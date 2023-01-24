Houston native Michael Strahan has blazed yet another trail, with the first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame dedicated in the sports entertainment category.The pride of Westbury High School is an NFL Hall of Famer, a game show host, a Peabody Award-winning journalist and now he has his own star."It's surreal," Strahan said. "Who thinks growing up you would have this happen in your life? Especially when you're in the sports world and next thing you know, you're on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood."His legacy is rooted in football and has evolved to show he is a giant in more ways than one. Soon after winning the 2007 Super Bowl, and after appearing in seven Pro Bowls, Strahan became a prominent voice in sports media.He found a voice in other areas too, by hosting ABC's Good Morning America, writing a book, launching a brand and even going to space."I figured I'd have to go to space to be with the stars, but I guess not," he said. "Could've saved myself a trip."-----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO