Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup pricing leak corroborates earlier rumors of a price hike in Europe
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series may not land with significant hardware upgrades over last year's phones but they'll still manage to cost quite a bit more, with a price hike in the region of €100 expected across the board in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Android Galaxy S...
Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 is now faster, but no longer offers an audio jack
The Surface Pro has been one of the best - and most expensive - convertibles on the market for years, but aside from the expected updates to the processor and WLAN module, Microsoft has also made some things worse in the current Surface Pro 9. We actually had to check several times to see whether the new model is really missing an audio jack. Of course, this was not mentioned at all in the press release, because the manufacturer knows very well that this is unlikely to be received well by customers. We can't really understand this change either, since not every customer wants to use Bluetooth headphones.
MacBook Pro 14 512 GB with M2 Pro apparently has a 40% slower SSD than its M1 Pro predecessor
The new M2 Pro-powered MacBook Pros seem to suffer from significantly reduced SSD performance compared to corresponding equivalent M1 Pro models. Independent reviews show between 15% to 40% reduced SSD scores with the M2 Pro-based MacBook Pro 14. This is being attributed to the use of fewer, higher-density NAND chips in the M2 generation unlike what we've seen before in M1.
Razer Edge: Android gaming handheld launches in Wi-Fi only and 5G variants
Razer has started selling the Edge, its take on the Android gaming handheld. To recap, Razer presented the Edge last autumn and showcased it earlier this month at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. Razer has also finally confirmed pricing for the 5G variant; previously, the company only revealed how much the cheaper Wi-Fi-only option would cost at launch.
Samsung announces Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch 4K Mini-LED monitor with 144 Hz refresh rate
Mini-LED technology is seeing quite the push these days, as Apple is adopting it on most of its premium devices, while laptop OEMs are offering it as an alternative to OLEDs. There are the large size Mini-LED TVs, obviously, but, nowadays, gamers and content creators tend to look for monitors in the 40-inch range, which are still not readily available in Mini-LED form. Samsung is the only company to currently offer a 49-inch Mini-LED with the Odyssey Neo G9; however, this is an ultra-wide model that might not appeal to everyone. For the 16:9 fans, Samsung is now introducing a 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 with the proprietary Quantum Mini-LED tech and 4K resolution.
Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU in purported Galaxy Book 3 Ultra 36% faster than Apple M2 Max with 38-core GPU in Geekbench OpenCL
Geekbench OpenCL runs of the M2 Max with a 38-core GPU and 64 GB unified memory and a Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with Core i9-13900HK and RTX 4070 Laptop GPU show the Samsung device to be 36% faster in the benchmark. Though not entirely representative of real-world performance benefits, the scores do show that Apple's M2 Max doesn't necessarily outperform Nvidia's offerings contrary to Apple's selective performance numbers during launch.
Gigabyte G7 KE: RTX 3060 gaming notebook with no Windows operating system
Alder Lake Gaming Geforce Intel Laptop Review Snippet Thunderbolt Windows. With the G7 KE, Gigabyte has a relatively affordable gaming notebook on offer: For around 1,200 Euros (~1,300 USD), buyers receive 17.3-inch laptop with a GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU. Cheaper models with a GeForce RTX 3050 (G7 GE) or a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti (G7 ME) are also available. All variants are equipped with a Core i5-12500H Alder Lake processor.
Other laptop makers should follow Asus' example and make an official list of all their upcoming gaming models
After a drab CES 2022 due to COVID-19, manufacturers returned in full force for CES 2023 to announce a wave on new products. PC makers in particular had loads to announce due to the upcoming Intel 13th gen and Nvidia GeForce 40 mobile series launching simultaneously. Everyone from Asus to Zotac had something to share during the show. Thankfully, Asus has gone the extra mile by listing all of their upcoming 2023 ROG and TUF model thus far in one neat table.
Unsavory Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra prices in Turkey make hikes in other countries much more palatable
There have been plenty of Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks, with the impression that there will be some price increases in most countries for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in comparison to their predecessors. However, it looks like Samsung fans in Turkey better brace themselves, because a price leak provided by Roland Quandt (via a price comparison site that purportedly grabbed prices from the Samsung official store) has revealed that even the base Galaxy S23 models could cost a small fortune:
Apple Mac mini teardowns reveal larger heatsink for Apple M2 Pro configurations and SSD changes
YouTubers have started disassembling the new Mac mini, a mini-PC that Apple announced last week alongside the new MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16. While Apple released its first ARM-based mini-PC with just the Apple M1, the latest iteration has arrived with Apple M2 and Apple M2 Pro options. The videos embedded below highlight that the Mac mini is just as simple as ever to take apart, with a few clips holding its plastic underside to its aluminium chassis.
OnePlus Pad: Leaked renders point to 11.6-inch display, large single camera and unibody aluminium design
OnePlus is expected to unveil plenty of new products on February 7, OnePlus Pad included. While the company has not confirmed the latter yet, @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice have teamed up to reveal what the OnePlus Pad looks like. For some reason, the pair have set dark grey render images against a black background, obscuring the former somewhat.
Cryptominers are selling used GPUs as new with repainted VRAM chips
The entire Ethereum network completed its proof-of-stake transition in September last year, so GPU mining is not profitable anymore, especially without any solid proof-of-work alternative on the horizon during the bear market. Chinese miners have been dumping their GPUs since spring of 2021 in anticipation, and we have seen a gradual return to MSRP for most of the RTX 3000 and RX 6000 models last year. A used card would usually sell for maybe 50% of MSRP or even lower in bulk, but some miners are not willing to go this low and try to sell used cards as new products. Buyers can usually spot this type of rip-off as they identify missing seals, stickers, and discolored chips, yet some miners are now employing a new trick that involves repainting the memory chips, as reported by YouTuber Iskandar Souza and GPU repair specialist Paulo Gomes.
OnePlus 11: European pricing and new storage configuration leak as Amazon US confirms North American hardware difference and pre-order date
Roland Quandt and WinFuture have leaked Eurozone prices for the OnePlus 11, the company's only flagship smartphone during the first half of 2023. Reportedly, an ongoing patent dispute between OnePlus and Nokia has scuppered the former's plans to offer the OnePlus 11 in Germany. People living in Germany should still be able to order a OnePlus 11 from another Eurozone country, though. The OnePlus 11 will be available in the Eurozone at the following prices and memory configurations:
Garmin rolls outs bug fixes and changes with Beta updates for Fenix 6, Enduro, Tactix Delta, Quatix 6 and Marq smartwatches
Garmin continues to introduce new features to old smartwatch series, unlike some of its competitors. As always, Garmin is testing new features through its Public Beta program before distributing them to all eligible smartwatches. While it is unclear when Enduro, Fenx 6, Marq, Quatix 6 and Tactix Delta series smartwatches will receive their next stable software update, Garmin is now issuing Beta version 24.84 through its GCM servers.
Doogee V Max: Rugged outdoor smartphone now available with pre-order bonuses and launch discounts
Doogee has now started accepting orders for the V Max, a smartphone that it debuted earlier this month. Initially, the company elected against revealing the device's launch price, launch date or weight. While the latter remains true, it has now confirmed how much the V Max costs and when it will start shipping.
GuliKit Hall Effect joystick upgrade kit said to eliminate Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drift
The Switch has remained a reliable income stream for Nintendo since the console's release nearly six years ago, with over 114 million units sold since March 2017. For reference, the Switch has matched lifetime Wii and Wii U sales combined and is only a few million units shy of the Game Boy and Game Boy Color. However, the Switch has been notorious for Joy-Con drift, a hardware problem that results in joysticks steering in certain directions, often without user input.
BIRDSTRIPE B3 Thunderbolt 3 HUB with SSD slots and DisplayPort is crowdfunding
The BIRDSTRIPE B3 Thunderbolt 3 HUB is crowdfunding on Kickstarter. According to the product page, the 14-in-1 device can transfer at up to 40 Gbps via three Thunderbolt 3 ports. A DisplayPort 1.4 enables you to connect to screens with 8K @ 60 Hz or 4K @ 120 Hz resolutions. Plus, the gadget has two M.2 2280 SSD ports for up to 8 TB storage.
NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16 GB Module launches worldwide with 100 TOPS AI performance
NVIDIA has launched the Jetson Orin NX 16 GB Module, not to be confused with the Jetson Orin Nano that the company debuted in September. For reference, NVIDIA claimed that the Jetson Orin Nano series would be available this month, but it has brought the Jetson Orin NX 16 GB Module to market first instead.
New iPhone 15 leak claims not all USB-C iPhones will be equal when it comes to data transfer speeds
It has already been widely reported that Apple is transitioning from iPhones with Lightning connectors to USB-C iPhones, but it has now also been stated that the two lower-end iPhone 15 models won’t see much of a data transfer speed improvement over those of previous iPhone generations, despite the connector change. According to LeaksApplePro (writing for HowToiSolve), only the two higher-end iPhone 15 devices will be treated to superfast rates that are “similar to USB 3.2 technology”. Something like this has been predicted before by Ming-Chi Kuo; however, this latest report claims that this has basically been confirmed in operating software code.
Radxa ROCK 5A: New single-board computer introduced with Raspberry Pi form factor and Rockchip RK3588S SoC
Radxa has quietly introduced the ROCK 5A, an 85 x 56 mm single-board computer (SBC) based on the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B form factor. According to a company blog post, the ROCK 5A utilises the Rockchip RK3588S, a low-powered SoC with four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores, four Cortex-A55 cores and a Mali-G610 GPU. Additionally, the Rockchip RK3588S offers an NPU that outputs at up to 6 TOPS.
