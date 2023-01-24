San Francisco 49ers DL Charles Omenihu Arrested on Domestic Violence Allegations

Police arrested 49ers’ defensive lineman Charles Omenihu on suspicion of domestic violence. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Omenihu, the former Texas Longhorn star, was booked in Santa Clara County Monday afternoon after police were called to his home in San Jose. He has since been released on bail.

A woman at Omenihu’s home told police that she and the defensive lineman were arguing. She told police that Omenihu was her boyfriend and that he “pushed her to the ground during an argument.”

A statement from the police stated that “officers did not observe any visible physical injuries.” She declined medical attention, although she said she felt pain in her arm. As part of the case, investigators issued a restraining order against Charles Omenihu. Police described Omenihu as cooperative.

The 49ers issued a statement to the media, saying “We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information.”

The police will submit the case to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office will decide whether to pursue charges.

The 49ers are playing the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday for the NFC title and a spot in the Super Bowl. They beat the Dallas Cowboys , Sunday, to keep their NFL championship hopes alive.

Omenihu plays a key part in San Francisco’s top-ranked defense. He notched 4.5 sacks in the regular season with a forced fumble. In the 49ers win over the Seahawks in the opening round of the playoffs, Omenihu registered two sacks of Geno Smith and a forced fumble. He played 15 snaps against the Cowboys.

The Texans drafted Omenihu in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. The team traded him to the 49ers in November, 2021. The NFL likely would take no action until the case reaches a conclusion.

