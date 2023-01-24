Read full article on original website
Teen Hospitalized After Crashing Vehicle into Median in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a teenager in Rochester Saturday night. The crash occurred at the Hwy. 52/Hwy. 14 East interchange around 11:30 p.m. The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Sedan was traveling south on Hwy. 52 when it collided with the median.
KIMT
Teen crashed Saturday night on Highway 52 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teen was sent to the hospital after a crash late Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 pm on Highway 52 in Rochester. A 16-year-old female was driving south when she crashed into the median near 12th Street SW. The teen was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.
KIMT
30-year-old injured in Friday snowmobile accident
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 30-year-old man was injured in a snowmobile accident Friday night, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said the 30-year-old was riding with a group lost control and was thrown from his sled. He was flown by Mayo One from the scene. There is...
Woman Injured in Hwy. 14 Rollover Crash Near Lewiston
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on Hwy. 14 sent a Winona woman to the hospital Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the wreck shortly before 3 p.m. It occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Rolling Hills Rd., which is about a mile east of Lewiston.
KAAL-TV
Man injured in a snowmobile accident
A 30-year-old man was riding a snowmobile with a group on Friday when he lost control and was thrown from his snowmobile. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, his condition is unknown at this time, but authorities believe his injuries were not life-threatening. There were no signs of...
Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
Southern Minnesota News
2 drivers injured, one critically, in Highway 13 crash
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two drivers were injured, one of them critically, early Thursday morning in a crash on Highway 13. Sebastian Robert Schumacher, 28, of Waseca, was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which happened just before 3:30 a.m.
KEYC
Collision on State Hwy 13
BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A two-car collision on Minnesota Highway 13 has left a man with life-threatening injuries. It happened Thursday in the early morning at around 3 a.m. near Blooming Grove Township. A vehicle driven by Sebastian Robert Schumacher. 28, of Waseca was heading northbound when it...
Owatonna Police Seeking Assistance Finding Stolen Firearm
The Owatonna Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the man in the photos below regarding a stolen firearm. On Thursday afternoon, the man concealed a .22 caliber rifle between bags of feed corn and left the store without making an attempt to pay. If you recognize this person...
KIMT
Freeborn County meth means probation for Rochester man
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A collision that led to the discovery of methamphetamine in Freeborn County results in probation for an Olmsted County man. Troy Christopher Marlow, 52 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to up to five years of supervised probation. Marlow pleaded guilty in August 2022 to second-degree possession of methamphetamine. Charges of fourth-degree DWI were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
KIMT
Five guns, 2,600 rounds of ammo stolen from Olmsted Co. residence
OLMSTED COUNTY Minn. - Around 2,600 rounds of ammo and shells along with multiple guns were stolen from an Olmsted County residence on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said the thefts happened between 6:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Oak Lodge Ln. NE. in Oronoco Township.
Plea Deal For Accused Rochester Catalytic Converter Thief
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has entered into a plea agreement with Olmsted County prosecutors to settle five criminal cases, including one involving the theft of a catalytic converter. 42-year-old Bryce Suess entered guilty pleas to a felony count of receiving stolen property, a gross misdemeanor drug...
KIMT
Rochester woman pleads not guilty to drunken collision that sent four to the hospital
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A driver is pleading not guilty for a crash that sent four people to the hospital. Patricia Helen Price, 38 of Rochester, was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation and one count of DWI for the collision of two vehicles on June 3, 2022.
KAAL-TV
Three Albert Lea bars failed holiday alcohol checks
(ABC 6 News) – Three Albert Lea bar staffers appeared in Freeborn County Court Thursday on charges of providing liquor to persons under 21. The staffers work at Eddie’s Bar, the Elbow Room, and Trumbles 2, according to court documents. According to court documents, the three women all...
Crews battle large fire near Vermillion
VERMILLION, Minn. -- Crews are battling a fire at a farm property near Vermillion.The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department said there is no water or fire hydrants in the area of the 17000 block of Emery Avenue. The department said they need to use tender trucks to run a water shuttle to suppress the fire.At the same time, the fire department said crews helped with a working vehicle fire and medical call.This is a developing story, check back for more information.
KCRG.com
New charges filed against northern Iowa man accused of murder
ELMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from northern Iowa is facing new charges, on top of the first degree murder charge he already faces. Sayvonne Jordan, 26, of Elma, now also faces charges of going armed with intent and abuse of a corpse. Court documents indicate Jordan mutilated or dismembered...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Wind Chill Advisory Issued
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for the Minnesota counties of Goodhue, Wabasha, Steele, Dodge, Olmsted, Freeborn, Mower; and for the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Floyd. This advisory is through 11am Sunday morning. Wind chills could reach around -25 degrees Sunday morning, capable of...
KIMT
Goodhue County woman pleads guilty in the death of her infant son
RED WING, Minn. – A woman accused of leaving her infant son to die is pleading guilty. Jennifer Lynn Matter, 50 of Red Wing, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to one count of second-degree murder. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says DNA tests showed Matter was the mother of an abandoned male infant found dead in December 2003 on a Florence Township beach in Goodhue County.
KIMT
Chatfield duo to be sentenced for stealing more than $90,000 from dementia patient
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Chatfield duo will be sentenced for stealing money from someone with dementia. The sentencing of Bruce Lynn Amundson, 68, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 66, is set for March 16 in Olmsted County District Court. They were charged in May 2022 with six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Woman pleads guilty for leaving newborn to die in Minnesota in 2003
RED WING, Minn. — A woman in Minnesota has reportedly pleaded guilty Wednesday to leaving her newborn baby boy by the Mississippi River in 2003. Jennifer Matter, 50, reportedly pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the newborn baby’s death in 2003, according to The Associated Press. Matter was arrested on May 10, 2022, at her house in Belvidere Township, Minnesota.
