From gnocchi to french fries and even pancakes, the potato is as versatile as foods come. So why not create a new restaurant concept around it?. Luckily for Columbus, somebody did. Owner Later Johnson has officially launched her new eatery, Potato City. The restaurant, which offers pickup and delivery, opened inside the Columbus Food Hall, which is located at 1282 Essex Ave., today.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO