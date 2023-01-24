Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
How a Crypto Quant Firm Shook Off the Bear Market – and FTX Exposure
Crypto quantitative trading firm Pythagoras Investment Management LLC made it through the turmoil of 2022 in a rare position. The firm's funds were up 8% for the year even with exposure to the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. However, the market turbulence halved the company's assets under management to less than $40 million as wary investors stepped to the sidelines.
CoinDesk
US Needs ‘Rules of the Road’ for Crypto or Risk Falling Behind in Market Leadership
The U.S. must establish clear crypto guardrails or risk falling behind other countries in innovation and market leadership, Linda Jeng, chief global regulatory officer at theCrypto Council for Innovation, told CoinDesk TV's "First Mover" on Wednesday.
CoinDesk
Here Comes Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mining
Today is a mining day on "The Breakdown" as NLW looks at:. News of nuclear-powered bitcoin-mining coming to the U.S. A new report on the state of mining from Galaxy Digital. The...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange BIT Expands Product Suite With Toncoin Options
Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BIT on Thursday introduced options tied to toncoin (TON), the native token of the decentralized layer 1 blockchain The Open Network, formerly known as Telegram Open Network. The options are live...
CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Aave Clears Bad CRV Token Debt from Exploit Attempt
Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Aave eliminated the bad debt of 2.7 million of curve dao tokens (CRV) from a botched November trade by Mango Markets exploiter Avi Eisenberg, blockchain data on Etherscan shows. The...
CoinDesk
FTX Creditor List Features Netflix, Binance, Wall Street Journal
It's the list everyone has been waiting for, minus 9.7 million redacted customer names. But the 116-pageFTX creditor list, which names companies including Netflix (NFLX) and Apple (AAPL), still paints a comprehensive picture of the failed crypto enterprise's reach and the impact of its collapse.
CoinDesk
Japan Embraces Web3 As Global Regulators Grow Wary of Crypto
"While many other countries are standing still and shrugging their shoulders in the face of the cold wind, Japan is positioned to play a unique role in the crypto industry.". proposal by Japan's...
CoinDesk
Index Coop Introduces Index for Diversified Liquid Ethereum Staking
Decentralized autonomous organization Index Coop has released an index that offers users diversified liquid-staking assets on the Ethereum network. The Diversified Stakes ETH Index (dsETH) is designed to make it easier for users to...
CoinDesk
How Industry Can Prevent the Crypto Winter From Becoming an Ice Age
Over the last several months, the American people and lawmakers in Congress have gotten a crash course on cryptocurrency. Unless something changes, they might think twice before enrolling in the next semester. The current environment represents an existential threat to digital assets, but also has considerable implications for the future of traditional market participants and the broader economy.
CoinDesk
Web3 Loyalty Programs Are a Trojan Horse for Good Crypto Policy
There's a legal saying that "bad facts make bad law." Right now, crypto needs better facts. If crypto wants to resonate with policymakers, we should deemphasize the facts and narratives that threaten governments (down with fiat!) and the well-heeled (down with banks!).
CoinDesk
Crypto Options Exchange Deribit Plans Move to Dubai: Report
Bitcoin and ether options exchange Deribit — the world's largest by volume and open interest – is eyeing a move to Dubai as regulators begin to provide greater clarity on crypto regulatory guardrails there.
CoinDesk
The Money in Ethereum's Middleware: Can Flashbots Still Call Itself a 'Public Good'?
Ethereum research and development firm Flashbots pitched its MEV-Boost middleware as a "public good," and the software is now used by a majority of the validators that run the network. But recently revealed fundraising plans have opened Flashbots to criticism that it may have exploited community goodwill in order to make a profit.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Did Binance Make Honest Error With Customers' Funds?
This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk's daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. The crypto market slid...
CoinDesk
Silvergate Suspends Dividends on Preferred Stock; Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit
"The Hash" hosts tackle today's hot topics, including crypto bank Silvergate suspending preferred stock dividends as it looks to preserve capital; bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain facing a class-action lawsuit over alleged misleading statements made during its 2021 initial public offering, and Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) resolution that would require Capitol Hill vending machines to accept crypto.
CoinDesk
DeFi Lender Aave Deploys Version 3 on Ethereum Network
Decentralized lending and borrowing protocol Aave has deployed its third version on the Ethereum network following unanimous support for agovernance proposal. The Aave v3 upgrade will focus on mitigating user risk and improving capital...
CoinDesk
What Crypto Legislation Could Look Like for the US, UK and Europe
What a difference a year makes. Towards the end of 2021, the crypto market was at an all-time high, reaching a market cap of $3 trillion. These soaring heights have been met in 2022 with painful lows because the crypto market has sunk to less than a third of its value from the previous year.
CoinDesk
Crypto Thaw May Be Premature but Advisors Should Prepare for Winter’s End
The days are slowly getting longer, the birds are singing outside my window andthe price of bitcoin hit $23,000 for the first time in months. Could it portend the end of the crypto winter?
CoinDesk
Web3 Developer Platform Alchemy Releases Transaction Simulation Product
Alchemy, a Web3 developer platform firm, released a new "Transaction Simulation" product designed to make initiating and sending crypto transactions more user-friendly. Users are often susceptible to scams because of a lack...
CoinDesk
Is Bitcoin’s Recent Rally Sustainable?
Bitwise Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan joins "All About Bitcoin" to discuss whether bitcoin's recent rally is sustainable as BTC has been weaving above and below $23,000. Plus, insights on Bitwise's 2023 annual financial advisor survey and outlook for bitcoin spot ETF prospects.
CoinDesk
How Self-Regulation Can Help Crypto Thrive
The implementation of self-regulation is necessary in order for any industry to be healthy, irrespective of the decisions and laws of outsider rulemakers. Self-regulation can be described as the founding of institutions to safeguard trust and quality in an industry by monitoring, promoting and enforcing standards of conduct. This is not a new idea – for centuries, working communities have machined standards and guidelines for groups and organizations to abide by.
