2023 Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette Music Lineup Released
We are less than a month away from Fat Tuesday and of course, we've still got plenty of parades, chicken runs, Mardi Gras balls, and many other festivities leading up to the big day. One of the biggest celebrations in all of Acadiana is Le Festival de Mardi Gras a...
Golf Tournament to Honor Late Lafayette Firefighter Coming to New Iberia in March
A charity golf tournament, held in memory of a Lafayette firefighter, is headed back to New Iberia for its second year. Alex Bourque was a firefighter with both the Lafayette Fire Department and the Broussard Fire Department. He passed away in May of last year after having been diagnosed with bone cancer in 2021.
Louisiana Basketball Coach Bob Marlin Partners With American Cancer Society to Help Fight Cancer
Louisiana Ragin Cajun head basketball coach Bob Marlin announced today that he would be partnering with the American Cancer Society. Marlin pledged to donate one hundred dollars for every three-pointer made in the Cajuns' next two games. The Cajuns are set to face Troy and Georgia Southern in those two...
Public transit use in Louisiana trails the national average
(The Center Square) — Public transportation use in Louisiana trails the national average, though its rate remains higher than in many southern states, according to analysis from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. PAR analyzed federal data to put Louisiana's public transportation use in perspective, illustrating how the vast majority of public transit use is concentrated in the state's three largest metropolitan areas: New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. ...
Kaplan B&B Wins ‘Bed & Breakfast of the Year’
A Kaplan bed & breakfast has received a great honor from the Louisiana Travel Association. Crawfish Haven/Mrs. Rose's Bed and Breakfast won a "Louey" award from the association for being the Best Bed & Breakfast in the state. Part of the consideration for the award is how the business impacts...
Lake Charles American Press
LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today
There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
Adopted Dog Brewing, a New Brewery Coming to Lafayette, Announces Opening Date
A new Lafayette brewery by the name of Adopted Dog Brewing has announced its opening date. Located at 329 Dulles Drive, Adopted Dog Brewing is the only brewery located in the city of Lafayette—and while they will proudly serve a variety of craft beer that will be brewed in-house, they want customers to know that they are "so much more."
‘Boil & Roux’ Asks for ‘Grace and Mercy’ After Baton Rouge Restaurant Featured on Food Network TV Show
Baton Rouge restaurant Boil & Roux is featured on an episode of the Food Network TV show 'Restaurant Impossible.'. The 'Restaurant Impossible' episode featuring Boil & Roux airs Thursday, January 26 at 7 p.m. CST and a preview on Facebook has garnered mixed reactions from viewers on social media. A...
Jeff Davis man located
Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
brproud.com
Salvation Army handing out food boxes on Thursday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Salvation Army is holding its monthly food drive. The food drive is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7361 Airline Highway. There will be 250 boxes available for anyone to come by and pick up until they are...
Reggie’s Releases Statement as Newly-Obtained Video Shows LSU Student Madison Brooks Leaving Bar
Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's in Tigerland the same night she was involved in a deadly crash. The video footage was obtained by WAFB and shows Brooks and the four male suspects walking away from the bar before investigators say the LSU student was raped and then fatally struck by a vehicle.
NOLA.com
Don't buy a lemon: Louisiana law puts used car buyers on the hook for finding problems
On Nov. 14, LSU professor David Kirshner purchased a 2006 Lexus GS 300 with only about 54,000 miles on it for $9,750. He thought it was a great deal. Two days later, the transmission went out. He ended up paying around $5,000 to have it fixed — about half as...
Large Helicopter Lands at Acadiana High School in Lafayette
A lot of folks in the Lafayette and Scott area were asking why a helicopter was spotted at Acadiana High on Tuesday morning. Well, now know why a helicopter landed this morning near Bill Dotson Stadium and there was no medical emergency on the campus of Acadiana High. According to...
Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls
JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
Louisiana pastor putting on ‘The Funeral is Cancelled’ even showing what happens when ‘life gets real’
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A local pastor is looking to stop senseless killings and prevent more bloodshed in the wake of the murder of a young Lafayette man, 20-year-old Zaveon Willis. Lawrence Levy, the Senior Pastor at Freedom World Ministries, is hoping his event, “The Funeral is Cancelled,” will show young people the impact violent […]
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
After a gray and very gumbo-Esque weekend of weather across Louisiana this past Saturday and Sunday, today's forecast is dawning much brighter. However, for residents of Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Morgan City, and eastern sections of Acadiana tomorrow may not be so calm and so quiet. The Storm Prediction Center...
kadn.com
18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show
Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly Visits Acadiana High School [PHOTOS]
Another high-profile college football coach was at Acadiana High this week. On Wednesday we reported that Nick Saban made a stop at Acadiana High School while on his recruiting tour, and now you can add another name to the stop. LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly made a visit to...
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Visits Acadiana High [PHOTOS]
The head football coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide was on the campus of Acadiana High in Lafayette on Wednesday afternoon.
Joe Burrow Mocked While at LSU for Choosing Salad Over Popeyes
There isn't much Joe Burrow can do wrong these days. The award-winning pro football quarterback has certainly been spending a lot of time in the limelight and deservedly so. His Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from a return trip to the Super Bowl and a lot of pundits feel the Bengals wouldn't even be sniffing the playoffs if it weren't for Burrow.
