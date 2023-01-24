ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

DUMAS, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

99th Amarillo Police Academy graduates Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it has graduated its 99th class Friday, adding five APD officers and two Potter County Deputies to law enforcement. APD said the graduating class and the 100th class of the APA were joined by city officials including Mayor Ginger Nelson on the traditional cadre run […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Bullets Fly in Another Amarillo Shooting, One Dead

It's no wonder that Amarillo was named one of the most dangerous cities in Texas. You would think that with a city our size, we wouldn't have the crime we do, WRONG! Our city's crime rate seems to be going up, up and up, every year. That's why each time...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Police Investgate First Homicide Of 2023

The first homicide of 2023 has Amarillo Police looking for a suspect. At 5:45 am the APD was called to the 4100 block of South Travis Street on gunshots heard in the area. Officers found 24-year-old Markell Damarion Toombs-Reed lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Police located...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Another Amarillo Teen Will Face Murder Charge As Adult

A juvenile who was 15 at the time of his arrest for the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man will have his case handled in District Court, rather than a juvenile court. The teen is charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with the March 30, 2022 slaying of Deandre Graham at the Axiom apartments, located at 1500 Bell St.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Burglary and Tampering Suspect

Law enforcement is looking for 32-year-old Nielson Ray Connor for two counts of Burglary and tampering with physical evidence. Connor is described as a white male, 5 feet, six inches tall, and weighing 165 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. If you have information on his whereabouts, Call Amarillo...
AMARILLO, TX
southforktines.com

Amarillo by morning, noon or night

Miss Trixie and I had a little adventure this past week as we had to go to Amarillo, Texas, due to a family illness. Her father, who goes by the name Shot, had to have open heart surgery while passing through the Texas panhandle and made a detour into no man's land to get it.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

City of Amarillo Set to Honor Rick Husband

Logo for Rick Husband International Airport in Amarillo, Texas // Photo courtesy of AlphaMediaAmarillo. The City of Amarillo announced they will honor astronaut Rick Husband on February 1st, the 20th anniversary of his passing. The city will hold a public ceremony with city officials and friends of Husband on Wednesday...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Woman arrested in Cactus after authorities find meth, cocaine worth $60,000

CACTUS, Texas (KFDA) - Dumas police and other law enforcement agencies arrested a woman in Cactus after finding meth and cocaine that have a street value of $60,000. Dumas Police Department said 66-year-old Victoria Fierro De Solis is facing two counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
CACTUS, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo FD: overnight fire abandoned apt complex

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department report an overnight fire at an abandoned apartment complex located at 209 North Madison. According to an AFD press release, at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, multiple crews were dispatched after receiving calls from individuals about seeing fire from the overpass. Officials added that […]
AMARILLO, TX

