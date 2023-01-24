ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Gov. Reynolds talks plans for new 'school choice' law

DES MOINES, Iowa — The push for a private school tuition option had been in the works for 3 years, but now, that program is law in Iowa. There are still a lot of unanswered questions, including: how much it would actually cost taxpayers, what the application process will look like and who will oversee the program.
Democrats vote to give states more time on new primary calendar

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A Democratic National Committee panel has voted to give New Hampshire and Georgia more time to make changes that would allow both to be part of a revamped group of five states leading off the party's presidential primary starting next year. But even as they voted to...
