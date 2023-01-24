ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Shelton Wants To Take His Chair From 'The Voice' When Exiting Show

By Kelly Fisher
 5 days ago

Blake Shelton surprised viewers when he announced that he would soon exit The Voice , and he shared in a recent interview with PEOPLE that he has a hilarious item he hopes to take from the show: his chair.

He knows, however, that bringing his iconic red chair home wouldn’t be an easy task, whether the challenge comes from the smash-hit NBC show or from his wife, fellow Voice coach and superstar Gwen Stefani (though Shelton still advocates that the chair deserves a spot in their home, whether it matches the decor or not!).

“I don't know if they're gonna offer that or not. I feel like they owe me a damn chair though,” Shelton recently told PEOPLE . “I mean, who else can sit in my chair? It's like the three bears — I don't want anybody else sitting in my chair. I'm gonna try to get that away from them. Maybe I'll have to buy it or something.”

Shelton, who celebrated another Team Blake victory with Bryce Leatherwood winning in the Season 22 finale last month, previously announced that he would exit the show. The longtime coach opened up about wanting to spend more time with his family , including Stefani and his three stepsons. He said in a statement in October that he would end his run as the coach with the most wins with eight victories throughout series (not counting Leatherwood's victory). Shelton said at the time that he’s “been wrestling with this for a while,” and said the show “has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

