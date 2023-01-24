ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

The Center Square

Public transit use in Louisiana trails the national average

(The Center Square) — Public transportation use in Louisiana trails the national average, though its rate remains higher than in many southern states, according to analysis from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. PAR analyzed federal data to put Louisiana's public transportation use in perspective, illustrating how the vast majority of public transit use is concentrated in the state's three largest metropolitan areas: New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Kaplan B&B Wins ‘Bed & Breakfast of the Year’

A Kaplan bed & breakfast has received a great honor from the Louisiana Travel Association. Crawfish Haven/Mrs. Rose's Bed and Breakfast won a "Louey" award from the association for being the Best Bed & Breakfast in the state. Part of the consideration for the award is how the business impacts...
KAPLAN, LA
Lake Charles American Press

LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today

There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

Jeff Davis man located

Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
KINDER, LA
brproud.com

Salvation Army handing out food boxes on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Salvation Army is holding its monthly food drive. The food drive is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7361 Airline Highway. There will be 250 boxes available for anyone to come by and pick up until they are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls

JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
JENNINGS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday

After a gray and very gumbo-Esque weekend of weather across Louisiana this past Saturday and Sunday, today's forecast is dawning much brighter. However, for residents of Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Morgan City, and eastern sections of Acadiana tomorrow may not be so calm and so quiet. The Storm Prediction Center...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show

Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Joe Burrow Mocked While at LSU for Choosing Salad Over Popeyes

There isn't much Joe Burrow can do wrong these days. The award-winning pro football quarterback has certainly been spending a lot of time in the limelight and deservedly so. His Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from a return trip to the Super Bowl and a lot of pundits feel the Bengals wouldn't even be sniffing the playoffs if it weren't for Burrow.
BATON ROUGE, LA
