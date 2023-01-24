ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, OH

614now.com

At this brand-new Columbus restaurant, literally everything is made from potatoes

From gnocchi to french fries and even pancakes, the potato is as versatile as foods come. So why not create a new restaurant concept around it?. Luckily for Columbus, somebody did. Owner Later Johnson has officially launched her new eatery, Potato City. The restaurant, which offers pickup and delivery, opened inside the Columbus Food Hall, which is located at 1282 Essex Ave., today.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Ivan Kane opening authentic New York-style pizzeria next month

From actor to entertainer and restaurateur, Ivan Kane is a man of many talents. Next week, he’ll be able to add one more title to his lengthy repertoire as well: pizzeria owner. Kane, a native of New York City, is in the process of transforming the first floor of...
COLUMBUS, OH

