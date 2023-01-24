ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Holiday trips within China surge after lifting of COVID curbs

BEIJING, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The number of people making trips inside China over the week-long Lunar New Year holiday surged 74% from last year after authorities scrapped COVID-19 curbs that had stifled travel for three years, media reported on Saturday.
The Associated Press

Japan launches whale meat vending machines to promote sales

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — A Japanese whaling operator, after struggling for years to promote its controversial products, has found a new way to cultivate clientele and bolster sales: whale meat vending machines. The Kujira (Whale) Store, an unmanned outlet that recently opened in the port town of Yokohama near...

Comments / 0

Community Policy