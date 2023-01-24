Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Gov. Reynolds talks plans for new 'school choice' law
DES MOINES, Iowa — The push for a private school tuition option had been in the works for 3 years, but now, that program is law in Iowa. There are still a lot of unanswered questions, including: how much it would actually cost taxpayers, what the application process will look like and who will oversee the program.
Democrats vote to give states more time on new primary calendar
WASHINGTON (AP) -- A Democratic National Committee panel has voted to give New Hampshire and Georgia more time to make changes that would allow both to be part of a revamped group of five states leading off the party's presidential primary starting next year. But even as they voted to...
Bill that would increase penalties for drug dealers that cause death advances
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill proposed by new Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has advanced the first hurdles in the statehouse. The proposal would increase penalties for drug dealers that distribute drugs that lead to someone's death. It would make the crime a Class B felony which is...
Freight train strikes tractor-trailer stuck on railroad tracks in Gorin
GORIN, Mo. — A freight train hit a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning after the big rig got hung up on the railroad tracks at a northeast Missouri crossing. It happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Routes U and A in the heart of Gorin. Scotland County Sheriff...
