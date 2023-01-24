Read full article on original website
Related
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Can you tell if your gas stove is hurting your health?
The debate over whether or not to ban gas stoves may have started as an environmental issue — and then became a political issue — but it's also a health issue.
Comments / 0