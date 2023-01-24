ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
doniphanherald.com

Mother of missing La Vista boy asks for him to be declared dead

The mother of Ryan Larsen, the La Vista boy who has been missing since May 2021, has filed a petition in court to have her son declared legally dead. Tammi Larsen filed the petition earlier this month in Sarpy County Court. The petition also seeks to hold the Papillion-La Vista school district accountable for Larsen’s disappearance.
LA VISTA, NE
doniphanherald.com

68-year-old Omaha man killed in car crash

OMAHA — A 68-year-old Omaha man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday at 38th and Cuming streets. Clarence Hadley was turning left onto North 38th Street in a 2015 Ford Escape when a westbound Infiniti G35x struck the Ford, according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

CDC awards $915,000 to UNMC to place nursing students at K-12 schools

OMAHA — A $915,163 grant from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is allowing the University of Nebraska Medical Center to address a shortage of nurses at K-12 schools throughout Nebraska. The grant will place 25 nurses across UNMC’s five campuses — Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk, Kearney and...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Mutual of Omaha kicks off construction of skyline-changer

OMAHA — With Wednesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking, Mutual of Omaha kicked off construction of its $600 million new headquarters poised to outstretch all buildings in Nebraska and five other surrounding states. At 677 feet tall, the glassy tower slated to open in 2026 is to include 800,000 square feet...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Four Omaha chefs named James Beard Award semifinalists

Four Omaha chefs have been nominated as semifinalists for the James Beard Award, one of the most prestigious honors in the culinary world. David Utterback of Yoshitomo and Paul and Jessica Urban of Block 16 were nominated in the "Best Chef: Midwest" category, which includes Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The awards are given to chefs who "set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities, and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions while contributing positively to their broader community."
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy