I’m here today to tell you the tale of how, allegedly, a Clemson basketball player’s “balls exploded.” However, what I’m really doing is trying to write enough dick jokes to hit 200 words so this blog post can get picked up in Google search before 15,000 other sites post it. So, my apologies to Brevin Galloway and his testicles, because I don’t feel like reducing my self-worth by delving deep into whatever happened in his shorts. (The university called it an “abdominal issue.”)

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO