United Supermarket adding yellow stickers on bathroom mirrors for human trafficking awareness
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Supermarket stores are helping combat human trafficking by raising awareness in sticker form. Our area stores will be placing yellow stickers like these on the mirrors in their bathrooms. The hope is for the stickers to allow a possible victim to seek help. United...
Local Amarillo Homeless Man is Quite the Impressive Artist
Amarillo really is a kind city. We really do have compassion. When we see people that really need help we open up our hearts and sometimes our wallets Helping is what we do best. Do You Know About Jimmy?. If you have ever driven down the access road off I40...
Cactus Drug Bust
Dumas police and other law enforcement agencies arrested a woman in Cactus after finding meth and cocaine that have a street value of $60,000. Sixty-six -year old Victoria Fierro De Solis is looking at two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
99th Amarillo Police Academy graduates Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it has graduated its 99th class Friday, adding five APD officers and two Potter County Deputies to law enforcement. APD said the graduating class and the 100th class of the APA were joined by city officials including Mayor Ginger Nelson on the traditional cadre run […]
Bullets Fly in Another Amarillo Shooting, One Dead
It's no wonder that Amarillo was named one of the most dangerous cities in Texas. You would think that with a city our size, we wouldn't have the crime we do, WRONG! Our city's crime rate seems to be going up, up and up, every year. That's why each time...
Amarillo Police Investgate First Homicide Of 2023
The first homicide of 2023 has Amarillo Police looking for a suspect. At 5:45 am the APD was called to the 4100 block of South Travis Street on gunshots heard in the area. Officers found 24-year-old Markell Damarion Toombs-Reed lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Police located...
Another Amarillo Teen Will Face Murder Charge As Adult
A juvenile who was 15 at the time of his arrest for the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man will have his case handled in District Court, rather than a juvenile court. The teen is charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with the March 30, 2022 slaying of Deandre Graham at the Axiom apartments, located at 1500 Bell St.
Burglary and Tampering Suspect
Law enforcement is looking for 32-year-old Nielson Ray Connor for two counts of Burglary and tampering with physical evidence. Connor is described as a white male, 5 feet, six inches tall, and weighing 165 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. If you have information on his whereabouts, Call Amarillo...
What Is Going With Leftwoods In Amarillo And These Odd Messages?
Update: I heard back from Leftwoods, and they said "We ARE Open." Good news. They're open 3PM to 2AM seven days a week. You hate to see it. Spend your money there or not, it's never good to see a local business going through it. By it, I mean a bad time. It looks like that's what is happening.
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
Amarillo by morning, noon or night
Miss Trixie and I had a little adventure this past week as we had to go to Amarillo, Texas, due to a family illness. Her father, who goes by the name Shot, had to have open heart surgery while passing through the Texas panhandle and made a detour into no man's land to get it.
City of Amarillo Set to Honor Rick Husband
Logo for Rick Husband International Airport in Amarillo, Texas // Photo courtesy of AlphaMediaAmarillo. The City of Amarillo announced they will honor astronaut Rick Husband on February 1st, the 20th anniversary of his passing. The city will hold a public ceremony with city officials and friends of Husband on Wednesday...
Amarillo teen facing murder charges for the shooting of 2 victims in mobile home
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A 15-year-old is now facing a capital murder charge in Randall County for the shooting deaths of a man and woman in November. Court documents say Chris Knight, who was a family member of one of the two found dead, shot both Tyler Knight and Bethany Mullican in a mobile home.
Woman arrested in Cactus after authorities find meth, cocaine worth $60,000
CACTUS, Texas (KFDA) - Dumas police and other law enforcement agencies arrested a woman in Cactus after finding meth and cocaine that have a street value of $60,000. Dumas Police Department said 66-year-old Victoria Fierro De Solis is facing two counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Amarillo Police report 1 dead after Thursday morning shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on a Thursday morning shooting that left one dead. APD detailed that around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 4100 block of South Travis St. on reported gunshots heard in the area. Officers found a man, identified by police as 24-year-old Markell Damarion […]
DPS: 1 dead, 1 arrested for drinking and driving after crash in Moore County
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash that resulted one person dead and another arrested for drinking in Moore County. According to DPS, on Wednesday at around 9:25 p.m., a suburban was driving west on FM 119 while a Silverado driven by 47-year-old Shawna Granillo was driving east.
Police: AISD school bus hit by car that ran stop sign, ends up in front yard of home
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo ISD school bus ended up in the front yard of a home after police said it was hit by a car that ran a stop sign. According to police, the driver of a Dodge Charger ran a stop sign at Arthur Street and northeast 11th Avenue and hit a school bus around 11:45 a.m.
Amarillo FD: overnight fire abandoned apt complex
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department report an overnight fire at an abandoned apartment complex located at 209 North Madison. According to an AFD press release, at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, multiple crews were dispatched after receiving calls from individuals about seeing fire from the overpass. Officials added that […]
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
No injuries reported after bus crash on Arthur Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on a bus crash on Friday afternoon that reportedly left no injuries. The department detailed that at around 11:48 a.m. on Friday afternoon, officers were called to the 1000 block of north Arthur Street on a reported crash involving a school bus. APD added that […]
