe shortly after, and it appears a launch is now imminent, with marketing materials and pricing now leaking online. As revealed by Sudhanshu...
Gigaset Plug 2.0 One X in review: Smart socket with development potential
With the Plug 2.0 One X, Gigaset's smart power outlet enters the next round, but it does not directly replace its predecessor, but rather complements the Bocholt-based company's portfolio. The big difference between the two is that the new model can also record the power consumption of connected devices. In addition, switching via Amazon Alexa and Google Home is supported.
Garmin bundles nearly 20 changes and improvements for Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S smartwatches with latest round of beta updates
Garmin has rolled out new beta updates to the Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S. Based on the company's forum posts, the pair seem a way off from receiving new stable updates. Unfortunately, it is unclear when this will be the case. The appearance of two beta builds in quick succession suggests that Garmin is working towards issuing a Release Candidate that it will then distribute as a stable update.
Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro in review: Does the top of the line scooter deliver what it promises?
Xiaomi lists four different e-scooter models in its store (excluding any special editions): The Mi Electric Scooter 1S with up to 30 km (~19 mi) range, 20 km/h (~12 mph) top speed, 12.5 kg (~28 lb) weight and a price of around 470 Euros (~$512), the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 with up to 45 km range (~28 mi), 20 km/h (~12 mph) top speed, 14.2 kg (~31 lb) weight and a price of around 580 Euros (~$632), as well as the Mi Electric Scooter 3 with around 30 km (~19 mi) range, 25 km/h max. (~15 mph) speed and a weight of 13 kg (~29 lb) at a price of 530 Euros (~$577), whose test we will publish shortly.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series to be first to debut with Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event for the S23 series can't be far away now, as you can tell from the upcoming flagship smartphones' sheer leak-load these days. Their latest tips purport to reveal yet more official branded cases that might be unveiled alongside their apparently compatible devices. They may hint at...
Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 is now faster, but no longer offers an audio jack
The Surface Pro has been one of the best - and most expensive - convertibles on the market for years, but aside from the expected updates to the processor and WLAN module, Microsoft has also made some things worse in the current Surface Pro 9. We actually had to check several times to see whether the new model is really missing an audio jack. Of course, this was not mentioned at all in the press release, because the manufacturer knows very well that this is unlikely to be received well by customers. We can't really understand this change either, since not every customer wants to use Bluetooth headphones.
Intel discontinues network switch business along with Pathfinder RISC-V program following grim Q4 2022 earnings
Intel is forced to discontinue support for some of its businesses as its financial situation is not looking too good after the Q4 2022 results. Revenue dropped 32% and gross margin is also 39.2% lower compared to Q4 2021. Additionally, the company reported a US$664 million loss, almost equaling the biggest loss of US$687 million recorded back in Q4 2017. Yearly figures also took a hit as revenue is down 20%, gross margin dropped from 55.4% to 42.6% and net income saw a sharp dive from US$19.9 to US$8 billion. Q1 2023 is expected to bring even lower revenue figures resulting from weak consumer and education PC demand, as well as OEM inventory reduction and declining datacenter demand.
V10 4G smartwatch with hidden 2 MP camera and 5G SIM support listed on AliExpress
The V10 4G smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The wearable has a 1.43-in (~36 mm) display with a 400 x 400 px resolution. The company claims the gadget has a hidden 2 MP telescopic camera with a 120° wide rotation angle, which retracts behind the rotary dial. Plus, support for a 4G or 5G SIM enables you to make calls and access the internet without a connection to a smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G passes FCC testing on route to launch
The Galaxy A54 5G might join the new A14 in adopting the S22 Ultra-esque look of its generation soon. Then again, the former is said to debut as the more premium Android device of the 2, something potentially borne out in what might be its FCC registration. The new and...
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra leaked marketing images confirm design and dedicated number pad
More Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra marketing images have leaked ahead of the device's official release. @GaryeonHan has not revealed the source of its leak. An included specification sheet implies that the images were obtained from a South Korean retailer. Specifications for the Galaxy Book3 Ultra have already surfaced online, but we have embedded the leaked specification sheet below for reference.
Apple Mac mini teardowns reveal larger heatsink for Apple M2 Pro configurations and SSD changes
YouTubers have started disassembling the new Mac mini, a mini-PC that Apple announced last week alongside the new MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16. While Apple released its first ARM-based mini-PC with just the Apple M1, the latest iteration has arrived with Apple M2 and Apple M2 Pro options. The videos embedded below highlight that the Mac mini is just as simple as ever to take apart, with a few clips holding its plastic underside to its aluminium chassis.
Rumor | OPPO Find X6 "Dimensity Edition" registers in a new leak
The closely-related BBK Electronics brands OPPO and OnePlus have 2023 flagship Android smartphones that seem to share the model number convention PHx110 in 2023. Now, the latest example of these, the PHS110, has reportedly been filed with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) as a 5G device in what might be one of its last leaks prior to its debut.
Sony DualSense Edge launches as premium PlayStation 5 wireless controller with short battery life
Sony has now launched the DualSense Edge, a premium controller that it teased five months ago. For reference, Sony sells the DualSense Edge for US$199.99 (JPY 29,980/£209.99/€239.99), while replaceable stick modules cost US$19.99 (JPY 2,680/£19.99/€24.99). In short, the DualSense Edge costs three times as much as the regular DualSense.
NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16 GB Module launches worldwide with 100 TOPS AI performance
NVIDIA has launched the Jetson Orin NX 16 GB Module, not to be confused with the Jetson Orin Nano that the company debuted in September. For reference, NVIDIA claimed that the Jetson Orin Nano series would be available this month, but it has brought the Jetson Orin NX 16 GB Module to market first instead.
Google Pixel Tablet: New leak ends Pixel Tablet Pro speculation but outlines 2.5K IPS display, Tensor G2 and new accessory details
Kuba Wojciechowski has shared new details about the Pixel Tablet, a month after a prototype unit leaked on Facebook Marketplace with its proprietary dock. According to the developer, Google has created two docks, which it did not allude to when previewing the Pixel Tablet in October. Although Google confirmed that the tablet's dock would support wireless charging and audio-pass through to built-in speakers, Wojciechowski claims that Google also has a simpler dock in preparation.
Cheapest Samsung Galaxy S23 model to arrive with downgraded storage technology
While the Galaxy S23 series is expected to debut with both LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, it appears the cheapest option in the lineup will be nerfed in the storage department, perhaps signifying Samsung's plans to focus on 256 GB and upwards storage in the future. Android Galaxy S...
OnePlus Pad: Leaked renders point to 11.6-inch display, large single camera and unibody aluminium design
OnePlus is expected to unveil plenty of new products on February 7, OnePlus Pad included. While the company has not confirmed the latter yet, @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice have teamed up to reveal what the OnePlus Pad looks like. For some reason, the pair have set dark grey render images against a black background, obscuring the former somewhat.
