doniphanherald.com
Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for series of bank robberies using 'old man mask'
An Omaha man will spend more than 10 years in federal prison for his role in a series of bank robberies that netted nearly $1 million. Kevin Brown, 34, was sentenced Tuesday to a total of 161 months on robbery and weapons charges, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska.
doniphanherald.com
Mother of missing La Vista boy asks for him to be declared dead
The mother of Ryan Larsen, the La Vista boy who has been missing since May 2021, has filed a petition in court to have her son declared legally dead. Tammi Larsen filed the petition earlier this month in Sarpy County Court. The petition also seeks to hold the Papillion-La Vista school district accountable for Larsen’s disappearance.
doniphanherald.com
68-year-old Omaha man killed in car crash
OMAHA — A 68-year-old Omaha man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday at 38th and Cuming streets. Clarence Hadley was turning left onto North 38th Street in a 2015 Ford Escape when a westbound Infiniti G35x struck the Ford, according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.
doniphanherald.com
CDC awards $915,000 to UNMC to place nursing students at K-12 schools
OMAHA — A $915,163 grant from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is allowing the University of Nebraska Medical Center to address a shortage of nurses at K-12 schools throughout Nebraska. The grant will place 25 nurses across UNMC’s five campuses — Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk, Kearney and...
doniphanherald.com
Bill looks to extend Nebraska's statute of limitations after toxic chemical exposures
Nearly two years after a frozen pipe broke at the AltEn ethanol plant and contaminated Saunders County waterways, a Nebraska lawmaker reintroduced a bill to give victims more time to sue. State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue introduced the bill (LB7), which would extend Nebraska's statute of limitations for hazardous...
doniphanherald.com
Mutual of Omaha kicks off construction of skyline-changer
OMAHA — With Wednesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking, Mutual of Omaha kicked off construction of its $600 million new headquarters poised to outstretch all buildings in Nebraska and five other surrounding states. At 677 feet tall, the glassy tower slated to open in 2026 is to include 800,000 square feet...
doniphanherald.com
Four Omaha chefs named James Beard Award semifinalists
Four Omaha chefs have been nominated as semifinalists for the James Beard Award, one of the most prestigious honors in the culinary world. David Utterback of Yoshitomo and Paul and Jessica Urban of Block 16 were nominated in the "Best Chef: Midwest" category, which includes Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The awards are given to chefs who "set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities, and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions while contributing positively to their broader community."
