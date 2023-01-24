Florida Townhouses and Condos 2022 4th Quarter Report. Click the image below to view the 2022 4th Quarter Report as reported by Florida Realtors. For the 4th quarter of 2022, the Florida townhouse and condo real estate market continued the trend of reduced sales volume. Prices, unfortunately still rose, but at a reduced rate from previous reports. Inventory is increasing drifting us closer to a balanced market, though we are not quite there yet (still a seller’s market). Interest rates rose this past quarter but now seem to be flattening out which should be good for the future. If we can get prices under control, 2023 may end up being a decent market.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO