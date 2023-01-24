The entire Ethereum network completed its proof-of-stake transition in September last year, so GPU mining is not profitable anymore, especially without any solid proof-of-work alternative on the horizon during the bear market. Chinese miners have been dumping their GPUs since spring of 2021 in anticipation, and we have seen a gradual return to MSRP for most of the RTX 3000 and RX 6000 models last year. A used card would usually sell for maybe 50% of MSRP or even lower in bulk, but some miners are not willing to go this low and try to sell used cards as new products. Buyers can usually spot this type of rip-off as they identify missing seals, stickers, and discolored chips, yet some miners are now employing a new trick that involves repainting the memory chips, as reported by YouTuber Iskandar Souza and GPU repair specialist Paulo Gomes.

2 DAYS AGO