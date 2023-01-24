NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

Related
Eagles plot to end storybook run of 49ers' Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy emerged out of nowhere to become just the third rookie quarterback to win his first two postseason starts. However, a bigger prize looms on the horizon when the San Francisco 49ers play in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons, visiting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Purdy will be striving to lead the second-seeded 49ers to their second Super Bowl in the past four...
Quinn To Remain With Cowboys: 'It's Big For Us'
FRISCO, TX — Huge news has just been delivered to the Dallas Cowboys. Dan Quinn, one of the most respected and sought-after football minds in the entire NFL, has notified head coach Mike McCarthy and the front office that he will remain defensive coordinator for the Cowboys in 2023. "We're all extremely excited to have Dan back," said head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday afternoon. "I spoke with Dan a short while ago, and this is big for us. It gives us continuity, definitely in...
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws during the first quarter of a NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks on the field Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, before a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals at Chiefs Odds, Props & Picks
In the playoffs, there's no passer like Patrick Mahomes at home. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Bengals in the AFC Championship game Sunday in a repeat of the 2021 title game that sent Joe Burrow and Cincinnati to the Super Bowl. But there's a significant twist. Mahomes plans to play with a sprained right ankle and has lost three games in a row to the Bengals, including...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) encouraged by progress
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to make progress from the high ankle sprain he sustained last Saturday and he doesn't expect any serious challenges in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes said Thursday that the real test will come later in the week. "We'll see as we get closer and closer and we'll see during the game," he said. "You can't fully do exactly...
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears
Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) walks off the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Colts' seven finalists include interim coach Jeff Saturday
Interim head coach Jeff Saturday moved into the round of second interviews with the Indianapolis Colts, who reportedly have narrowed their vast list of candidates to seven or eight finalists. ESPN reported Saturday's second interview would take place Wednesday. Saturday was 1-7 as interim coach, winning his debut upon replacing Frank Reich but finishing with a seven-game losing streak. Saturday, 47, was a six-time Pro Bowl center who played for...
Report: Broncos part ways with interim HC Jerry Rosburg
Denver interim head coach Jerry Rosburg was let go by the Broncos on Wednesday, ending any chance of him being part of the new coaching staff, ESPN reported. The move comes amid the team's search for a new head coach. Rosburg led the Broncos to a 1-1 mark after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26, following a 4-11 start to his first year and a 51-14 loss to...
Panthers tab Frank Reich as head coach
Frank Reich was named the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. Reich becomes the sixth head coach in Panthers' franchise history. He also served as the first starting quarterback for the franchise in 1995, and he tossed the first touchdown pass in team history. Reich, 61, received a second interview with owner David Tepper and the team's search committee this week. ...
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers interm head coach Steve Wilks during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches his team play against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Full-strength Eagles invite rowdiness for NFC title game
As the Eagles prepare for their first NFC Championship game appearance since the 2017 season, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he plans for every player to be available for practice this week. That includes wide receiver A.J. Brown and slot cornerback Avonte Maddox, who hasn't practiced since a toe injury Dec. 24 at Dallas. The Eagles (15-3) host the 49ers (15-4) on Sunday and the No. 1 seed in...
Eagles All-Pro C Jason Kelce ponders retirement
Jason Kelce plans to block out a decision on his football future for at least a few more days. The Philadelphia Eagles' six-time Pro Bowl center could be suiting up for the last time on Sunday if his team loses to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. A victory over the 49ers might make Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., his last time on the gridiron. Or...
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talks with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) and defensive end Brandon Graham (55) during an injury timeout in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Futures faves: Preseason longshots Jalen Hurts, Eagles top Super Bowl futures board
Hours before the first snap of the preseason in August, the odds on futures bets for Jalen Hurts as Super Bowl MVP and the Philadelphia Eagles claiming the Lombardi Trophy were astronomical. Entering Championship Sunday in the NFL, Hurts and the Eagles are the favorites for those limited-life futures. BetMGM lists Hurts at +300 for Super Bowl MVP, ahead of Patrick Mahomes (+325) of the Chiefs, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow...
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals
Dec 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes an adjustment as the Bengals go for it on 4th and 1 in the second quarter of a Week 13 NFL game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit:Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Steve Wilks 'disappointed but not defeated' after Panthers pick Frank Reich
Numerous players went to bat for interim head coach Steve Wilks to be named full-time coach of the Carolina Panthers. The job, however, went to Frank Reich. One day after the Panthers announced Reich as their selection, Wilks said he was honored to be coach of the team. He went 6-6 after replacing fired coach Matt Rhule. "The sun rose this morning and by the grace of God, so did...
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots
Dec 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) blocks New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
