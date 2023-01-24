Read full article on original website
Wildly popular Nashville hot chicken chain cancels plans for first Houston location
Looks like Houstonians will have to wait a little longer than expected to try one of the most famous suppliers of Nashville hot chicken. Hattie B’s has canceled its plans to open a location in the Heights, a representative tells CultureMap. The representative cited “construction costs for the ground-up build and other issues with this particular site” as reasons for the decision not to move forward. An eagle-eyed user on the Houston Architecture Info forum spotted a leasing notice for the property at 1808 N. Shepherd Dr. that had been scheduled for Hattie B’s.In response to CultureMap’s request for comment...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
What's poppin' this weekend? How about a gazillion bubbles — or so — as a popular New York bubble show bounces into Houston. A highly anticipated downtown park finally hosts a grand opening bash, while Houston Botanic Garden blooms with massive sculptures hiding in plain sight.A major influencer beefs up a burger pop-up, comedian Jo Koy brings the funny, and a K-pop smash act hits town. Enjoy; here are your best bets for the weekend. Thursday, January 26 State & Liberty Charitable Happy HourState & Liberty, a clothing retailer of men’s athletic-fit dress shirts, will be hosting a happy hour and...
Houston's red-hot restaurateur Ben Berg plans new Chinese eatery and rooftop bar on Washington Avenue
Houston restaurateur Ben Berg has big plans for Washington Avenue. The veteran restaurateur behind eight Houston bars and restaurants in the growing Berg Hospitality Group will open a Chinese restaurant called Benny Chows and a rooftop bar called Canopy Social at 1818 Washington Avenue — a newly constructed building next to his popular steakhouse B&B Butchers.Berg offers a simple explanation for his decision to open Benny Chows, a Cantonese-style Chinese restaurant that takes inspiration from a number of New York restaurants including Mr. Chow’s, Mr. K’s, and China Grill.“It’s one of my favorite foods,” Berg tell CultureMap. “Forever, it’s been...
Houston's Top Chef Season 18 finalist and former Olympian packs her knives for Season 20 in London
A Houston chef has packed her knives and gone to London. Dawn Burrell will be one of the 16 competitors on Top Chef's 20th season, Bravo announced.Burrell, who reached the finals of Top Chef season 18 in Portland, Oregon, earned a James Beard semifinalist nomination for her work at downtown restaurant Kulture. The former Olympian-turned-chef will open Late August, a restaurant that explores the intersection of African and Asians cuisines, in the Ion mixed-use development later this spring.“I’m a natural competitor, so I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to compete on the Top Chef stage again to try to bring...
Talented Houston chefs star in 'nice day' Lunar New Year pop-up market in buzzy Midtown hub
Houston food lovers have a special opportunity to celebrate the lunar new year this Sunday, January 29. Have a Nice Day, a pop-up market oriented towards AAPI and BIPOC vendors, will take place at The Ion in Midtown from 4-8 pm (4201 Main St.). Organized by four friends — local publicists Isabel Protomartir and Julie Nong along with videographer Michael Ma and entrepreneur Brian Rama — the Have A Nice Day markets have built a steady following since they debuted in 2021. Market attendees come to shop, eat, and socialize in a friendly, welcoming environment. Asked for advice about what...
Gucci opens luxe new outpost in The Woodlands with iconic brand's latest looks
Fashion-forward shoppers have a new location to get their latest Gucci fix, as the iconic brand just added one more Houston boutique to its luxury lineup. Their latest emporium, which opened on Friday, January 27 in The Woodlands Mall (1201 Lake Woodlands Dr., Suite 700), marks the brand's ninth store in their continued expansion in the Lone Star State. The expansive store spans 6,500 square feet, where customers can explore Gucci's luxury range of leather goods and accessories, including the Blondie line. Guests are also invited to discover the fashion house's Cosmogonie collection, first presented in May 2022 in Puglia,...
Houston restaurateur Grant Cooper draws up new coastal-inspired eatery in hot Montrose hub
Veteran Houston restaurateur Grant Cooper and his business partner Josep Prats have unveiled their newest project. Graffiti Raw, the newest concept from the Big Vibe Group, is now open in the Montrose Collective mixed-use development. Located at the corner of California and Grant streets (1001 California St.), Graffiti Raw takes its inspiration from coastal destinations such as Big Sur, Mexico, and the Mediterranean. The design features woven Moroccan light fixtures, white oak, and hand-painted murals by local artist Haley Bowen. An image of the “Raw Man” greets diners at the entrance and can be seen from the restaurant’s wraparound patio. ...
Houston's 'most metal brewery' makes brash moves with beer relaunch and taproom in the works
A popular Houston brewery has relaunched one its signature beers with a new name, which is part of a larger series of changes made by its new owners. While the names behind Brash Brewing may have changed, its status as Houston’s “most metal brewery” remains unchanged.Equal Parts Brewing owners Matt Peterson and Nick Sorenson purchased the north Houston brewery last summer. They recruited former Brash head brewer Vince Mandeville to return and resume overseeing production as director of brewery operations. “We bought Brash because we felt like it was a great brand with solid recipes, and a rabid following, but...
Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club enchants with February films to fall for, Black History classics, Oscar faves, and more
With cool temps here to stay (for a while), Houston's Rooftop Cinema ClubRooftop Cinema Club is back this February with on-theme showcases and screenings, tributes to Black History Month and the Oscars, and a perfect Valentine's Day date spot. Fans of film al fresco can head to the rooftop in Uptown’s BLVD Place (1700 Post Oak Blvd.) for scenic city views and a venue decked out for February. Never ones to disappoint with clever, quirky, and even silly themes, Rooftop has promised a return of Wooftop dog-friendly screenings and beloved Singalong nights.The new schedule starts February 10 and runs through...
Monumental new sculptures by renowned 9/11 artist take root at Houston Botanic Garden
If everything is biggest in Texas, then big-thinking Houstonians will surely want to catch "Intertwined: Exploring Nature's Networks," a collection of sculptures by renowned artist Steve Tobin, opening at the Houston Botanic Garden on January 28. Tobin's collection of pieces soar and wind and unfold against the backdrop of the gardens paths and trees, connecting the bronze, glass, ceramic, and steel sculptures to the landscape. The connection is important for Tobin, an artist who may be most well known for his Trinity Root, a memorial that was cast from the roots of the tree that protected one of New...
Houston-born Good Morning America host Michael Strahan scores star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Houston native Michael Strahan has blazed yet another trail, with the first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame dedicated in the sports entertainment category.The pride of Westbury High School is an NFL Hall of Famer, a game show host, a Peabody Award-winning journalist and now he has his own star."It's surreal," Strahan said. "Who thinks growing up you would have this happen in your life? Especially when you're in the sports world and next thing you know, you're on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood."His legacy is rooted in football and has evolved to show he is a giant in more ways than one. Soon after winning the 2007 Super Bowl, and after appearing in seven Pro Bowls, Strahan became a prominent voice in sports media.He found a voice in other areas too, by hosting ABC's Good Morning America, writing a book, launching a brand and even going to space."I figured I'd have to go to space to be with the stars, but I guess not," he said. "Could've saved myself a trip."-----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.
UHD Gators lend a helping paw to Houston SPCA by volunteering for MLK Day
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once stated, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'"University of Houston-Downtown students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community partners answered on January 14 by volunteering at the Houston SPCA for the MLK National Day of Service.More than 50 GatorServe volunteers spent the day walking dogs and providing animal care for cats, cleaning windows, building wildlife release cages, and more.Their areas of service included the Adoption Center, Equine and Farm Animal Center, and Wildlife Center. The event was sponsored by UHD’s Center for Community Engagement & Service Learning.“I learned that it...
Here's the red-hot story everyone should be pouncing on in Houston
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Ken Hoffman sheds light on the one story in Houston that everyone should be talking about. The number one basketball team in the country deserves more local attention.2. Girl Scouts unveil radical new flavor for 2023 cookie season in Houston. They're calling it the sister to Thin Mints. 3. Houston comedian's runaway Netflix hit based in Bayou City returns for one Mo season. Mo debuted last August to rave reviews, scoring a 100-percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. 4. Beloved Houston-area online bakery rises with new brick-and-mortar location. The bakery will serve cakes, pies, cookies, quiches, and more. 5. Iconic Houston Tex-Mex restaurant and Third Ward landmark announces closing date. Fans have until March 31 to make their final visits to the local institution.
Dallas-based Tex-Mex restaurant chain adds sprawling new Woodlands location with patio and potent 'ritas
A Dallas-based restaurant chain known for its Tex-Mex and Latin flavors will arrive in The Woodlands later this year. Gloria’s Latin Cuisine will open its 23rd location in Shenandoah at 18484 Interstate 45 S. Founded by Gloria and Jose Fuentes, Gloria’s blends classic Tex-Mex fare with elements of the Fuentes’ Salvadoran heritage. Meals at Gloria’s could include everything from crispy tacos and chile relleno to pupusas and pork tenderloin in ancho chile sauce with plantains. Of course, the signature black bean dip and a potent margarita (or two) are fan favorites. The Woodlands location will join outposts in Midtown, Baybrook, and Katy. Slated to open by the end of 2023, the 8,500-square-foot location will feature Latin-inspired decor, an outdoor patio, and dedicated bar area. While that’s a large restaurant by most standards, it isn’t big enough for the Gloria’s nightlife experience. According to a Facebook post about the opening, those looking to dance the night away will still have to patronize the Midtown location. “We’re excited to continue our expansion with our fourth location in the Houston area and look forward to bringing our authentic Latin cuisine to The Woodlands,” co-founder Jose Fuentes said in a statement.
Downtown's newest park welcomes Houstonians with '3 times the fun' grand opening celebration
Downtown residents, commuters, and green space-loving residents can soon enjoy downtown's newest park at its grand opening this weekend. Trebly Park, nestled at the corner of Leeland and Fannin Streets near Toyota Center (1515 Fannin St.), will welcome locals from 2 pm-7 pm Friday, January 27 at an opening celebration.Visitors can feast on sweet macaroons at the park's fast-casual cafe, Tout Suite; visit the dog parks; take in live music; and enjoy carnival games onsite at the free event.As CultureMap reported in 2021, Trebly Park is a game changer for the area. The L-shaped park features modern design, an event...
Dynamic duo behind The Warwick dish on their upcoming Southern restaurant, plus hottest Houston food news
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," restaurateurs Rob Wright and Steve Rogers join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss their careers. Best known for their sports bar Prospect Park, the duo and two other partners teamed up last year to open The Warwick, an upscale, Southern-inspired restaurant in the former Houston's space on Westheimer.The conversation begins with Rogers and Wright sharing how their experiences in the fashion and beauty and insurance industries, respectively, ultimately led them to become promoters who opened a bar together. In the mid-2000s, they opened Prospect Park, a lively sports bar with an...
5 Houston neighborhoods millennial homebuyers should consider in 2023
According to a recent report from CoreLogic, a leading provider of real estate data, the millennial homebuyer share rose to its highest level in 2022. With millennials being such a large portion of the population within Houston’s Harris County, this trend likely carried on in our market.Coming off last year’s insights into the market for Houston millennials, Douglas Elliman agent Harris Benson shares his thoughts on neighborhoods millennials should consider in 2023.For millennials on the homebuying hunt within Houston in 2023, here are five close-in neighborhoods Benson suggests you check out:Shady AcresLooking for the Heights, but don’t mind vertical living?...
Houston fashionista makes statement with upcycled, sustainable online shopping site
When shopping online one day, Hannah Le saw a need for a platform that allowed transactions between upcycling fashion designers and shoppers looking for unique, sustainable pieces.Le created RE.STATEMENT, an online shopping marketplace for upcycled clothing. Before RE.STATEMENT, designers were limited to Etsy, which is focused on handmade pieces, or Poshmark and Depop, which are dedicated to thrift finds. Upcycle fashion designers didn't have their own, unique platform to sell on — and, likewise, shoppers were scattered across sites too."These marketplaces are really good for what they do," Le tells InnovationMap, "but, whenever I think of someone looking for something...
New drone company lands in Houston from Chicago for Texas region launch
Chicago-based company that provides drone-based infrastructure inspection services has announced new offices in Texas — including Houston.Helios Visions announced its expansion into Texas earlier this month, and named three new offices in Houston, Austin, and Dallas/Fort Worth. The company specializes in collecting automated and repeatable aerial data via drone technology within the architectural design, engineering design and construction industries."Houston, Austin, and Dallas/Fort Worth are large markets, and it is a natural next step of our continuing expansion strategy," says Ted Parisot, co-founder of Helios Visions, in a news release. "Moving into the Texas market allows us to best serve the...
Red-hot Houston bar stirs up the fun in San Antonio with buzzy new Southtown location
The Southtown area south of downtown San Antonio has a plethora of dining, bar, recreational, and other entertainment options for all ages. The newest dining and drinking destination for residents and visitors, however, hails from Houston.McIntyre’s, an icehouse-style sports bar with three original locations in the Houston region, expanded into San Antonio in late 2022, opening at the former bar The Patio at 1035 S. Presa St. An extended grand opening was held December 29 through January 2.Like its Houston-area counterparts, the San Antonio McIntyre’s blends indoor and outdoor spaces with textured walls, a range of seating options, and ideal...
