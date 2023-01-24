ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 12

Mark Crum
3d ago

well there is a old saying. don't go to the front lines if you do not want to be shot at. if you can't handle the stress and the situation don't get in it !!!! by the way Dion Sanders is nothing remotely close to God don't treat him like a god

Reply
3
UPTOWN
3d ago

And who are you?? What ever his daughter said maybe she shouldn’t have said it…

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Under Fire For Response To Tyre Nichols’ Death

LeBron James’s tweet regarding the death of Tyre Nichols is facing backlash. LeBron James is coming under fire on social media for his response to the death of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old died three days following a traffic stop by Memphis Police Department officers. Video from the incident shows the offices brutally beating Nichols, who was hospitalized in critical condition afterward.
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Deion Sanders Talks Quality Time with Family and Filming Their Super Bowl Ad: 'There's Strength in Unity'

The NFL legend enlisted members of his own family to star in a commercial for Oikos Get to know Deion Sanders — the family man! Sanders, 55, will star in a Super Bowl commercial for Oikos next month, and PEOPLE was on set while the University of Colorado Boulder football coach and several of his family members filmed the spot in Los Angeles, California. Deion was joined by his sons Shedeur and Shilo, daughter Shelomi, his sister Tracie and his mother Connie for the shoot, which was set at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL LB Jessie Lemonier dies – dead at age 25

Former NFL linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25. The Detroit Lions, for whom Lemonier played in 2021, announced the news of Lemonier’s death Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/FL7BP71YhB — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 26, 2023 “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the team... The post Ex-NFL LB Jessie Lemonier dies – dead at age 25 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DETROIT, MI
Vibe

Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson And ‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado Engaged

Sharelle Rosado of the series Selling Tampa and former NFL player Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson are officially engaged. The couple confirmed wedding bells are running with PEOPLE magazine over the weekend. The retired athlete proposed to the reality star on Saturday (Jan. 7) during an event masked as a birthday party for himself. Although the couple has longtime referred to each other as “fiancé” and “fiancée,” the engagement event and ring sealed the deal. More from VIBE.comLaKeith Stanfield Addresses Engagement And "Secret" Baby In Post-Holiday RecapRihanna Issues Savage X Fenty "Game Day" Collection Ahead Of Super Bowl DebutThe Weeknd Asks "Is...
TAMPA, FL
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Ash Jurberg

The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars

I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

LOOK: Lane Kiffin comments on Jeremy Pruitt buying a truck in Alabama

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is up to his standard Twitter antics, quote-tweeting a post showing former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt purchasing a truck from a Ford dealership located just a few hours from Tuscaloosa. Pruitt is reportedly a potential candidate to return to his old position and fill Alabama’s defensive coordinator vacancy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
New York Post

Ed Reed exposes DMs with Shannon Sharpe in wake of Bethune-Cookman controversy

Ed Reed has called out Shannon Sharpe on Instagram. Reed announced earlier this week that he would not be hired as new head coach of Bethune Cookman. The HBCU had previously announced that the two sides had agreed in principle on a deal; however, the deal fell through after Reed blasted the school over the state of conditions on the campus. On FS1’s “Undisputed” on Wednesday, Sharpe said that he considered Reed to be the greatest NFL safety of all time, but chided him for the Bethune-Cookman situation. “A lot of HBCUs are underfunded. I don’t know what Ed thought. That ain’t...
The Tuscaloosa News

Why Alabama football coach Nick Saban should hire Glenn Schumann, not Jeremy Pruitt | Goodbread

Nick Saban needs two new coordinators, and he couldn't do better than Joe Brady and Glenn Schumann for the jobs. To be clear, these aren't predictions for who will fill the roles of offensive and defensive coordinators for the 2023 Alabama football season; they're merely endorsements. Predicting what the Alabama head coach will do when it comes to staff hires has proven to be pretty dangerous business. He's turned to the foreseeable and familiar for some hires,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Colorado, Deion Sanders offer 2025 top-3 EDGE Zayden Walker

Ellaville (Ga.) Schley County four-star EDGE Zayden Walker received an offer from Colorado Saturday. He announced the news on Twitter. Walker is the No. 3 overall prospect and No. 1 EDGE in the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 2 player in Georgia.
BOULDER, CO
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
119K+
Followers
9K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy